ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

New car buyers paying record prices, taking on record loan payments

By Robert Duffer, Senior Editor
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PXlov_0hY7o19y00

(The Car Connection) — The average new car price is set to reach $46,259 by the end of August, eclipsing last month’s record and the one before that, according to the latest sales forecast from J.D. Power.

New car prices breaking records has become a broken record for car shoppers in the past year. The average transaction price customers paid for a new car was $45,844 last month , up from more than $41,000 a year ago. The automotive research firm and consultancy estimate the highest new car price on record was an increase of 11.5% from last year.

The usual suspects of the global microchip shortage and other supply constraints have resulted in demand still outstripping supply.

“This August, the industry is still constrained by insufficient inventory to meet robust consumer demand,” Thomas King, president of J.D. Power’s analytics and data division, said in a statement. “The result is a retail sales pace that fails to fulfill its potential.”

The estimated sales volume for the year for both retail and fleet customers is projected to be 13.3 million vehicles, down from the 17 million pre-pandemic highs. Fleet sales will be slightly higher this year than last year, while retail sales are projected to be a fraction lower.

The lack of volume is more than being made up for by high margins on more expensive models. Many automakers are either delaying base models or discontinuing entry-level grades in favor of better equipped and higher-priced models. Shoppers continue to buy higher-priced trucks and SUVs. Together, trucks and SUVs will account for more than 78% of new car sales in August.

Dealers continue to benefit with an average profit of $4,976 on each car sold. That’s down from $5,123 in June but still up $639 from last year and way higher than the pre-pandemic expectation that hovered around $2,000.

Car shoppers keep paying more. The increases come amid prevailing trade winds meant to tame inflation, such as higher car loan interest rates. But robust demand powers through the economic rationale, leading to the highest monthly loan payment on record of $716. That’s an increase of $78, or 12.2%, from a year ago, according to J.D. Power. The average interest rate for a new car loan spiked to 5.5%.

Typically around Labor Day, automakers push new model-year cars and dealers offer more incentives to clear lots of the outgoing model years. Incentives remain low.

On the upside, used car prices remain high and trade-in values offset some of the high costs of new vehicle ownership. Of course, the downside to that is deals on any car are hard to find.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Two women shot multiple times in south Columbus

You can watch street surveillance footage of the car in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for the suspect who shot two women in the Livingston Avenue Area on the south side. On Sunday, officers went to the 1000 block of Lockbourne Road around 7:00 a.m. after reports of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead after crashing into Westerville tree

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after crashing into a tree in Westerville, police said. Around noon on Tuesday, a car holding two people crashed into a tree near a residence on the 400 block of Liberty Lane, prompting the street to shut down at both entrances, Westerville police Lt. Justin Alloway said. […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Car Buyers#Used Cars#Labor Day#Business Industry#Linus Business#J D Power
NBC4 Columbus

13-year-old boy shot in the face in the Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 13-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot in the face overnight Tuesday in the Hilltop neighborhood in west Columbus, according to police. CPD state that officers went to South Harris Avenue and West Broad Street just after 1:00 a.m. and found the 13-year-old with a gunshot wound to the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three injured in shootings near Columbus grocery store, restaurant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating what they said are two related shootings in east Columbus Tuesday night. According to police, the first report was called in at approximately 6:58 p.m. at a Kroger grocery store on the block of 2000 East Main Street. Police found a 23-year-old woman who told officers she […]
NBC4 Columbus

Chillicothe man dead after driver hits porch

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after an alleged drunk driver hit the porch of a house in Chillicothe Monday evening. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at approximately 6:20 p.m. along Pleasant Valley Road near State Route 104. A 2005 Cadillac CTS, driven by a 35-year-old Chillicothe […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
NBC4 Columbus

Woman killed by falling tree in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WNWO) — A Toledo woman was killed Monday evening when a tree fell on her due to the severe storms that rolled through the area, according to NBC station WNWO. Toledo Fire and Rescue Department (TFRD) crews responded to a home in the 4100 block of Beverly Drive in South Toledo around 6:25 […]
TOLEDO, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Girl, 11, missing in Newark

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Newark police are asking for help finding an 11-year-old girl who was reported missing Wednesday. Terrianna Jones was last seen leaving her home in the Washington Street area at approximately 8:15 p.m. Terrianna has black hair and brown eyes; her hair is shorter than seen in the accompanying photo. She was […]
NEWARK, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man dead, woman injured in Knox County crash

FREDERICKTOWN, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead and a woman is injured after a car crash Tuesday night in Knox County, per the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Authorities say that Timothy Moyer, 44, was driving a Honda Civic just after 9:30 p.m. on State Route 13 in Fredericktown with a 36-year-old woman in the […]
KNOX COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Big Lots looking to lower prices as sales slide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Big Lots Inc. likes to say value never goes out of style, but even its typically low prices were too much for today’s cash-strapped customers. The Columbus-based discount retailer Tuesday said sales dropped 7.6% in its second quarter to $1.35 billion versus $1.46 billion in the second quarter of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Teen arrested for second time in Groveport football game shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been arrested for a second time in connection to a shooting during a high school football game in Groveport, after posting bond on original charges earlier this week. James Keys, 18, was taken into custody Wednesday without incident, Groveport Police shared on Facebook. Officers also recovered four handguns […]
GROVEPORT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two out-of-state developers seek to reshape the corner of Lane and High, taking out CVS, Little Bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Two proposed projects near Ohio State’s campus from out-of-state developers could reshape the corner at Lane and High streets. Austin, Texas-based developer American Campus Communities wants to construct two mixed-use buildings at 50 W. Lane Ave. Redeveloping the site would mean tearing down the University Baptist Church on Lane […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Mailbox thefts a growing concern in Ohio, US

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) – As Groveport Police investigate after mailboxes outside the post office on Main Street were broken into, a security expert said this type of theft is a growing problem across Ohio and the country. Police said the theft of the blue mailboxes happened overnight Monday, with everything inside the boxes being stolen. […]
GROVEPORT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy