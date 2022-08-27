Read full article on original website
magnoliareporter.com
Real Estate: Thirteen residential sales in past two weeks
Columbia County real estate transactions recorded August 11-24 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes one commercial sale bundled with a residential sale, two land sales, and 13 residential sales.
Texarkana About to Get Buff With New Store Opening This Fall
Things are about to get buff in Texarkana! The nationwide retailer Buff City Soap will be opening a new location this fall next door to Target. Right now the store is being transformed and prepped for a fall opening date yet to be determined. A peek through the window. Buff...
txktoday.com
Bird Scooters Come to Texarkana
Bird Scooters are now located across Texarkana. The scooters can be found in both Texarkana, Texas and Texarkana, Arkansas. Riders will need to download the Bird app on their phones to access the scooters. A map in the app will show where scooters are located. It is $1 to start and then $0.39/minute to rent the scooter.
East Texas Warbird Dreams Come True In Mt Pleasant – Just Plane Nuts
I heard about this warbird museum in Mt Pleasant, Texas a couple of years ago and finally got around to checking it out this past weekend, what a... Mt Pleasant surprise. Because, you know, I'm 'Just Plane Nuts.'. My cousin is a retired pilot and he asked me a couple...
swark.today
Sonja Hubbard named to Farmers Bank & Trust Board of Directors
Magnolia, AR (August 29, 2022) – The Farmers Bank & Trust Board of Directors recently announced the addition of Sonja Hubbard as a Director. In addition, Mrs. Hubbard will serve as the Audit committee chair for the Bank. While Farmers Bank is majority female-owned, Sonja will be the first female to serve on the Board of Directors.
texarkanafyi.com
Texarkana Talks: Darlene is in a Mood about a Video Shaming Downtown
Well, we had a last-second schedule change, but the stuff was set up to record, so… Darlene woke up this morning and chose “violence”… we talk about what she saw on the YouTube that set her off. We also share a lot of what we call POSITIVES here in our hometown and want your opinions.
KSLA
Man wanted for shooting at Texarkana Walmart Neighborhood Market arrested in Okla.
BETHANY, Okla. (KSLA) - The suspect wanted for a shooting in the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Texarkana, Texas has been arrested in Bethany, Okla., according to law enforcement officials. Zachariah Larry was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 29. Larry and his girlfriend, Kaylynn Daniels, were arrested Monday after...
KTBS
Texarkana hair salon offers free haircuts to homeless
TEXARKANA, Texas - A Texarkana hair salon packed up all their supplies Sunday, and headed downtown to provide free services to the homeless community. Style Studios partnered with several churches and non-profits to make the event possible. Over the last eight years, the hair salon has participated in "Haircuts for...
Texarkana businessman seeks to unseat Mayor Brown
A Texarkana businessman is hoping to unseat incumbent Arkansas-side Mayor Allen Brown in the upcoming November primary election.
East Texas on Edge as Suspected Murderer Escapes from Jail
Residents in the ArkLaTex continue to be on edge Tuesday morning as authorities continue their search for an escaped prisoner who is a suspect in a double homicide. According to reports, Charles Obin Sprayberry escaped from jail in Cass County, Texas Monday evening around 7:45 pm. He was last seen wearing white boxer shorts and a white t-shirt. He is considered armed and dangerous.
KTBS
Cass County escapee captured in Caddo Parish
MOORINGSPORT, La. - The search for a suspected killer from Cass County, Texas, is over. Caddo Parish sheriff’s deputies say Charles Spraberry and a woman were arrested on Louisiana Highway 169 south of Mooringsport Wednesday morning. Spraberry escaped from the county jail Monday night. He is a person of...
KTBS
Candlelight vigil set in Texarkana for International Overdose Awareness Day
TEXARKANA, Ark. - As part of International Overdose Awareness Day, the Southwest Arkansas Counseling and Mental Health Center is hosting a candlelight vigil Wednesday in downtown Texarkana. The candlelight vigil, which will be held at 8 p.m. on the federal courthouse steps, is about raising awareness and reducing the stigma...
tribnow.com
The Jeff Davis College—Pittsburg’s first Public School Building
The Gilmer Mirror published an article later printed in the Gazette on July 30, 1897. In this publication, Gilmer noted, “One of the greatest men in Southern history was Jefferson Davis, late president of the confederacy….His memory should be honored in every way, and we are therefore happy to know that our friend Prof. W.S. Burks has chosen this illustrious name for his new college at Pittsburg, Texas.”
KTBS
Dads on Duty ramping up recruiting efforts
SHREVEPORT,La.--Dads on Duty is growing and recruiting. At Southwood High on September 7 at 6 p.m the group will be participating in the school's open house in hopes of bringing more people on board. The group which was established in 2021 of September started with 7 founders but is now...
True Crime Podcast to Focus on Suspicous Death of Texarkana Ar Woman
There is a new true crime podcast coming out and it will be focusing on a woman that died back in the early 1990s just outside the Texarkana, Arkansas city limits. Her family, friends and others found the death to be suspicious and they are still looking for answers 30 years after her death.
KTBS
Hempstead County working to achieve betterment for community
HOPE, Ark. – Thrive Hempstead County “Thrivers” held a strategic planning meeting on Tuesday evening at Hempstead Hall on the University of Arkansas Hope campus with the goal of achieving betterment for their community. The community-wide conversation pertained to tourism, education, public priorities, economic development and quality-of-life...
KTBS
Tuition-free Medical Assistant Training Program
SHREVEPORT, La. – Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, the Shreveport and Bossier American Job Centers and Southern University Shreveport (SUSLA) announce plans for an Ochsner LSU Health Medical Assistant (MA) Training Program in North Louisiana. The MA Now Program is tuition-free and open to Shreveport and Bossier residents ages 18 and older* through funding provided by the Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act (WIOA).
KTBS
Manhunt ends for suspect who escaped custody in Cass County
MOORINGSPORT, La. - An escaped inmate accused of double murder out of Cass County, Texas is back in custody. Caddo Parish deputies chased and arrested Charles Spraberry, 42, on Louisiana Highway 169 south of Mooringsport Wednesday morning, said Sheriff Steve Prator. Spraberry reportedly escaped out of Cass County Jail on...
magnoliareporter.com
Young Lewisville woman killed in wreck near Malvern
A Lewisville driver was killed Tuesday in a wreck on Interstate 30 south of Malvern (Hot Spring County). According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Javonna Hall, 22, was driving a 2005 model GMC Envoy west on the inside lane near the 93-mile marker about 5:33 p.m. The vehicle crossed both lanes of westbound traffic, left the roadway and struck an embankment.
ktoy1047.com
Suspect who shot man at Texarkana Walmart arrested in Oklahoma
Zachariah Larry was arrested by officers of the Bethany, Oklahoma, police department along with his girlfriend, Kaylynn Daniels, on the Southwestern Christian University campus. Daniels is enrolled at the university on a basketball scholarship, and Larry was identified in her dorm room. Larry has been on the run after skipping...
