ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man arrested for allegedly trying to establish ISIS training center in New Mexico

By Jared Gans
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22s6PC_0hY7ntGO00

A New Mexico man was arrested on Friday after he allegedly tried to create an ISIS training center in the state, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

A DOJ release states that a federal grand jury indicted 45-year-old Herman Wilson, also known as Bilal Mu’Min Abdullah, on Tuesday on charges that he attempted to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization and attempted to obstruct, influence and impede at least one official proceeding.

Court records state that Wilson allegedly attempted to provide material support to ISIS between January 2020 and November 2021 by trying to establish an “Islamic State Center” in New Mexico to teach ISIS ideology, provide training in martial arts and tactical maneuvers and serve as a “safe haven” for people planning to travel and fight for ISIS.

The release also states that Wilson allegedly helped run an online platform from May 2019 to September 2020 to promote ISIS teachings, recruit others and discuss terrorist attacks in the United States and around the world.

Wilson allegedly attempted to obstruct, influence and impede at least one official proceeding by ordering and inducing the destruction of records in shutting the platform down, per the DOJ.

Two individuals who were arrested in September 2020 and later pleaded guilty to providing material support to ISIS said Wilson radicalized them to support ISIS, according to the release. After they were arrested, Wilson allegedly ordered platform members to destroy evidence that they used the online group.

Wilson could face up to 20 years in prison for each count if convicted.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Police looking for person of interest in convenience store attack

PONCHATOULA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ponchatoula Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a person of interest. That person is pictured below along with the truck that PPD believes was her mode of transportation. “The unidentified white female is a person of interest in an attack on a clerk at a convenience store […]
PONCHATOULA, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Daily Mail

Alec Baldwin is sued for $25million by family of Marine killed in Kabul after publicly shaming the fallen soldier's sister on Instagram because she attended the Capitol riot

Alec Baldwin is being sued by the family of a Marine called at Kabul Airport on Afghanistan last year after publicly shaming his sister for attending the Capitol riot. It is the third time the family of Rylee McCollum, the fallen soldier, has attempted to take action against the star. Previous attempts have been dismissed due to errors in the filing process.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isis#The Department Of Justice#Doj
WJTV 12

Manager accused of stealing and eating items from store in Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – A little over one week ago, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate items possibly being taken from a store by an employee. The store in question was located on Nelson Rd. and the investigation request came from the corporate office. “During the initial investigation detectives were advised […]
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WJTV 12

Brandon police chief to resign effective Sept. 30

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – William Thompson announced he will resign his position as the Chief of Police for Brandon, Mississippi, effective September 30, 2022. According to Thompson, he accepted an opportunity to work and travel internationally. He has been with the Brandon Police Department for the past nine years. Previously, he was with the Jackson […]
BRANDON, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted in Walmart credit card fraud case

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is wanted and two people have been arrested in connection to fraud and embezzlement cases in Hattiesburg. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) were initially searching for two men in connection to a credit card fraud case at Academy Sports and Outdoors. Daytan Bolton, 22, of Hattiesburg, was […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

LIST: Water giveaways in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There is little to no water pressure in the City of Jackson after the Pearl River flood caused issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility. Some organizations will provide water to Jackson citizens. Water will be provided the following locations: Hawkins Field Airport – 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson man pleads guilty to 2021 armed carjacking

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man pled guilty to armed carjacking on Tuesday, August 30. According to court documents, Anthony Lee Holder, 21, carjacked a victim at gunpoint in Jackson on February 7, 2021. Holder was indicted by a federal grand jury for armed carjacking on April 14. 2021. Holder will be sentenced on […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Two arrested after Jones County man shot in foot

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were arrested after a man was shot in the foot on Monday, August 29. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said the victim told investigators that he was purposefully shot in his left foot at a home in the Rustin community. The victim left the scene […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Adams County deputies warn about government assistance scam

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – Officials in the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve received many complaints about a scam on Facebook. They said a person is claiming to be a Federal Agent through a new Government Assistance Programcalled “Benefits and Financial Assistance.” The scammer claims this a government and private grant foundation and gives […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Academy Sports distributes water for Jackson neighbors

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Academy Sports + Outdoors had free cases of water Wednesday at both area stores to help Jackson neighbors amid the water crisis. The stores are located in Madison and Flowood. “We had two 18-wheelers delivered to our stores this morning. We have over 3,000 cases of water available. We had people lined up before […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

MBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Newton County Sheriff’s Department. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, near 494 Grennie Morrow Road in Lawrence, Mississippi. Once MBI completes their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.
NEWTON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

37K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy