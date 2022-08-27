ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Scottish theatre awards return in person for first time since pandemic

By Lauren Gilmour
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fZFlY_0hY7pd1m00

Prestigous theatre awards are set to return with their first in-person event since the coronavirus pandemic.

Shortlists have been announced for the Critics Awards for Theatre in Scotland (Cats) which celebrate Scottish theatre and will be presented at the Tron Theatre, Glasgow , on the afternoon of September 11.

A new production of Pedro Calderon’s Life Is A Dream tops the shortlists with six award nominations.

Actors Lorn Macdonald and Alison Peebles are shortlisted in the best male and female performance categories; Wils Wilson is up for the best director award, the cast is recognised in a Best Ensemble shortlisting, and Georgia McGuinness and Alex Berry (set and costumes) and Kai Fischer (Lighting) are nominated for Best Design.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BCHnN_0hY7pd1m00

The production set in the 17th century is also nominated for best production.

Pitlochry Festival Theatre and Horsecross in Perth, meanwhile, both receive five nominations and Glasgow’s Tron Theatre has secured four.

The play Sweet FA, which charts the long struggle that women’s football has had, has made shortlists in two categories: best ensemble and best technical. It was staged at Hearts’ Tynecastle Stadium in Edinburgh.

Scotland’s largest Shakespeare festival, Bard in the Botanics, has also secured four nominations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40H6Jh_0hY7pd1m00

Joyce McMillan, Cats co-convener, said: “The last few years have been hugely challenging for live arts and so it has been a great pleasure to see Scottish theatre returning with such energy and with so much brilliant new work.

“Over 100 new productions have been staged since last summer, as well as many revivals, illustrating the deep-felt desire across the sector to return to live performance as soon as it became possible.

“The calibre of theatre which continues to be created across Scotland is reflected in the breadth and diversity of the productions and companies on this year’s shortlists with venues ranging from Mull’s 60-seater theatre to Glasgow’s Kibble Palace and Heart of Midlothian’s Tyncastle Park stadium.”

Mark Brown, Cats co-convener said the occasion will be “particularly special”.

He added: “This year’s Cats awards ceremony should be a particularly special occasion as we will be celebrating, not only the work of the brilliant nominees and winners, but also the remarkable way in which Scotland’s theatre artists have come back from the many challenges and privations of the Covid pandemic.

“The critics, like everyone in the Scottish theatre audience, I’m sure, have been hugely impressed and encouraged by both the diversity and the quality of the work that has been brought to the nation’s stages as we have emerged from the public health crisis.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Amazing’ girl, 16, collapses and dies after inhaling laughing gas at house party

The family of a 16-year-old girl who died after inhaling laughing gas at a party is calling for tighter restrictions on the sale of the drug.Kayleigh Burns collapsed at a house in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, just moments after she was filmed inhaling nitrous oxide.The asthmatic teenager, who was just weeks away from turning 17, was taken to hospital by ambulance but later died.Kayleigh’s family first learned of what happened when her sister Clare Baker, 31, received a message from one of her friends informing her the youngster had been taken to hospital.Have you been affected by this story? If so...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

South African Lion King actor ‘baffled’ over Meghan Markle comments

A Lion King actor and friend of Nelson Mandela says he is “baffled” after Meghan Markle claimed she was told people in South Africa “rejoiced in the streets” over her marriage to the Duke of Sussex. In a recent interview, the Duchess of Sussex told The Cut magazine that an unnamed South African actor from the cast of the 2019 film of The Lion King made the surprise proclamation during the London premiere. “He looked at me, and he’s just like light,” Meghan recalled. “‘I just need you to know: When you married into [the royal family], we...
WORLD
The Independent

Heatwave: England has had its joint hottest summer on record, Met Office says

England has had its joint hottest summer since records began in 1884, according to the Met Office.It equalled that of 2018 with 17.1C the mean temperature recorded. Four of the five warmest summers on record for England have all occurred since 2003, as the climate crisis increases global average temperatures. The UK broke its highest temperature on record in July, when the mercury in thermometers in Coningsby, Lincolnshire reached 40.3C. Some areas of England have also seen less than half of their typical summer rainfall, and the warmest and driest areas relative to average were in the east of...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Awards Ceremony#Pandemic#Glasgow#Edinburgh#Performing#Musical Theater#Scottish#Prestigous#Best Design
The Independent

Parents at George, Charlotte and Louis’ new school worried royal kids will change the ‘vibe’

Parents at Prince William’s children’s new school are anxious that the attendence of the royals could alter the prep’s “vibe.”Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, will join the co-educational private Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire in just 11 days time as the family move from London to Windsor.It’s estimated that fees for Lambrook School, which sits on 52 acres of ground, will set back the prince and Kate Middleton more than £50,000 per year.But the prospect of bolstered security presence at the school has left a lot of parents of pupils “p***ed off,” reports...
U.K.
The Independent

Sarah Bullimore secures narrow overnight lead at Burghley Horse Trials

Sarah Bullimore underlined her credentials to land a first Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials title on a day of British domination that also saw Zara Tindall thrive.Bedfordshire-based Bullimore, individual bronze medallist at last year’s European Eventing Championship, secured a narrow overnight lead on 11-year-old gelding Corouet.Their dressage score of 22.5 penalties edged Northamptonshire’s Piggy March and Vanir Kamira into second place, with defending Burghley champion Pippa Funnell third aboard Billy Walk On.Former world champion and London 2012 British team silver medallist Tindall, meanwhile, closed the opening day by posting a score of 28.4 on Class Affair to move fourth.Bullimore said:...
WORLD
The Independent

‘You will always be missed’: Elton John remembers Princess Diana

Elton John posted a touching tribute to Diana, Princess of Wales, on the 25th anniversary of her death.The singer, who was a close friend of the princess’s, posted a photograph of the pair to Instagram, with the caption “You will always be missed.”Sir Elton famously performed a personalised version of his song “Candle In The Wind” at the princess’s funeral.Diana was just 36 when she was killed in a car crash in Paris on August 31 in 1997.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More First medic at the scene of Diana’s fatal crash ‘didn’t recognise’ herDrew Barrymore gets emotional hearing Britney Spears’ new song for the first timeBritney Spears deletes Instagram account after teasing new song with Elton John
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Record one in 10 NHS posts in England vacant, new data shows

About one in 10 full-time equivalent posts in the NHS in England were vacant at the end of June, the highest proportion since current records began in 2018, new figures show.There were 132,139 full-time equivalent (FTE) vacancies across the health service, up sharply from 105,855 at the end of March, according to data from NHS Digital.Vacancies had previously peaked at 111,864 in June 2019.The vacancy rate across the NHS in England – the number of vacancies as a proportion of planned staffing levels – stood at 9.7% at the end of June 2022, the highest on record.Performance figures show the...
HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

818K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy