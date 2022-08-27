ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Former Patriots Wide Receiver Julian Edelman Recounts Getting Kicked Out Of Colts Luxury Box With Guy Fieri During Super Bowl 52

By Devon POV Mason
theshadowleague.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Sign Former Steelers Quarterback

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly signed a depth quarterback. According to Doug Kyed, the team has added former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun to their practice squad. Oladokun was a seven-round pick in this year's NFL Draft. Oladokun was cut last week after he wasn't given many reps in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Report: Bill Belichick had key reason for passing over Bill O’Brien

The New England Patriots’ rough training camp offensively brought back questions about why coach Bill Belichick did not do more to bring former assistant Bill O’Brien back into the fold. A new report shed some light on why such an arrangement was never seriously considered. According to Albert...
NFL
Footwear News

Tom Brady’s Eldest Son Jack Brady Celebrates 15th Birthday in Floral Top & Sneakers on Golf Course

Jack Brady is spending his 15th birthday on the golf course with his father Tom Brady. The NFL superstar just shared a photo of his son this morning, which shows the birthday boy posing for a picture on the golf course. “Happy Birthday my beautiful son. What a blessing you are in our life. We love you so much and are so proud of the amazing young man that you are. You make everyday of our life more joyful and fun. Have a great 15th Birthday Jack ,” Brady wrote under the photo. View this post on Instagram A post...
NFL
Popculture

Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the 'Breaking Point' in Their Marriage?

Tom Brady is getting ready for the 2022 NFL season but is currently not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to "personal" reasons. With Brady entering his 23rd season, he doesn't need to be at every training camp practice. But is the reason Brady taking time away from the team have to do with him and his wife Gisele Bündchen being on the verge of a divorce?
NFL
Guy Fieri
NBC Sports

Could Edelman really unretire? Tom Curran and Kay Adams discuss

Julian Edelman is the latest retired NFL player to flirt with the idea of a comeback. The former New England Patriots wide receiver recently has brought up a potential return in multiple interviews. He's stated that his nagging knee injury feels far better than it did after he retired before the 2021 season and he'd be open to the idea of joining a playoff-caliber team later in the 2022 campaign.
NFL
CBS Boston

Two undrafted free agents make Patriots' 53-man roster

FOXBORO -- The streak continues. For the 19th straight season, the New England Patriots will have an undrafted free agent on the team.Two of them, actually, as Brenden Schooler and DaMarcus Mitchell both made the 53-man roster following Tuesday's roster cuts. Both Schooler and Mitchell were kept after solid training camps and both should become core players on special teams in kick coverage. They join the likes of UDFAs like Jakobi Meyers (2019), JC Jackson (2017), Jonathan Jones (2015), and David Andrews (2014) to make the roster in recent years.Schooler went undrafted out of Texas, where he played both safety and...
NFL
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins GM Chris Grier said undrafted TE Tanner Conner (knee) is not at risk of going on the injured reserve: “Tanner Conner improved every day,” Grier said. “No IR for Tanner. Talent-wise we would have lost him.” (Joe Schad) Grier added that they do not feel...
NFL
#American Football#Acl#Guyfieri#Cbs Sports#Food Network
Fox News

Tom Brady

Tom Brady is an NFL quarterback who played for the New England Patriots for 20 years before he went to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March 2020. Brady has come a long way since being the 199th pick in the draft and has now has seven Super Bowl victories to date.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Patriots' 2022 UDFA class keeps New England's crazy streak alive

The New England Patriots don't always nail their drafts. In fact, Bill Belichick and Co. have had a pretty spotty track record in recent years. But after the seventh round ends, that's typically when the Patriots get to work. The Patriots are among the NFL's most active teams in the...
FOXBOROUGH, MA

