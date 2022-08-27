ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elko, GA

travelingmom.com

Best Restaurants in Macon GA for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you click through and buy, TravelingMom may receive a small commission at no additional charge to you. Figuring out where to eat trips up many trip-taking families. Happens to you, right? A city in middle Georgia named Macon with lots of music energy, and arts too, provides a new equation: Women-owned restaurants! That’s more fun than standing on the sidewalk reading menus in the window. And it’s a formula far more interesting than relying on reviews. A TravelingMom tried out the concept.
MACON, GA
The Georgia Sun

Warner Robins plans property tax increase

WARNER ROBINS — Residents of Warner Robins could see a property tax increase on their next property tax bill. The City of Warner Robins announced its intention to increase the 2022 property taxes it will levy this year by 11.98 percentage over the rollback millage rate for Warner Robins residents living in Houston County and 14.59 percentage over the rollback millage rate for Warner Robins residents living in Peach County.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Macon

Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Macon, GA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MACON, GA
Cordele Dispatch

Stewart wanted for assault

On Tuesday, August 23, 2022 an aggravated assault incident took place on Spruce Lane in Vienna. Vienna Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Jontavious Stewart who is wanted in the connection to the aggravated assault. Stewart is believed to frequent the cities of Cordele and Vienna and is considered armed and dangerous. Law enforcement asks that any individuals with information to the location of the offender to contact the local law enforcement agency or 911.
VIENNA, GA
WALB 10

Trial for woman in Albany elderly exploitation case starts

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The trial for a woman charged with abusing and ripping off elderly and disabled people through an unlicensed personal care home in South Albany started Monday afternoon. Michelle Oliver, 43, was charged with racketeering, 61 counts of exploitation or neglect of a disabled person and one...
ALBANY, GA
41nbc.com

Two injured in South Macon shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two people were shot Saturday in the area of Elkan Avenue in Macon. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office the exact location of the shooting is unknown. The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and refused to cooperate with investigators. We’ll have more information on the story as it becomes available.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

1 dead following Saturday night crash on I-75

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A man is dead following a crash on the I-75 northbound entrance ramp on Hartley Bridge road. According to an incident report from Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened Saturday night at around 9:15. The report lists 71-year-old Richard Syme of Macon as the driver of the vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway at approximately 200 feet from the end of the ramp, where it traveled onto the left shoulder and through the grass median. It rotated clockwise until it was parallel with the northbound lanes. Syme was ejected from the vehicle after it flipped.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Vintage market in Perry draws customers from all over

PERRY, Ga. — Shoppers in middle Georgia got their hands on some cool items at one of the biggest vintage markets in the area over the weekend. "Vintage Market Days of Central Georgia" opened up last Friday, and carried on until 3-o'clock on Sunday. Shoppers chose from all kinds...
PERRY, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Arrest made in Courtland Ave. stabbing

UPDATE (2/2): Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones has provided more information concerning the incident at Courtland Avenue. The coroner’s office was called to the scene at 9:50 p.m., and Jones confirms that that the cause of death was a stabbing. ———————– UPDATE (1/2):...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

3rd suspect arrested in the death of 16-year-old in Fort Valley

Investigators arrested a third person in connection to the death of a 16-year-old in Peach County Monday. The Peach County Sheriff's Office says they arrested Daquavious Oliver, the last of three suspects wanted for aggravated assault in the shooting death of 16-year-old Justin Woodford of Perry. Peach County deputies arrested...
FORT VALLEY, GA
13WMAZ

UPDATE: 27-year-old woman stabbing victim identified

MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 6 a.m. Bibb deputies are investigating after a woman was killed inside of a home in the 1200-block of Courtland Avenue Monday night. According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies were working on an unrelated call when a homeowner flagged them down about a person hurt in the area. When they made it to the home, they found a 27-year-old woman dead.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Fort Valley man arrested in 6-year-old's crash death

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Fort Valley man is now in custody for vehicular homicide in connection to a crash that happened on Christmas Day in 2021. The crash happened at the intersection of Mount Pleasant Church Road and Briarmont Drive. At the time of the crash, Bibb County deputies...
FORT VALLEY, GA
