ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Village, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
magnoliareporter.com

Real Estate: Thirteen residential sales in past two weeks

Columbia County real estate transactions recorded August 11-24 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes one commercial sale bundled with a residential sale, two land sales, and 13 residential sales.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
txktoday.com

Bird Scooters Come to Texarkana

Bird Scooters are now located across Texarkana. The scooters can be found in both Texarkana, Texas and Texarkana, Arkansas. Riders will need to download the Bird app on their phones to access the scooters. A map in the app will show where scooters are located. It is $1 to start and then $0.39/minute to rent the scooter.
TEXARKANA, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
City
Wake Village, TX
swark.today

Sonja Hubbard named to Farmers Bank & Trust Board of Directors

Magnolia, AR (August 29, 2022) – The Farmers Bank & Trust Board of Directors recently announced the addition of Sonja Hubbard as a Director. In addition, Mrs. Hubbard will serve as the Audit committee chair for the Bank. While Farmers Bank is majority female-owned, Sonja will be the first female to serve on the Board of Directors.
TEXARKANA, TX
texarkanafyi.com

Texarkana Talks: Darlene is in a Mood about a Video Shaming Downtown

Well, we had a last-second schedule change, but the stuff was set up to record, so… Darlene woke up this morning and chose “violence”… we talk about what she saw on the YouTube that set her off. We also share a lot of what we call POSITIVES here in our hometown and want your opinions.
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Texarkana hair salon offers free haircuts to homeless

TEXARKANA, Texas - A Texarkana hair salon packed up all their supplies Sunday, and headed downtown to provide free services to the homeless community. Style Studios partnered with several churches and non-profits to make the event possible. Over the last eight years, the hair salon has participated in "Haircuts for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Meat#Business Industry#Linus Business#Chic Home Boutique#Vault#Co Owner
KICKS 105

East Texas on Edge as Suspected Murderer Escapes from Jail

Residents in the ArkLaTex continue to be on edge Tuesday morning as authorities continue their search for an escaped prisoner who is a suspect in a double homicide. According to reports, Charles Obin Sprayberry escaped from jail in Cass County, Texas Monday evening around 7:45 pm. He was last seen wearing white boxer shorts and a white t-shirt. He is considered armed and dangerous.
CASS COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Cass County escapee captured in Caddo Parish

MOORINGSPORT, La. - The search for a suspected killer from Cass County, Texas, is over. Caddo Parish sheriff’s deputies say Charles Spraberry and a woman were arrested on Louisiana Highway 169 south of Mooringsport Wednesday morning. Spraberry escaped from the county jail Monday night. He is a person of...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Candlelight vigil set in Texarkana for International Overdose Awareness Day

TEXARKANA, Ark. - As part of International Overdose Awareness Day, the Southwest Arkansas Counseling and Mental Health Center is hosting a candlelight vigil Wednesday in downtown Texarkana. The candlelight vigil, which will be held at 8 p.m. on the federal courthouse steps, is about raising awareness and reducing the stigma...
TEXARKANA, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
tribnow.com

The Jeff Davis College—Pittsburg’s first Public School Building

The Gilmer Mirror published an article later printed in the Gazette on July 30, 1897. In this publication, Gilmer noted, “One of the greatest men in Southern history was Jefferson Davis, late president of the confederacy….His memory should be honored in every way, and we are therefore happy to know that our friend Prof. W.S. Burks has chosen this illustrious name for his new college at Pittsburg, Texas.”
PITTSBURG, TX
KTBS

Dads on Duty ramping up recruiting efforts

SHREVEPORT,La.--Dads on Duty is growing and recruiting. At Southwood High on September 7 at 6 p.m the group will be participating in the school's open house in hopes of bringing more people on board. The group which was established in 2021 of September started with 7 founders but is now...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Hempstead County working to achieve betterment for community

HOPE, Ark. – Thrive Hempstead County “Thrivers” held a strategic planning meeting on Tuesday evening at Hempstead Hall on the University of Arkansas Hope campus with the goal of achieving betterment for their community. The community-wide conversation pertained to tourism, education, public priorities, economic development and quality-of-life...
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
KTBS

Tuition-free Medical Assistant Training Program

SHREVEPORT, La. – Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, the Shreveport and Bossier American Job Centers and Southern University Shreveport (SUSLA) announce plans for an Ochsner LSU Health Medical Assistant (MA) Training Program in North Louisiana. The MA Now Program is tuition-free and open to Shreveport and Bossier residents ages 18 and older* through funding provided by the Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act (WIOA).
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Manhunt ends for suspect who escaped custody in Cass County

MOORINGSPORT, La. - An escaped inmate accused of double murder out of Cass County, Texas is back in custody. Caddo Parish deputies chased and arrested Charles Spraberry, 42, on Louisiana Highway 169 south of Mooringsport Wednesday morning, said Sheriff Steve Prator. Spraberry reportedly escaped out of Cass County Jail on...
CASS COUNTY, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Young Lewisville woman killed in wreck near Malvern

A Lewisville driver was killed Tuesday in a wreck on Interstate 30 south of Malvern (Hot Spring County). According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Javonna Hall, 22, was driving a 2005 model GMC Envoy west on the inside lane near the 93-mile marker about 5:33 p.m. The vehicle crossed both lanes of westbound traffic, left the roadway and struck an embankment.
MALVERN, AR
ktoy1047.com

Suspect who shot man at Texarkana Walmart arrested in Oklahoma

Zachariah Larry was arrested by officers of the Bethany, Oklahoma, police department along with his girlfriend, Kaylynn Daniels, on the Southwestern Christian University campus. Daniels is enrolled at the university on a basketball scholarship, and Larry was identified in her dorm room. Larry has been on the run after skipping...
BETHANY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy