Iowa State Daily
Cyclone soccer pushing for first win against No. 24 Michigan
Iowa State soccer has struggled coming out of the gates this season, scoring just one goal in three outings, and things are not going to get easier. The Cyclones are now set to face off against No. 24 Michigan while eyeing their first win of the season. According to head...
offtackleempire.com
Should Matt Campbell Turn Down the Nebraska Job?
With Nebraska now all but certain to fire skipper Scott Frost on October 1 we’ve now prematurely reached the point of the season where Iowa State fans think they matter, as head coach Matt Campbell is almost certain to be one of the names on the top of Nebraska’s shortlist. Let me just rip this band aid off for you now, Cyclone fans: if offered, Matt Campbell is 100% taking the job.
Iowa State Daily
‘Expect Iowa State Football’: Cyclones ready to impress come Saturdays game
Only four days remain until the 2022-2023 Iowa State football season kicks off. Head coach Matt Campbell and four selected players spoke with the media Tuesday afternoon. During his weekly media conference, Campbell discussed how “drastically different” new starting quarterback Hunter Dekkers is from quarterback Brock Purdy. Some of those differences include who they are as both quarterbacks and people.
This Kansas university ranks as part of The Princeton Review’s ‘The Best 388 Colleges’
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas State University ranks as part of The Princeton Review’s “The Best 388 Colleges: 2023 Edition is here.” The Princeton Review states, “Our latest edition brings together survey results from over 160,000 students across the country to find out what they love the most about these schools in everything from financial […]
KAKE TV
Drought conditions make harvesting tough for Kansas farmers
If you're driving through Andale, or other parts of rural Kansas, you might see green fields of soybeans. However, if you go look a little closer, the crop is not as strong as you might think. “The most concerning thing is that there are just not many pods up and...
rvbusiness.com
RV Retailer Acquires Harper Camperland Stores in Kansas
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – RV Retailer LLC today (Aug. 29) announced the acquisition of Harper Camperland with two locations in Great Bend and Wichita, Kansas. Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, “We are excited to enter Kansas with Harper Camperland growing our store count to 106 across the nation. Kansas is one of the top 10 fastest growing RV states in terms of registrations with excellent RV demographics. Harper Camperland has served the Kansas markets since 1983 as one of the largest dealers in the state.”
kfornow.com
EPA Fines Nebraska, Iowa And Missouri Auto Repair Shops for ‘Defeat Device’ Violations
Environmental Protection Agency Headquarters Building in Washington DC (getty images) (KFOR NEWS August 30, 2022) LENEXA, KAN. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has penalized three companies to resolve alleged violations of the federal Clean Air Act (CAA). According to EPA, the companies installed and/or sold illegal “defeat devices” in vehicle engines designed to render emissions controls inoperative.
Wheat Scoop: Randy and Kim Fritzemeier share lifetime of farm, family and community
He started farming in high school when his uncle rented him ground. A fifth-generation farm daughter herself, she was driving farm trucks before she had a driver’s license. After meeting in college at Kansas State University, they found a way to farm across county lines, balance her necessary off-farm income with the ebb and flow of farming and — most importantly — raise two exceptional children. Now, following a season of last farm milestones and a farm machinery sale, Randy and Kim Fritzemeier are off to a new set of adventures with a binful of goodwill from the family and friends with whom they have shared their love of agriculture and community.
Iowa State Daily
Student fee increase to fund additional health services
As part of the Iowa Board of Regents approved tuition increase, student fees have increased in part to improve student health center capabilities, technology modernization and public transportation. The student health center will receive $12 of this fee. Regent tuition increase. In July, the Iowa Board of Regents approved a...
msn.com
See the 10 Wichita KS-area restaurants & food sellers that failed recent inspections
Aug. 29—Ten Wichita-area businesses were deemed out of compliance during Kansas Department of Agriculture food and lodging safety inspections conducted Aug. 14-20, reports show. Among problems inspectors found: old ground beef, bugs flying around and landing on food and equipment at a pizza joint and an ice cream store,...
adastraradio.com
Three Kansans Killed in Kingman County Accident
WICHITA, Kan. (KPR) – Three residents of the small town of Cheney, Kansas, were killed Friday in a crash in Kingman County. The Kansas Highway Patrol(link is external) reports that 21-year-old Justin Robert Martin was driving a car that failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a pickup truck driven by 89-year-old Franklin Leroy Young.
KWCH.com
Salina man selling two extremely rare cars
It will soon be more accessible for businesses in Wichita to partner with their favorite shockers, thanks to a new partnership between Wichita State and Opendorse. Local business welcome college students back to Wichita. Updated: 13 hours ago. With the start of school, businesses say they're glad to have students...
farmtalknews.com
NASA scientists visit Kansas farm on information seeking mission
Of all the folks that might visit his central Kansas farm, Ray Flickner probably never figured a group from the nation’s space agency would be among them. Yet, there they were: A small group of NASA scientists pulling up in SUVs to quiz Flickner about his farm just west of Moundridge.
KWCH.com
Kansas Highway Patrol vehicle makes Best Cruiser Calendar
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is riding in style. Soon, the whole world will see. A KHP cruiser will be featured in the 2023 Best Cruiser Calendar. The public voted for the honor, and the cruiser will be featured in the ‘September’ page of the calendar.
beloitcall.com
Cards stacked in Nelson’ s favor
As holidays continue to arrive, the Gary Nelson family remains with a void in their hearts and around the dining room table as they remember their son, brother, friend and relative.Gary was pronounced dead at the Wichita hospital after being lifewatched from the Mitchell County Hospital on Friday, Dec. 18 ...
Iowa State Daily
New superintendent focuses on equitable access
The Ames Community School District recently welcomed a new superintendent, Julious Lawson. Lawson began his tenure July 1 as the 28th superintendent of Ames Public Schools. Lawson previously acted as Chief of Schools for Chicago Public Schools, the third largest school district in the United States. Lawson was responsible for...
KAKE TV
Former Wichita car dealership banned from selling cars in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - iDeal Enterprises and its owners are now permanently banned from selling vehicles in Kansas. A $159,328.41 default judgment was entered against the dealership for violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act. The District Attorney’s Consumer Protection Division investigated iDeal Enterprises, LLC, doing business as iDeal Motors,...
classiccountry1070.com
Dozens of drivers ticketed at Kellogg & Rock
Wichita police focused on traffic enforcement at Kellogg and Rock Tuesday morning, resulting in dozens of drivers being ticketed. According to WPD statistics, this intersection has the highest rate of crashes compared to other parts of the city. Tuesday’s enforcement saw 44 drivers cited for running red lights. There were also five tickets written for disobeying traffic lights, five for license violations, two tickets for no insurance, and one for texting while driving.
KCCI.com
Two vehicles badly damaged in Saturday morning I-80 crash
STUART, Iowa — Stuart firefighters responded to a blazing crash early Saturday morning on I-80. The Menlo Fire Department, Stuart Rescue, Iowa State Patrol and Iowa Department of Transportation also responded. A semi-truck involved in the crash was fully engulfed in flames. A pick-up truck was also involved in...
foodmanufacturing.com
Flagship Food Group to Expand Hispanic Foods Manufacturing Facility
MOUNDRIDGE, Kan. — Through its wholly owned subsidiary Tortilla King, Flagship Food Group announced Thursday that it has acquired approximately 18 acres of land adjacent to its manufacturing site in Moundridge, Kansas, and that its board has approved a multi-phase expansion of manufacturing capabilities at the site. Phase one...
