ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Sean McVay on disciplining Aaron Donald for brawl: 'We've handled it internally'

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dRvNC_0hY7mbaL00

If the Los Angeles Rams disciplined Aaron Donald for his involvement in Thursday’s brawl with the Cincinnati Bengals, they aren’t going to tell anyone. Donald was seen on video swinging a helmet at Bengals players during a scrum on the field, connecting with the helmet of another player at least once.

Sean McVay said during Saturday’s broadcast of the Rams-Bengals game that the Rams handled the situation and any discipline internally. It’s highly unlikely that Donald will be suspended, and the Rams may not have even fined him for his actions.

The NFL can’t step in and discipline players for anything that happens in practice, even in joint practices that take place with another team. So if Donald were to get punished at all, it would have to come from the Rams.

Based on McVay’s comments and a previous report, it doesn’t seem like Donald will be missing Week 1 against the Bills.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Twin Brothers Reportedly Cut By NFL Team On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a move that NFL fans don't see very often. The front office released twin brothers Carlos and Khalil Davis from their roster. Carlos Davis has appeared in 11 games for the Steelers since 2020, racking up 11 combined tackles and two tackles for loss.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Claim Notable Quarterback Off Waivers

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly kicking the tires on a former star QB out of the SEC. According to ESPN's Field Yates, "The Browns have claimed QB Kellen Mond." Mond was a third-round draft pick of the Vikings last year but only appeared in one game during time in Minnesota. In his lone regular season action, the 23-year-old completed 2 of his 3 attempts for five yards.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Jerry Jones Confirms Cowboys' Replacement For Tyron Smith

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a devastating blow to their offensive line last week, as Tyron Smith went down with an avulsion fracture. While on 105.3 The Fan this week, Jerry Jones revealed who'll replace the All-Pro offensive tackle. Jones said it's "safe to say" rookie Tyler Smith will be the...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Cincinnati, OH
Football
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Bills Reportedly Cut Former Alabama Star This Morning

The Buffalo Bills started to trim down their roster a bit more on Tuesday morning. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, they cut former Alabama tight end OJ Howard. Howard spent the last five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing with the Bills back in March. He agreed to a one-year deal that was worth $3 million but it wasn't enough for him to make the 53-man roster.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday's Cowboys Trade Rumor

The Cowboys and the Jets are reportedly discussing a trade on Monday. According to a report from Aaron Wilson, Dallas is looking to boost its depth on the offensive line. "Dallas Cowboys are attempting to trade for New York Jets offensive tackle Chuma Edoga, per a league source," Wilson reports.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Steelers Quarterback Trade Rumor

The Steelers present (and future) are pretty clearly defined and former third-round pick Mason Rudolph doesn't appear to figure into either. "The #Steelers have received trade calls on QB Mason Rudolph, but to this point they’ve been reluctant to deal him, per sources. Rudolph is on the books for just $3 million this season and Pittsburgh isn’t giving him away, even if he's 3rd behind Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett."
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Lions Cutting Former 1st Round Pick In Surprise Move

It's cut day in the National Football League and we have a surprising move out of Detroit. The Lions are reportedly cutting a former first round pick on Monday evening. Jarrad Davis, a first round pick out of Florida in 2017, is reportedly being released. "The #Lions are releasing former...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#The Cincinnati Bengals#Rams Bengals
ClutchPoints

Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts

The Los Angeles Rams have a plethora of targets for Matthew Stafford to throw to this upcoming season. With Allen Robinson joining Cooper Kupp as a free agent addition this offseason, it looks like the Rams offense is poised to be even better than it was last season. Unfortunately, it appears they may have released […] The post Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Popculture

Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the 'Breaking Point' in Their Marriage?

Tom Brady is getting ready for the 2022 NFL season but is currently not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to "personal" reasons. With Brady entering his 23rd season, he doesn't need to be at every training camp practice. But is the reason Brady taking time away from the team have to do with him and his wife Gisele Bündchen being on the verge of a divorce?
NFL
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders make roster moves, more moves to come

The initial 53-man roster has been set. The Commanders kept 27 offensive players, 23 defensive players and three specialists. This reveals the coaches and front office are concerned about the defensive personnel. So, they were willing to go ahead and release a couple of extra defensive players and will be searching through those players released and waived by other NFL teams, in hopes of picking up perhaps two players.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders QB Carson Wentz: 'It's a wake-up call

Carson Wentz stated Brian Robinson Jr. getting shot is a wake-up call to real-life problems in this world. Speaking with the media, Wentz opened his reaction to his running back getting shot twice Sunday, “Obviously it’s heartbreaking, but obviously there’s positive news as of late and then how he’s doing, but yeah, caught, caught us all off guard yesterday.”
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

146K+
Followers
192K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy