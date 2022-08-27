ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Government launches scheme to promote next generation of UK artists globally

By Ellie Iorizzo
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sfTHE_0hY7pc9300

British contemporary artists are set to benefit from a new five-year acquisitions project which will see their work displayed across embassies and government buildings around the world.

The Government Art Collection (GAC) is launching the scheme, known as X-UK, to showcase British creativity and further promote the country’s creative sector.

The collection, which is part of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), will work with networks from across the UK to identify the next generation of artistic stars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B2IJ3_0hY7pc9300

Arts Minister Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay said: “This fantastic new scheme will shine a light on the UK’s brilliant up-and-coming artists and promote our cutting-edge creative industries on the world stage.

“The five-year X-UK project aims to be a true reflection of every part of the United Kingdom and will bring some of our most exciting artists to audiences in more than 125 countries.”

The X-UK project initially ran as a pilot scheme when more than 90 pieces by 45 contemporary visual artists were acquired for the collection between 2020 and 2021.

Those works are now on display in government buildings around the country and internationally in British embassies and residences including Paris, Ankara, The Holy See in Rome and 10 Downing Street.

The pilot showcased the impact on an artist’s career by helping to bring their art to new audiences and raising their profiles.

Glasgow-based artist Alberta Whittle went on to represent Scotland at the 59th Biennale di Venezia in 2022 and has pieces on display in the National Galleries of Scotland.

Meanwhile, the acquisition of work by Manish Harijan led to him being granted a global talent visa by the British Council and Ghanian-born artist Harold Offeh saw his art join a national collection for the first time in his career.

Contemporary visual artist Harijan said: “Coming from the foothills of the Himalayas in Nepal, this is a valuable opportunity that has opened doors for me into the art world.

“Connecting with important art networks like CVAN Yorkshire and Humber, who nominated me to the Government Art Collection, has been inspiring, and following the acquisition of my work by the collection, the British Council granted me a global talent visa.”

Contemporary visual artist Offeh said: “As a Cambridge-based artist, having my work selected for the Government Art Collection was a huge boost. The recognition and validation of my practice has been extremely encouraging and I’m excited to be part of a national collection for the first time.”

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Mutant Goat with Human Face is Being Worshipped Like a God in India

The goat born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India, was initially described looking like a grumpy old man by the locals, but was later on worshipped as an "avatar of god", according to NewsBreak. One of the videos taken...
INDIA
The Independent

Famous author accused of faking own death and kidnapping son is extradited from US to Canada

A Indigenous Canadian author has been extradited home to face charges for allegedly faking her own death and kidnapping her son before entering the United States on a fake identity.On Wednesday, 48-year-old Dawn Walker was handed over to police in Surrey, British Colombia, by Homeland Security agents who drove her to the US-Canada border, The Star Phoenix reported. She is due to be transferred to police in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, where she disappeared from on 22 July and faces charges for mischief and parental abduction in contravention of a custody order. The charges were filed against Ms Walker after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Engineers inspect damaged propeller shaft of broken down aircraft carrier

Engineers have been carrying out inspections of the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales after it broke down on its way to the US.The £3 billion warship left from Portsmouth Naval Base on Saturday before an “emerging mechanical issue” occurred while it was off the south-east coast of the Isle of Wight.The departure of the Nato flagship had already been delayed from Friday because of a technical problem, although it is not known if the incidents are related.Shortly after the 65,000-tonned ship sailed on Saturday, a mechanical fault was discovered with the starboard shaft.The carrier limped back to Stokes Bay...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art World#Contemporary Art#Government Buildings#Generation#Uk#British
The Independent

South African Lion King actor ‘baffled’ over Meghan Markle comments

A Lion King actor and friend of Nelson Mandela says he is “baffled” after Meghan Markle claimed she was told people in South Africa “rejoiced in the streets” over her marriage to the Duke of Sussex. In a recent interview, the Duchess of Sussex told The Cut magazine that an unnamed South African actor from the cast of the 2019 film of The Lion King made the surprise proclamation during the London premiere. “He looked at me, and he’s just like light,” Meghan recalled. “‘I just need you to know: When you married into [the royal family], we...
WORLD
The Independent

Speed limiters: What are they and what is the new law concerning them?

