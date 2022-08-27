Read full article on original website
An Unhappy Labor Day for California Workers
Labor Day pays tribute to America’s workers, but here in California, job-killing legislation and regulations continue to harm independent professionals, small-business owners and essential workers across the state. Currently awaiting passage in the California State Senate, the bill known as Assembly Bill 257, or the “Fast Food Accountability and...
Newsom Signs Executive Order To Boost Electrical Resources Across State in Preparation For Heat Wave
Spurred by a record heatwave covering most of the state this week and state electrical resources pushed to the point that brownouts in some areas are inevitable, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that he signed an Executive Order to ramp up electrical resources across the state in preparation for the increased need, as well as declaring a State of Emergency.
Assembly Passes Bill Preventing Companies From Punishing Workers Who Test Positive For Marijuana Off-Hours
A bill to halt companies from punishing workers who test positive for off the clock marijuana use was approved by the Assembly on Tuesday, sending the bill to Governor Gavin Newsom’s desk. Assembly Bill 2188, authored by Assemblyman Bill Quirk (D-Hayward), would make it illegal for an employer to...
Gov. Newsom Addressed the People Wednesday on ‘Extreme Heat’ and Wobbly Electricity Grid
UPDATE BELOW: Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday morning he will discuss the heat wave expected to hit California and the entire West Coast starting today and lasting through Labor Day weekend until next Wednesday. Is this because a heat wave is unusual or because our state electricity grid is precarious?
CA Lawmakers Pass Bill to Require 100% Clean Energy Statewide
Assembly Bill 1020, a bill to establish 100% clean energy statewide, and require state agencies to accelerate their 100% clean energy policy goal by 10 years, passed the Senate Tuesday. This is just one of many 2022 climate change bills being passed by the Legislature. Sen. Brian Dahle (R-Bieber) railed...
Biden Energy Secretary Granholm to Visit So Cal to Tour Electric Truck Dealership During Heat Wave
Thursday and Friday U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm will travel to Southern California to tour the site of one of the first electrified truck dealerships in America. Secretary Granholm just happens to be visiting California during such an “extreme heat event” according to Gov. Newsom, a flex-alert was...
Assembly Passes bill to End Use of PFAS Chemicals in New Fabrics and Textiles
A bill to end the use of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) “forever” chemicals in new fabrics and textiles in California was passed by the Assembly Tuesday. Assembly Bill 1817, authored by Assemblyman Phil Ting (D-San Francisco), would prohibit any person from manufacturing, distributing, selling, or offering for...
Bill To Make California A Refuge State For Transgender Children Passes Assembly
A bill to make California a refuge state for transgender children and their families from other states that criminalize youth gender-affirming care treatments was passed in the Assembly on Monday. Senate Bill 107, authored by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), would prohibit health care providers and service plans from releasing...
Bill To Improve Healthcare Access For Veterans Signed Into Law By Gov. Newsom
A bill to require the state to look into bringing more medical facilities closer to state veteran home campuses was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom during the weekend. Senate Bill 1195, authored by Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) will require the California Department of Veterans Affairs (CalVet) to, during...
UFW Labor Union Trying to Force Unionization on All Calif. Farm Workers
It’s deja-vu all over again. Assembly Bill 2183 authored by Assemblyman Mark Stone (D-Monterey Bay) and sponsored by the United Farm Workers to allow farmworkers to vote by mail in union elections, will go to Gov. Gavin Newsom a year after he vetoed the last version of the bill. The never give up.
Addressing Some Other End-of-Session Queries
With the final days of Session upon us, there is some confusion about several procedural items that regularly occur on the Floors of the California Legislature. These items include “reconsideration” of bills, as well as placing measures “on call.”. How many times can a bill be reconsidered?
Legislative Intent and Future Budget Appropriations
In recent years, California state government has been working on a multi-year budget cycle. This means both the Governor and Legislature have been adopting budgets that attempt to make appropriations for more than the current budget year. Is that possible, considering a budget bill can only make appropriations for the...
Does a Legislative Resolution Prevail Over a Statute?
According to the Office of Legislative Counsel, a statute is defined to be an enacted bill, which is chaptered by the Secretary of State. On the other hand, a resolution is used to express the Legislature’s opinion. There are three types of legislative resolutions, none of which require signature of the Governor.
