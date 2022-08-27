ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

etsubucs.com

Richards, Hunter earn SoCon Player of The Week Honors

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (Aug. 30, 2022) – The Southern Conference announced its Player of the Week awards Tuesday afternoon, naming forward Kieran Richards (Hamilton, New Zealand) Offensive Player of the Week and goalkeeper Cole Hunter (Mount Juliet, Tenn.) Defensive Player of the Week. The awards come after a 4-0 win over Longwood on Thursday and a 3-0 win over Davidson on Sunday afternoon.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Blacksburg High’s football coach steps down to battle illness

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When the Blacksburg High Wildcats started the season, they did not know their leader would be leaving them early. Last Wednesday, Coach John “Jet” Turner announced he was stepping down to fight stage 4 colon cancer. “It was all kind of a shock....
BLACKSBURG, SC
Raleigh News & Observer

The coach the world forgot — Clemson legend Danny Ford on life, football and farming

Long before Clemson was a college football superpower, Danny Ford led the Tigers to their first-ever national championship. That 1981 national title came when Ford was just 33 years old, and for most of that decade Clemson dominated the ACC. But following the 1997 season, after his tenures at Clemson and then at Arkansas both ended under unhappy circumstances, Ford was out of the coaching game. He was only 49 years old.
CLEMSON, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Garden & Gun

My Town: Tyler Florence’s Perfect Day in Greenville, South Carolina

The chef Tyler Florence has opened multiple restaurants, garnered two James Beard Award semifinalist nods, written more than ten books, and starred in a slew of Food Network shows, including Food 911 and The Great Food Truck Race—a highly decorated career that, he says, traces in part to his hometown of Greenville, South Carolina. The piedmont city has become known for its bustling downtown and growing culinary scene, but when Florence was young, staples that made an impression included Carolina-style barbeque and Southern classics such as fried chicken. “I love the fact that I grew up in the South,” Florence says. “I love that that is where I learned how to cook. It is one of the greatest authentic, real food cultures in the world.”
GREENVILLE, SC
golaurens.com

Five inductees join the Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame

Five individuals who made an impact on the field or on the court were inducted into the Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame on Tuesday night in the Magnolia Room at the Laurens County Museum. Roy Walker, Ed Pitts, Ann Simmons Dean Parks, Shell Dula and Buddy Jennings join 18...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
accesswdun.com

Sorrow wins big in Rupert Porter Memorial at Anderson

Justin Sorrow continued his strong 2022 season by adding a win in the biggest race of the season at Anderson Motor Speedway on Saturday night. Sorrow came home with the Limited Late Model victory in the annual Rupert Porter Memorial Shrine Race at the venerable 3/8-mile asphalt speedplant in Williamston, South Carolina.
WILLIAMSTON, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina lottery ticket worth big bucks sold in Gaffney, officials say

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An unsuspecting but no doubt hopeful Upstate Powerball player will win big bucks if they come forward with their winning ticket. South Carolina Education Lottery officials said a player, who added Double Play to their Powerball ticket they bought in Gaffney, won $50,000 in Saturday night's drawing.
GAFFNEY, SC
iheart.com

Travel site names SC city the 'ugliest' in state

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Can you name the ugliest city in South Carolina?. Based on online reviews of various travel sites, A lot Travel chose one ugly city from each state. South Carolina’s ugliest city, Watts Mills, is not actually a city but an unincorporated community in Laurens...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
Sydney
my40.tv

One killed, one injured after box truck plunges down embankment in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from Upstate South Carolina was killed after his truck ran off an embankment in Western North Carolina on Monday. A spokesperson for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) tells News 13 troopers were dispatched at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Aug. 29 to a single vehicle crash near the 3365 block of NC-63 (Doggett Mountain) in Madison County. The crash involved a box truck hauling supplies.
MADISON COUNTY, NC
wspa.com

Coroner investigating death in Abbeville

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead following a Monday night fatal altercation, the Abbeville County Coroner’s Office said. According to Coroner Dr. Mark Dorn, the coroner’s office responded to an address on Lusk Drive in Abbeville around 9:30 p.m. Monday night in reference to a “traumatic death”.
ABBEVILLE, SC
lbmjournal.com

New South again named among Best Places to Work in S.C.

GREENVILLE, SC — New South Construction Supply, a distributor of concrete, masonry, and waterproofing products to commercial and residential general contractors and subcontractors across the Southeastern United States has been named one of the Best Places to Work in South Carolina, an annual award given out by SC Biz News and the SC Chamber of Commerce. A total of 119 South Carolina-based companies, ranging from large to small employers made the list, and New South Construction Supply has earned the award for the sixth time, now at three years in a row.
GREENVILLE, SC
WIS-TV

Sheriff: No gun found on Mid-Carolina Middle School campus

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - A report of a firearm on the campus of Mid-Carolina Middle School earlier in the week led to an investigation by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and the School District of Newberry County. According to officials, no gun was found on campus, and investigators were...
NEWBERRY, SC
FOX Carolina

Senior Action to expand program options

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The parking lot outside Senior Action’s headquarters on East North Street is usually filled with vehicles, and the center is prepared to welcome more. “We’ve got a lot more space than we used to have, so we’ve been able to add a lot more...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SLED: 2 women charged with forgery in Anderson County

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said two women were arrested in Belton after writing fake checks. According to SLED, 39-year-old Heather Christine Adams and 38-year-old Tammy Annette Scott were charged with forgery. According to arrest warrants, in October 2021 Scott forged two checks...
BELTON, SC

