JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Aug. 31, 2022) – Coming off a season to remember a year ago, the ETSU football team opens a new era on Thursday night when the No. 11 Buccaneers host Mars Hill. Kickoff for the 2022 season opener is set for 7:30 p.m. inside William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO