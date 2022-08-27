Read full article on original website
2 East Texas women receive DPS Lifesaving Award for helping baby
DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texas women received a Lifesaving Award from the Texas Department of Public Safety for their efforts in saving the life of a baby. DPS announced on Wednesday that Tina Cooper and Mayla Honeycutt, who work for the driver license division in Daingerfield were selected for this honor. In September […]
1 dead, 2 injured after ambulance-involved wreck on Toll 49 near Lindale
LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – One person died in a two-vehicle crash on Toll 49 on Tuesday involving an ambulance. Per DPS, a preliminary investigation stated that the ambulance was traveling northbound on Toll 49 while a 2021 Chevrolet Malibu was going southbound. DPS said the Malibu lost control and crossed over into the northbound lane […]
arkadelphian.com
I-30 crash kills Lafayette County woman
A woman from Lewisville, Arkansas, died on an Arkansas highway Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, as a result of a crash on Interstate 30. According to the Arkansas State Police, Javonna Hall, 22, of Lewisville, was killed at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday near the 93 westbound mile-marker of I-30. A preliminary fatal crash summary notes that Hall was traveling westbound on the inside lane when she “crossed both lanes of traffic and left the roadway, striking an embankment.”
Escaped Texas inmate captured in Louisiana with another woman after chase
LOUISIANA, USA — A manhunt for an escaped inmate out of East Texas is over after the man was captured Wednesday morning in Louisiana. Editorial note: The above video aired prior to Spraberry's capture. According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, 44-year-old Charles Spraberry, was taken into custody following...
txktoday.com
Bird Scooters Come to Texarkana
Bird Scooters are now located across Texarkana. The scooters can be found in both Texarkana, Texas and Texarkana, Arkansas. Riders will need to download the Bird app on their phones to access the scooters. A map in the app will show where scooters are located. It is $1 to start and then $0.39/minute to rent the scooter.
Lake Charles American Press
Homicide suspect captured in Beauregard escapes from Texas prison
A double homicide suspect apprehended earlier this year in Beauregard Parish has escaped his east Texas prison, authorities said. Charles Spraberry was wanted in connection with the deaths of two people found in a burned camper trailer near Atlanta, Texas, when he was apprehended by the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office just outside of DeRidder on March 25.
KTBS
Cass County escapee captured in Caddo Parish
MOORINGSPORT, La. - The search for a suspected killer from Cass County, Texas, is over. Caddo Parish sheriff’s deputies say Charles Spraberry and a woman were arrested on Louisiana Highway 169 south of Mooringsport Wednesday morning. Spraberry escaped from the county jail Monday night. He is a person of...
East Texas Warbird Dreams Come True In Mt Pleasant – Just Plane Nuts
I heard about this warbird museum in Mt Pleasant, Texas a couple of years ago and finally got around to checking it out this past weekend, what a... Mt Pleasant surprise. Because, you know, I'm 'Just Plane Nuts.'. My cousin is a retired pilot and he asked me a couple...
KTBS
Two De Queen men died in car accident Sunday
DE QUEEN, Ark. – Two men from De Queen, Ark., died in a car accident in Sevier County just before 7 a.m. on Sunday. According to Arkansas State Police, Brandon Pitts, 39, was driving a 2006 Mercury Marquis south on North Fourth Street in De Queen when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree at the intersection of Janssen Street.
KTBS
Candlelight vigil set in Texarkana for International Overdose Awareness Day
TEXARKANA, Ark. - As part of International Overdose Awareness Day, the Southwest Arkansas Counseling and Mental Health Center is hosting a candlelight vigil Wednesday in downtown Texarkana. The candlelight vigil, which will be held at 8 p.m. on the federal courthouse steps, is about raising awareness and reducing the stigma...
True Crime Podcast to Focus on Suspicous Death of Texarkana Ar Woman
There is a new true crime podcast coming out and it will be focusing on a woman that died back in the early 1990s just outside the Texarkana, Arkansas city limits. Her family, friends and others found the death to be suspicious and they are still looking for answers 30 years after her death.
KLTV
Manhunt continues for escaped inmate in Cass County
Superintendent Dr. Zach Crawford said architects have been consulted on how to keep the water from coming in during future downpours. SFA interim president discusses possible affiliation. Updated: 9 hours ago. Dr. Steve Westbrook said this is the best time to investigate as they search for president. Manhunt in Cass...
KXII.com
Broken Bow crash sends 1 to hospital
BROKEN BOW, Okla. (KXII) - One person was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after two cars collided in Broken Bow. According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a truck was driving east on Holly Creek Road, when it crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a motorcycle. The...
KTBS
Person of interest in double murder on the run from Cass County
LINDEN, Texas - A manhunt continues for an escaped prisoner in Cass County. It's been a long, almost 24 hours, for law enforcement and residents living around the Cass County Detention Center. Deputies say Charles Spraberry broke out of jail just before 8 p.m. Monday night. He used a handmade...
Texarkana Arkansas Police Need Your Help With An Identification
UPDATE: The subject has been located. Wednesday night Texarkana Arkansas Police updated this situation on their Facebook page stating that this subject has been identified and located. TAPD also thanked everyone for the help they received in finding this individual. Original Story. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department has posted a...
Unsolved Texas ‘Moonlight Murders’ Still Inspire Horror Over 75 Years Later
Two young lovers are parked in a remote area late at night in Texarkana, Texas. They are holding hands, kissing and caressing each other. It's a sweet and thrilling moment, albeit a typical and nearly mandatory step towards adulthood. It's 1946. Today, they would have been old enough to be my great-grandparents. But for now they are so preciously young.
KSLA
Hooks woman dead after rear-ending 18-wheeler near Texarkana
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A woman from Hooks, Texas is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Bowie County involving an 18-wheeler. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the wreck happened Thursday, Aug. 25 around 5:20 p.m. on I-30 about three miles west of Texarkana. Preliminary findings show the driver of the 18-wheeler had slowed down in traffic because of a previous crash in the westbound lane. That’s when the driver of the other vehicle, a 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis, rear-ended the 18-wheeler.
swark.today
Sonja Hubbard named to Farmers Bank & Trust Board of Directors
Magnolia, AR (August 29, 2022) – The Farmers Bank & Trust Board of Directors recently announced the addition of Sonja Hubbard as a Director. In addition, Mrs. Hubbard will serve as the Audit committee chair for the Bank. While Farmers Bank is majority female-owned, Sonja will be the first female to serve on the Board of Directors.
tribnow.com
The Jeff Davis College—Pittsburg’s first Public School Building
The Gilmer Mirror published an article later printed in the Gazette on July 30, 1897. In this publication, Gilmer noted, “One of the greatest men in Southern history was Jefferson Davis, late president of the confederacy….His memory should be honored in every way, and we are therefore happy to know that our friend Prof. W.S. Burks has chosen this illustrious name for his new college at Pittsburg, Texas.”
fox16.com
AGFC, ArDOT increase boating access
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Three funding reimbursements approved at last week’s Arkansas Game and Fish Commission meeting in Texarkana will create improved access for anglers and boaters on the White River in north Arkansas and at Lake Conway in central Arkansas. Commissioners unanimously...
