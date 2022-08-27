Former Patriots Wide Receiver Julian Edelman Recounts Getting Kicked Out Of Colts Luxury Box With Guy Fieri During Super Bowl 52

Read full article on original website
Chiefs Reportedly Sign Former Steelers Quarterback
The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly signed a depth quarterback. According to Doug Kyed, the team has added former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun to their practice squad. Oladokun was a seven-round pick in this year's NFL Draft. Oladokun was cut last week after he wasn't given many reps in...
Patriots’ latest tight end release adds to Bill Belichick’s disastrous recent draft resume
Another New England Patriots early-round draft pick has been shown the door in Foxborough. Per Dov Kleiman, tight end Devin Asiasi was released by New England as it cuts its roster down to 53 players on Tuesday. Asiasi had a fair amount of receptions while working with the backups in...
Yardbarker
Report: Bill Belichick had key reason for passing over Bill O’Brien
The New England Patriots’ rough training camp offensively brought back questions about why coach Bill Belichick did not do more to bring former assistant Bill O’Brien back into the fold. A new report shed some light on why such an arrangement was never seriously considered. According to Albert...
Tom Brady’s Eldest Son Jack Brady Celebrates 15th Birthday in Floral Top & Sneakers on Golf Course
Jack Brady is spending his 15th birthday on the golf course with his father Tom Brady. The NFL superstar just shared a photo of his son this morning, which shows the birthday boy posing for a picture on the golf course. “Happy Birthday my beautiful son. What a blessing you are in our life. We love you so much and are so proud of the amazing young man that you are. You make everyday of our life more joyful and fun. Have a great 15th Birthday Jack ,” Brady wrote under the photo. View this post on Instagram A post...
Popculture
Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the 'Breaking Point' in Their Marriage?
Tom Brady is getting ready for the 2022 NFL season but is currently not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to "personal" reasons. With Brady entering his 23rd season, he doesn't need to be at every training camp practice. But is the reason Brady taking time away from the team have to do with him and his wife Gisele Bündchen being on the verge of a divorce?
Rob Gronkowski & Camille Kostek's Dog Has An Instagram & The Florida Couple Is Family Goals
Celebrity dog Instagram accounts have been all the rage and people can't get enough of how these famous pups live. Rob Gronkowski and his girlfriend, Camille Kostek, took part in the trend and created a page for their French Bulldog, Ralphie. The animal's page has garnered 57.5K followers, and it's...
NFL Insider raises alarm over the Patriots: 'It looks awful'
NFL Insider Mike Silver is raising alarm over the New England Patriots. In an interview with the Bay Are’a 95.7 The Game, he said the Patriots have looked awful this summer.
Julian Edelman responds to Dolphins fan saying he has the 'most punchable' face in NFL
Former New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman is retired and telling legendary stories of how he got kicked out of a Super Bowl press box with Guy Fieri. Meanwhile, back in Miami, there are hardcore Dolphins fans that still don’t like him. The rivalry runs deep in South Beach.
NBC Sports
Could Edelman really unretire? Tom Curran and Kay Adams discuss
Julian Edelman is the latest retired NFL player to flirt with the idea of a comeback. The former New England Patriots wide receiver recently has brought up a potential return in multiple interviews. He's stated that his nagging knee injury feels far better than it did after he retired before the 2021 season and he'd be open to the idea of joining a playoff-caliber team later in the 2022 campaign.
Two undrafted free agents make Patriots' 53-man roster
FOXBORO -- The streak continues. For the 19th straight season, the New England Patriots will have an undrafted free agent on the team.Two of them, actually, as Brenden Schooler and DaMarcus Mitchell both made the 53-man roster following Tuesday's roster cuts. Both Schooler and Mitchell were kept after solid training camps and both should become core players on special teams in kick coverage. They join the likes of UDFAs like Jakobi Meyers (2019), JC Jackson (2017), Jonathan Jones (2015), and David Andrews (2014) to make the roster in recent years.Schooler went undrafted out of Texas, where he played both safety and...
Golden Goose? Another Small College Discovery Makes Patriots Roster
Perhaps relaying on a tip from same man who brought them Julian Edelman, New England finds its next dark-horse star in Sam Roberts.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots
Dolphins GM Chris Grier said undrafted TE Tanner Conner (knee) is not at risk of going on the injured reserve: “Tanner Conner improved every day,” Grier said. “No IR for Tanner. Talent-wise we would have lost him.” (Joe Schad) Grier added that they do not feel...
Touting Tackles? Belichick, Groh Praise Patriots OT Depth
The New England Patriots may need to utilize their full depth at offensive tackle in the upcoming 2022 NFL season.
NBC Sports
Patriots' 2022 UDFA class keeps New England's crazy streak alive
The New England Patriots don't always nail their drafts. In fact, Bill Belichick and Co. have had a pretty spotty track record in recent years. But after the seventh round ends, that's typically when the Patriots get to work. The Patriots are among the NFL's most active teams in the...
