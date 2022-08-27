The Gilmer Mirror published an article later printed in the Gazette on July 30, 1897. In this publication, Gilmer noted, “One of the greatest men in Southern history was Jefferson Davis, late president of the confederacy….His memory should be honored in every way, and we are therefore happy to know that our friend Prof. W.S. Burks has chosen this illustrious name for his new college at Pittsburg, Texas.”