A number of new driving laws intended to make Britain’s roads safer for pedestrians and cyclists are coming into effect this September.It is now illegal for drivers to use their mobile phones behind the wheel in any way, closing a loophole that previously made an exception for uses other than “interactive communications” such as streaming music, which makes incurring a £200 fine and six penalty points a possibility for those found to be in breach.New fines for polluting vehicles entering Low Emission Zones in city centres without paying are also coming into play, with such zones already in operation in...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Leak reveals staggering profits ahead for energy companies

Britain’s big gas producers and electricity generators are said to be in line to make excess profits of up to £170bn over the next two years.Profits in the energy sector are under intense scrutiny amid the deepening cost of living crisis, with one leading forecast warning that inflation could spiral to 22 per cent next year.Tory leadership candidates Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are under growing pressure to freeze the energy price cap rise or agree to a huge expansion in financial support to ease the pain of soaring bills.Leaked Treasury analysis shows the huge scale of gas producers...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
The Independent

‘He’s taking the mickey’: Boris Johnson criticised for suggesting people buy £20 kettle to save £10 in electricity bills

People have taken to social media to criticise outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson for suggesting Britons buy a £20 kettle to save £10 in electricity bills over the next 12 months.Speaking in Suffolk on Thursday (1 September), Johnson said: “If you have an old kettle which takes ages to boil, it may cost you £20 to replace it – but if you get a new one, you’ll save £10 a year every year on your electricity bill.”The UK is currently experiencing a cost of living crisis which is set to worsen as energy price caps surpass £3,500 in October.Twitter...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Cat burglars who stole 150 felines for meat arrested in China

Members of a gang of cat thieves in China have been arrested for stealing 150 felines by using sparrows so they could be sold for meat.A total of 148 cats stuffed inside seven cages, alongside 31 sparrows, were recovered by police officials from Shandong province’s Jinan city, said global animal rights body Humane Society International (HSI), citing Chinese animal protection group VShine.Two kittens were born from the captured cats after the rescue operation was over, officials said.Many of the cats – captured so they could be sent to slaughterhouses later – were found to be emaciated and crying out, animal...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Australia, France deepen defense ties after breakdown

Australia and France are strengthening their defense cooperation and deepening their diplomatic ties, officials said Thursday, as the two countries seek to heal wounds from a controversy over a secret submarine contract that infuriated France a year ago. During his last stop on a European tour, Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles assured France that his country is trying to “turn the page” and “move on” from the breakdown in relations.The controversy erupted after Australia canceled a military contract with France that was worth billions of euros (dollars) and took its business instead to the United States and Britain.“It’s critically...
AUSTRALIA
The Independent

UK-wide train strikes announced for two dates in September

UK-wide rail strikes have been announced for two dates in September.The RMT union has said its members will stage walkouts on 15 and 17 September in an ongoing dispute over jobs, pay and working conditions.Over 40,000 RMT members from Network Rail and 14 train operating companies will take to picket lines, “effectively shutting down the railway network”, according to RMT.Despite ongoing negotiations, the deadlock between the union and Network Rail has yet to be broken.RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Our members have no choice but to continue this strike action.“Network Rail and the train operating companies have shown little...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

What caused Pakistan’s deadly floods? From melting glaciers to ‘monster’ monsoon

Hotter air, an unusually heavy monsoon, melting glaciers and a poverty-stricken population living with infrastructure incapable of protecting it – the recent devastating floods in Pakistan were due to a number of factors. But the most important cause is, undeniably, the climate crisis.South Asia has always been a victim of a hostile climate, but this year is turning out to be one of the worst for the region.First, India and Pakistan were hit by the worst heatwave on record – made 30 times more likely due to the climate crisis – and now, multiple cycles of heavy downpours since June...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Archaeologists discover fossilised tusk of ancient elephant in Israel

