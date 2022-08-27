ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

New car buyers paying record prices, taking on record loan payments

By Robert Duffer, Senior Editor
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28DoAq_0hY7nv1q00

(The Car Connection) — The average new car price is set to reach $46,259 by the end of August, eclipsing last month’s record and the one before that, according to the latest sales forecast from J.D. Power.

New car prices breaking records has become a broken record for car shoppers in the past year. The average transaction price customers paid for a new car was $45,844 last month , up from more than $41,000 a year ago. The automotive research firm and consultancy estimate the highest new car price on record was an increase of 11.5% from last year.

The usual suspects of the global microchip shortage and other supply constraints have resulted in demand still outstripping supply.

“This August, the industry is still constrained by insufficient inventory to meet robust consumer demand,” Thomas King, president of J.D. Power’s analytics and data division, said in a statement. “The result is a retail sales pace that fails to fulfill its potential.”

The estimated sales volume for the year for both retail and fleet customers is projected to be 13.3 million vehicles, down from the 17 million pre-pandemic highs. Fleet sales will be slightly higher this year than last year, while retail sales are projected to be a fraction lower.

The lack of volume is more than being made up for by high margins on more expensive models. Many automakers are either delaying base models or discontinuing entry-level grades in favor of better equipped and higher-priced models. Shoppers continue to buy higher-priced trucks and SUVs. Together, trucks and SUVs will account for more than 78% of new car sales in August.

Dealers continue to benefit with an average profit of $4,976 on each car sold. That’s down from $5,123 in June but still up $639 from last year and way higher than the pre-pandemic expectation that hovered around $2,000.

Car shoppers keep paying more. The increases come amid prevailing trade winds meant to tame inflation, such as higher car loan interest rates. But robust demand powers through the economic rationale, leading to the highest monthly loan payment on record of $716. That’s an increase of $78, or 12.2%, from a year ago, according to J.D. Power. The average interest rate for a new car loan spiked to 5.5%.

Typically around Labor Day, automakers push new model-year cars and dealers offer more incentives to clear lots of the outgoing model years. Incentives remain low.

On the upside, used car prices remain high and trade-in values offset some of the high costs of new vehicle ownership. Of course, the downside to that is deals on any car are hard to find.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Brandon police chief to resign effective Sept. 30

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – William Thompson announced he will resign his position as the Chief of Police for Brandon, Mississippi, effective September 30, 2022. According to Thompson, he accepted an opportunity to work and travel internationally. He has been with the Brandon Police Department for the past nine years. Previously, he was with the Jackson […]
BRANDON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Car Buyers#Used Cars#Labor Day#Business Industry#Linus Business#J D Power
WJTV 12

Police looking for person of interest in convenience store attack

PONCHATOULA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ponchatoula Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a person of interest. That person is pictured below along with the truck that PPD believes was her mode of transportation. “The unidentified white female is a person of interest in an attack on a clerk at a convenience store […]
PONCHATOULA, LA
WJTV 12

Manager accused of stealing and eating items from store in Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – A little over one week ago, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate items possibly being taken from a store by an employee. The store in question was located on Nelson Rd. and the investigation request came from the corporate office. “During the initial investigation detectives were advised […]
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WJTV 12

Congressional leaders react to Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Congressional leaders from Mississippi reacted to the water crisis in Jackson after Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) declared a state of emergency. I have long supported federal efforts to improve Mississippi’s water and wastewater infrastructure. I am ready to support the city and state as they seek additional resources to address this crisis. U.S. […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
WJTV 12

LIST: Water giveaways in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There is little to no water pressure in the City of Jackson after the Pearl River flood caused issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility. Some organizations will provide water to Jackson citizens. Water will be provided the following locations: Hawkins Field Airport – 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

2 arrested in separate Adams County drug busts

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies arrested a man and a woman in two separate drug busts on Saturday, August 27. Deputies said they first received a report about drug activity taking place at room 107 in the Red Carpet Inn. In the room, they found Charles Miller. Investigators said Miller gave deputies […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Person dies in rollover crash on I-59 in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A person died in a car crash that happened on Interstate 59 in Jones County on Monday, August 29. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene around 6:28 a.m. near the airport exit at the 76 mile marker. Crews found that a person had […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Gov. Reeves declares state of emergency due to Jackson water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) declared a state of emergency due to Jackson’s water crisis on Monday, August 29. According to the governor, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is also working to prepare an emergency order due to little or no water pressure in the city. Until the issue at […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted in Walmart credit card fraud case

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is wanted and two people have been arrested in connection to fraud and embezzlement cases in Hattiesburg. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) were initially searching for two men in connection to a credit card fraud case at Academy Sports and Outdoors. Daytan Bolton, 22, of Hattiesburg, was […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Academy Sports distributes water for Jackson neighbors

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Academy Sports + Outdoors had free cases of water Wednesday at both area stores to help Jackson neighbors amid the water crisis. The stores are located in Madison and Flowood. “We had two 18-wheelers delivered to our stores this morning. We have over 3,000 cases of water available. We had people lined up before […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

PHOTOS: Pearl River flooding on Aug. 29

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Northeast Jackson are facing floodwaters from the Pearl River after days of heavy rainfall last week. On Monday, leaders with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) announced they decreased the discharge from the Barnett Reservoir to 45,000 cubic feet per second (CFS). The lake currently stands at […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Walmart, Salvation Army to distribute water in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Walmart and the Salvation Army of Jackson distributed water to neighbors in need on Wednesday at the store’s location on Greenway Drive. Neighbors in Jackson were left with little to no potable drinking water after last week’s flooding from the Pearl River. The flooding caused issues at the O.B. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Adams County deputies warn about government assistance scam

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – Officials in the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve received many complaints about a scam on Facebook. They said a person is claiming to be a Federal Agent through a new Government Assistance Programcalled “Benefits and Financial Assistance.” The scammer claims this a government and private grant foundation and gives […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Former Jackson Public Works director reassigned to new role

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s Public Works director has been reassigned to a new role. Marlin King, Jr., told WJTV 12 News that as of Tuesday, August 30, he is the deputy director of the Public Works Department. He said the new role has to do more with administrative duties. This comes after Governor Tate […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

37K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy