GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tiffany Denise Perry, 33, was arrested late last night and charged with sending a written threat to injure or kill. The victim reportedly told a Gainesville Police Department officer that Perry had been sending her threatening messages on Snapchat for about four months; the victim said she thought Perry was sending her the messages because Perry thought she wanted to steal her boyfriend, but the victim said she had no intention of doing that.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO