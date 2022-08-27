Read full article on original website
ktoy1047.com
Suspect who shot man at Texarkana Walmart arrested in Oklahoma
Zachariah Larry was arrested by officers of the Bethany, Oklahoma, police department along with his girlfriend, Kaylynn Daniels, on the Southwestern Christian University campus. Daniels is enrolled at the university on a basketball scholarship, and Larry was identified in her dorm room. Larry has been on the run after skipping...
KTAL
4 teens facing felony charges in early morning crime spree, shootout
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four teens are now facing felony charges in connection with a crime spree that ended after a shootout at a Shreveport apartment complex in Shreveport early Tuesday morning. According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the spree started around 2 a.m. in Southern Hills when...
KTBS
Caddo juveniles arrested in shootout now charged in multi-day crime spree
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Four juveniles who were arrested following a shootout Tuesday morning have been charged for their muti-day crime spree, Sheriff Steve Prator said Wednesday in a news release. During the investigation, Caddo Parish sheriff's detectives learned the juveniles, ages 16 and 17, started their crime spree in Shreveport's...
hopeprescott.com
James Loudermilk Charged With Domestic Battery
On August 27, 2022 at approximately 10:30pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested James Loudermilk, 61, of Atlanta, TX. Mr. Loudermilk was arrested and charged with domestic battery in the 2nd degree and domestic battery in the 3rd degree. The arrest occurred in the 700 block of West Park Drive in Hope, AR. Loudermilk was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
hopeprescott.com
Kendaris Flowers Charged With Unlawful Discharge Of A Firearm From A Vehicle
On August 28, 2022 at approximately 1:33pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Kendaris Flowers, 24, of Hope, AR. Mr. Flowers was arrested and charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle. The arrest occurred in the 800 block of North Main Street in Hope, AR. Flowers was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
KTAL
Escaped East Texas murder suspect captured in Caddo Parish
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Cass County jail escapee Charles Spraberry was arrested Wednesday morning. CPSO was contacted by Cass County Sheriff’s and informed that they had tracked a vehicle Spraberry was riding in with a female companion. Caddo deputies spotted Spraberry driving a Cadillac SUV that was taken from an unoccupied residence on Highway 8 between Linden and Red Hill, Texas.
KTAL
Attempted robbery in Shreveport leads to shootout, 4 teens arrested
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four teens are in jail after a shootout at an apartment complex early Tuesday morning, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to shots fired calls around 4:30 a.m. at the Grand Oaks Apartments in the 1600 block of North Forty Loop.
12 Students Arrested in Louisiana After Two Gang-Related Fights at a High School
12 Students Arrested in Louisiana After Two Gang-Related Fights at a High School. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 30, 2022, that deputies arrested 12 students after two gang-related fights broke out at Southwood High School in Shreveport, Louisiana, Tuesday afternoon. The first...
arkadelphian.com
I-30 crash kills Lafayette County woman
A woman from Lewisville, Arkansas, died on an Arkansas highway Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, as a result of a crash on Interstate 30. According to the Arkansas State Police, Javonna Hall, 22, of Lewisville, was killed at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday near the 93 westbound mile-marker of I-30. A preliminary fatal crash summary notes that Hall was traveling westbound on the inside lane when she “crossed both lanes of traffic and left the roadway, striking an embankment.”
magnoliareporter.com
Young Lewisville woman killed in wreck near Malvern
A Lewisville driver was killed Tuesday in a wreck on Interstate 30 south of Malvern (Hot Spring County). According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Javonna Hall, 22, was driving a 2005 model GMC Envoy west on the inside lane near the 93-mile marker about 5:33 p.m. The vehicle crossed both lanes of westbound traffic, left the roadway and struck an embankment.
KTBS
Cass County escapee captured in Caddo Parish
MOORINGSPORT, La. - The search for a suspected killer from Cass County, Texas, is over. Caddo Parish sheriff’s deputies say Charles Spraberry and a woman were arrested on Louisiana Highway 169 south of Mooringsport Wednesday morning. Spraberry escaped from the county jail Monday night. He is a person of...
KTBS
East Texas authorities search for Cass County Jail escapee
CASS COUNTY, Tx. - A search is underway in east Texas for an escapee from the Cass County jail who is considered armed and dangerous. Charles Sprayberry is a murder suspect accused of killing two people whose charred remains were discovered on March 13th in Cass County. He was arrested in Louisiana several days after the victims bodies were found.
KLTV
Manhunt continues for escaped inmate in Cass County
Superintendent Dr. Zach Crawford said architects have been consulted on how to keep the water from coming in during future downpours. SFA interim president discusses possible affiliation. Updated: 9 hours ago. Dr. Steve Westbrook said this is the best time to investigate as they search for president. Manhunt in Cass...
KTAL
TTPD holding Active Shooter Training for law enforcement
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Due to recent tragic events involving school shooters, the Texarkana Texas Police Department is ensuring officers are ready to respond if the need arises. Over the next few weeks, the department is offering Active Shooter Training for local law enforcement. All TTPD officers, many from...
True Crime Podcast to Focus on Suspicous Death of Texarkana Ar Woman
There is a new true crime podcast coming out and it will be focusing on a woman that died back in the early 1990s just outside the Texarkana, Arkansas city limits. Her family, friends and others found the death to be suspicious and they are still looking for answers 30 years after her death.
KTBS
Candlelight vigil set in Texarkana for International Overdose Awareness Day
TEXARKANA, Ark. - As part of International Overdose Awareness Day, the Southwest Arkansas Counseling and Mental Health Center is hosting a candlelight vigil Wednesday in downtown Texarkana. The candlelight vigil, which will be held at 8 p.m. on the federal courthouse steps, is about raising awareness and reducing the stigma...
KTBS
Two De Queen men died in car accident Sunday
DE QUEEN, Ark. – Two men from De Queen, Ark., died in a car accident in Sevier County just before 7 a.m. on Sunday. According to Arkansas State Police, Brandon Pitts, 39, was driving a 2006 Mercury Marquis south on North Fourth Street in De Queen when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree at the intersection of Janssen Street.
txktoday.com
Bird Scooters Come to Texarkana
Bird Scooters are now located across Texarkana. The scooters can be found in both Texarkana, Texas and Texarkana, Arkansas. Riders will need to download the Bird app on their phones to access the scooters. A map in the app will show where scooters are located. It is $1 to start and then $0.39/minute to rent the scooter.
2 East Texas women receive DPS Lifesaving Award for helping baby
DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texas women received a Lifesaving Award from the Texas Department of Public Safety for their efforts in saving the life of a baby. DPS announced on Wednesday that Tina Cooper and Mayla Honeycutt, who work for the driver license division in Daingerfield were selected for this honor. In September […]
Texarkana Man Arrested in Shooting Incident on N. State Line
On Thursday, Texarkana Arkansas Pollice Department made an arrest in a shooting incident that occurred in the 4100 block of North Stateline Avenue early Sunday morning August 21, 2022. After substantial evidence was gathered by Texarkana Arkansas Police they were able to obtain a felony warrant for the arrest of...