Archaeologists have discovered a fossilised tusk of an ancient elephant in southern Israel.Measuring 2.5m, the tusk came from a straight-tusked elephant (Palaeoloxodon antiquus) thought to be approximately half a million years old“This is the largest complete fossil tusk ever found at a prehistoric site in Israel or the Near East,” excavation director prehistorian Avi Levy said.The tusk is due to be displayed in Jerusalem’s National Campus for the Archaeology of Israel once the conservation process is finished.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Married At First Sight UK returns to Channel 4 for seventh seasonAustralian council worker lures pet cat out of driveway before 'issuing roaming fine'Footage claims to show explosions in northern Ukraine near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
SCIENCE
The Independent

Boris Johnson commits £700 million to Sizewell C as he prepares to leave office

Boris Johnson promised £700 million of taxpayers’ money to the Sizewell C nuclear power project as he sought to make energy security part of his legacy as Prime Minister.In his final policy speech before leaving office, Mr Johnson hit out at successive administrations’ “paralysis” over nuclear power and pledged the funding as part of a bid to move the Suffolk scheme forwards.The new reactor at Sizewell is expected to be built by energy firm EDF though talks over funding continue.Mr Johnson leaves office on Tuesday but said he is confident the deal will get “over the line” in the coming...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

England has had joint hottest summer on record, Met Office figures show

England has had its joint hottest summer on record, the Met Office said.Provisional figures show the summer of 2022, covering June, July and August, had an average temperature of 17.1C, tying with 2018 to be the warmest in records stretching back to 1884.It means that four of the five warmest summers on record for England have occurred since 2003, as the effect of human-induced climate change is felt on the country’s summer temperatures, the Met Office said.The hot summer included the record-breaking heat in July, which saw temperatures climb above 40C for the first time in the UK, as climate change drives more frequent and intense heatwaves.Much of England has been gripped by drought after months of low rainfall, with the hot, dry conditions drying up rivers, damaging crops and fuelling wildfires that have destroyed homes and land. Read More Ukraine war: Russia-held nuclear plant to be inspected
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Boris Johnson at odds with Liz Truss as he labels fracking claims ‘dubious’

Boris Johnson used one of his final speeches as Prime Minister to cast doubt on fracking, in what will be seen as a veiled put-down of his likely successor Liz Truss.The Foreign Secretary, seen as the frontrunner in the race to replace Mr Johnson, has offered strong indications that she would lift the ban on fracking amid soaring energy bills and a cost-of-living crisis.Mr Johnson used his final major policy speech, at the Sizewell nuclear plant site in Suffolk, to say he is “dubious” about the benefits that fracking could provide.The PM, who promised £700 million of funding for the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Voices: Odds are on that Keir Starmer could be in Downing Street in two years

These are good days for Keir Starmer, at least if the polls are to be believed. The smasher YouGov recently published, showing Labour with a 15 point lead, was probably over egging the scale of the party’s support. I don’t think anyone is seriously expecting cautious Keir to turn the 80 seat majority the Tories mustered at the last election into the Tony Blair style landslide YouGov’s poll would produce if replicated at the ballot box. That’d be like almost like Leicester winning the Premiership again. But here’s the thing: the odds of a Labour majority, even if only...
WORLD
The Independent

Johnson commits funding to Sizewell C nuclear plant to ‘get on’ with project

Boris Johnson promised £700 million of funding for the Sizewell C nuclear power project as part of a drive to improve the UK’s energy security.The Prime Minister said the spike in gas prices driven by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine showed why new nuclear generation capacity was needed in the UK.The new reactor at the Sizewell site in Suffolk is expected to be built in partnership with energy firm EDF and could power the equivalent of about six million homes.“We need to pull our national finger out and get on with Sizewell C,” Mr Johnson said in his final major policy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

818K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy