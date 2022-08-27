Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Lincoln WarHorse Casino: 'We'll be ready to open September 19'
LINCOLN, Neb. — The count down is on for Nebraska's first casino slots to begin operation. The WarHorse Casino is slated to open it's temporary facility in Lincoln on Sept. 19th with over 400 slots machines. "It's unbelievable. I'm just I'm so grateful and excited. Absolutely can't wait for...
KETV.com
Kauth, Rogers say they've met the petition goal to run for Millard legislative seat
OMAHA, Neb. — State Sen. Kathleen Kauth, and Millard Education Association President Tim Royers both say they've turned in more than the required number of signatures to appear on the ballot in November in the race for Millard's District 31 legislative seat. Kauth was appointed to the Millard-area seat...
WOWT
Possible new Costco location in West Omaha
Omaha Police responded Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, to a home invasion and fatal shooting in a neighborhood just south of 52nd Street and Sorensen Parkway. Omaha city council keeps mayor remote work rule change off November ballot. Updated: 12 hours ago. The Omaha city council once again is debating whether...
KETV.com
Omaha non-profit City Sprouts working to combat food insecurity
OMAHA, Neb. — As the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic still linger, the demand for food has not only multiplied but grown the urban farming industry. In the Omaha metro area, urban agriculture is expanding production. One non-profit said this will help combat inflation and the most recent rise in food insecurity.
KETV.com
Omaha metro could expect updated COVID boosters by next week
The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved an updated COVID-19 vaccine booster that is first to directly target the Omicron strain. It is good news for many, however, people will still have to wait a few days to get the new boost against the virus. The CDC still needs to give its blessing before any new booster rolls out, which they are expected to do in the next couple days.
omahamagazine.com
A'Ron Burns is On A Roll with Roll-N-Sweetz
Openly or not, most Omaha natives concede the historic “Gateway to the West” moniker remains a visible, filigreed part of the metro’s urban fabric; North and South Omaha on the fringes, comparatively overlooked for westward development. While community leaders have rallied around this issue for decades—with many...
Leaders, community members discuss past, present and future of North Omaha
Residents say a lot of the good in north Omaha gets overshadowed by misrepresentations by outside communities who think of the bad.
KETV.com
Omaha city council voting on adding another charter amendment
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha city council is voting to put another charter amendment on the November ballot. In this round, council members decided not to include the section that would allow the mayor to run the city while out of town. The city charter amendment updates the provisions...
Omaha Mayor to not be allowed to work outside city limits after council vote
Last week a measure allowing the mayor to work outside of Omaha for five consecutive days passed, and was set to go on the November ballot. Now it will not be.
KETV.com
MECA hosts job fair Tuesday to staff venues and The Riverfront
OMAHA, Neb. — The Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, looking to hire more people to operate its venues. MECA is looking to fill a number of positions at Charles Schwab Field, the CHI Health Center and The Riverfront. It's hoping to make the jobs more appealing by increasing the hourly pay to $12-$16 per hour.
News Channel Nebraska
Mayor's 84 days away dominates city council squabble
Vinny Palermo, Omaha City Council (D): “So I'm confused now. I'm confused.”. Brinker Harding, Omaha City Council (R): “You need a scorecard to figure out what's going on here.”. The bottom line of what’s going on, Republican Mayor Jean Stothert’s time off…time that often finds her elsewhere because...
Nebraska Board of Pardons will hear Earnest Jackson’s case on Sept. 19
LINCOLN — The Nebraska Board of Pardons meeting Sept. 19 may be another opportunity for freedom for Earnest Jackson. Jackson, 40, has served more than 20 years at the Nebraska State Penitentiary after being convicted of first-degree murder. Jackson went through two trials and will not be eligible for parole until 2029 — all for […] The post Nebraska Board of Pardons will hear Earnest Jackson’s case on Sept. 19 appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KETV.com
Drug Overdose Awareness Week: Rainbow fentanyl targets teens
OMAHA, Neb. — Applause rang out earlier this month in Lincoln. Gov. Pete Ricketts proclaimed Aug. 28 would mark the start of Drug Overdose Awareness Week across Nebraska. Then, across the country, the Drug Enforcement Agency started detecting multicolored fentanyl in other states. Agents have detected rainbow fentanyl in eighteen states so far, but no finalized list is available for media yet, according to a DEA Omaha Division spokesperson.
WOWT
Omaha City Council tosses amendment on mayor’s authority when out of town
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After some confusion at last week’s City Council meeting regarding a decision to put a measure on the ballot regarding the mayor’s authority while out of town, council members put the issue to rest — for now. Council members voted 7-0 to reconsider...
KETV.com
Nebraska priest's corn crop helps feed 13,000 through Food Bank for the Heartland donation
OMAHA, Neb. — A man of the cloth in Columbus, Nebraska, has made it his mission to help get fresh food to families in need. Since the 1990s, Father Wayne Pavela has grown sweet corn on his farm to donate to Food Bank for the Heartland. This year, his...
WOWT
Nebraska man killed by in shootout with U.S. Marshals in Virginia
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WOWT/WVIR) - Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a Nebraska man dead. His name is Andrew Ainsworth, 60, whose latest address is in Omaha. U.S. Marshals Task Force stopped his vehicle on an exit ramp Monday while looking for the fugitive. Investigators said...
KETV.com
Mental health therapist weighs in on delayed gender policy by Omaha Archdiocese
OMAHA, Neb. — The Archdiocese of Omaha is delaying its recently-released gender policy to the start of the 2023-2024 school year. In a letter released Wednesday by Archbishop George Lucas, he stated feedback from school administrators and members of school communities is the reason for the delay. Meghan Herek,...
KETV.com
Guns recovered back to back days at two Omaha High Schools
OMAHA, Neb. — A student at Omaha South High School had a gun in the school's campus Wednesday according to a letter sent to South High parents by OPS. At Omaha's Blackburn High Tuesday, school officials found a gun and two knives in a student's car, while they invested a verbal threat made to another student.
WOWT
Protest disrupts start of day at Bellevue West
One month ago Bennington Public Schools thought they had a location for a second high school. A teen from northeast Nebraska made a court appearance Monday. Omaha police released two videos of two suspects stealing many guns at Frontier Justice on Aug. 8, 2022. Video 1 of Frontier Justice Burglary...
KETV.com
Cameron the Capitol Cat has been returned
LINCOLN, Neb. — Cameron the Capitol Cat has been returned. A Facebook fan page dedicated to an informal Nebraska State Capitol mascot said Wednesday that Cameron The Capitol Cat was taken Tuesday evening. The post suggested the cat was abducted by two women seen placing the cat in a...
