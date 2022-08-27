ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford gets muddy for some weekend fun

By Jack Baudoin
 4 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Participants in a Rockford event spent their Saturday getting dirty in the mud.

The Tough Mudder Chicago was in Rockford on the grounds of the Chicago Rockford International Airport. The two main events included a giant wall climb and electric shock mud obstacle course. Participants showed off their skills while sharing some laughs as well.

It was a fun time for both the experienced and the first-timers.

“All the people out here are great,” said first-time 15K Tough Mudder participants Patrick Cassidy and Nicholas Jackson. “The events been organized great. Everything has been very organized, great people. Everyone’s supportive, everyone’s out here. From strangers, everybody getting together, good community, the culture. I love it. I’ll be back.”

There were food trucks, local businesses and lots of fun to go around.

