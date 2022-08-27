The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved an updated COVID-19 vaccine booster that is first to directly target the Omicron strain. It is good news for many, however, people will still have to wait a few days to get the new boost against the virus. The CDC still needs to give its blessing before any new booster rolls out, which they are expected to do in the next couple days.

