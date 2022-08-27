ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special Offers For New Hilton Honors American Express Card Members — Autumn 2022

New offers are now available with select Hilton Honors American Express cards for autumn 2022 which are designed to attract eligible new cardholders with potentially lucrative incentives — whether filling up the car for a weekend road trip to a music festival; or taking a flight to a ski resort destination for some slaloming in the deep snow which may arrive early this season — and as summer tourism winds down, many travelers are already looking to plan their next trips for the fall season: according to the new Amex Trendex poll, 68 percent of respondents planning on traveling next year agree they plan to travel more in 2023 than they did in both 2022 and 2021.
Wow, It’s back! A dozen Amex Transfer Bonuses just announced

Triple Points On Gas And EV Charging Through October 31st On Bilt Rewards Mastercard

I earn affiliate credit if you sign up for the Bilt Rewards Mastercard using links in this story. Bilt Rewards is a quickly moving from the being the new kid on the block to the popular kid people want to hang out with. They launched with the ability to earn points for paying rent without any fees. Those points were redeemable for some of the most valued travel partners, such as American Airlines and Hyatt hotels. Since then, they’ve added the Bilt Rewards Mastercard, a no annual fee card that allows renters and non-renters alike to earn flexible currency they can spend in a variety of different programs. With bonus categories such as 3X on dining and 2X on travel, the card has a similar earning structure to the popular Chase Sapphire Preferred.
Air Canada Aeroplan Punkte mit 85% Bonus kaufen

Air Canada Aeroplan ist ein recht spannendes Programm. Gerade geringe Steuern und Gebühren und 5.000 Punkte für einen Stopover machen es wirklich interessant. Derzeit läuft ein Sale mit einem 85% Bonus. Die Bedingungen:. The following Terms and Conditions apply to the Buy and/or Gift Points September 2022...
Emirates Gets the Last Laugh on United with Reported Partnership

With a reported partnership coming, United Airlines and Emirates will finally be on the same side of air travel, with the customer winning. Rewind the clock a few years ago and there were some big swings going on from the US airlines against the big ME3 – the Middle Eastern airlines of Emirates, Etihad, and Qatar. However, since that has died down, the US airlines and the Gulf carriers have been making moves and this one looks like it may be the latest.
Virgin Atlantic and IndiGo announce a codeshare partnership

The codeshare partnership will mean customers booking a Virgin Atlantic ticket will be able to fly on the airline’s London Heathrow to Delhi and Mumbai flights and connect to and from 7 additional cities in India. Later this year the agreement will be expanded to cover 16 destinations throughout India, and connections to Virgin Atlantic’s extensive US network operated via London Heathrow.
