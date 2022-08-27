ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abducted 2-year-old rescued in San Bernardino after mother is brutally attacked

By Travis Schlepp
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Yrfa_0hY7pBVY00

A 2-year-old girl that was abducted from her mother’s home was rescued by the San Bernardino Police Department Saturday morning.

The girl was recovered after police served a search warrant at an undisclosed location.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qVzQc_0hY7pBVY00
30-year-old Raymond Ornelas was arrested for allegedly abducting his daughter from her mother’s home (San Bernardino Police Department)

Police say the girl was taken by her biological father after he brutally assaulted his ex, the girl’s mother.

San Bernardino police initially responded to the woman’s home for a report of a domestic disturbance.

At the scene, a witness told police that the suspect, 30-year-old Raymond Ornelas, broke out the window of his ex-girlfriend’s bedroom and crawled into her home. He then attacked her, hitting her several times and dragging her across the house by her hair, the witness told police.

Ornelas then allegedly pulled out a firearm and threatened to kill the victim before fleeing the scene with their 2-year-old daughter.

Police eventually located Ornelas at a residence and obtained a search warrant. SWAT team officers were able to recover the girl safely and take Ornelas into custody.

He was arrested and booked into jail where he awaits charges for kidnapping, burglary, domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon.

The young girl was uninjured and returned to her mother, the Police Department said.

Comments / 14

Roscoe Charles
4d ago

having a child taken out of your life for whatever reason is very painful, he should have done it differently, he should have fought to get her back in his life in a better way.

Reply
6
Virgo-9-Express
3d ago

This is why selecting another to have in your life is a critically important decision. Think twice, three times if you have to.

Reply
2
Ann Marie Shows
3d ago

what's the matter with him??? did the victim threaten to leave him because she was tired of being beaten by him...pig!!!

Reply
2
 

FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

