Prescott-Nevada Counties offering free or reduced rate meals for qualified children, adults

Read full article on original website
Related
KTBS
Hempstead County working to achieve betterment for community
HOPE, Ark. – Thrive Hempstead County “Thrivers” held a strategic planning meeting on Tuesday evening at Hempstead Hall on the University of Arkansas Hope campus with the goal of achieving betterment for their community. The community-wide conversation pertained to tourism, education, public priorities, economic development and quality-of-life...
KTBS
Candlelight vigil set in Texarkana for International Overdose Awareness Day
TEXARKANA, Ark. - As part of International Overdose Awareness Day, the Southwest Arkansas Counseling and Mental Health Center is hosting a candlelight vigil Wednesday in downtown Texarkana. The candlelight vigil, which will be held at 8 p.m. on the federal courthouse steps, is about raising awareness and reducing the stigma...
myarklamiss.com
Gas prices affect Labor Day travel for South Arkansas residents
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– With Labor Day weekend less than one week away, many people are determining if gas prices will allow for a weekend of travel that they are used to. While drivers may have some relief at the pump, the average cost is still over $3 per...
southwestarkansasradio.com
NPD hires school resource officer and patrolman
Two new officers, including a second school resource officer, began working this week with the Nashville Police Department. Danielle Terwilliger will serve as the Nashville School District’s second resource officer. She is a 2011 Nashville graduate and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice. Terwilliger worked six years for Arkansas Probation and Parole. Chief Amy Marion said Terwilliger is currently enrolled in the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy in East Camden and will begin her training next month. In addition to serving as a resource officer at the school, she will also be a patrolman for the police department during the summer months.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texarkana Arkansas Police Need Your Help With An Identification
UPDATE: The subject has been located. Wednesday night Texarkana Arkansas Police updated this situation on their Facebook page stating that this subject has been identified and located. TAPD also thanked everyone for the help they received in finding this individual. Original Story. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department has posted a...
texarkanafyi.com
Texarkana Talks: Darlene is in a Mood about a Video Shaming Downtown
Well, we had a last-second schedule change, but the stuff was set up to record, so… Darlene woke up this morning and chose “violence”… we talk about what she saw on the YouTube that set her off. We also share a lot of what we call POSITIVES here in our hometown and want your opinions.
magnoliareporter.com
Driver dies in Sevier County rollover
Edward Horn, 79, of De Queen was killed about 12:06 p.m. Tuesday in a one-vehicle wreck on Arkansas 41 north of Horatio (Sevier County). According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Horn was driving a 2019 model Ford Ranger north on the highway when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a large tree. The truck rolled over on its top before coming to rest.
KATV
Best places to eat in El Dorado
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Alexis Alexander, a local El Dorado foodie, talks about the best places to eat and drink in El Dorado. For more information on places to dine, click here.
KSLA
Man wanted for shooting at Texarkana Walmart Neighborhood Market arrested in Okla.
BETHANY, Okla. (KSLA) - The suspect wanted for a shooting in the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Texarkana, Texas has been arrested in Bethany, Okla., according to law enforcement officials. Zachariah Larry was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 29. Larry and his girlfriend, Kaylynn Daniels, were arrested Monday after...
Ouachita River Correctional Unit inmate dead in apparent suicide
MALVERN, Ark. — An inmate at the Ouachita River Correctional Unit was found dead in an apparent suicide on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Staff found 42-year-old Jason Bramlett hanging in a locked single-man cell that morning. They transferred him to the infirmary, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.
True Crime Podcast to Focus on Suspicous Death of Texarkana Ar Woman
There is a new true crime podcast coming out and it will be focusing on a woman that died back in the early 1990s just outside the Texarkana, Arkansas city limits. Her family, friends and others found the death to be suspicious and they are still looking for answers 30 years after her death.
arkadelphian.com
I-30 crash kills Lafayette County woman
A woman from Lewisville, Arkansas, died on an Arkansas highway Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, as a result of a crash on Interstate 30. According to the Arkansas State Police, Javonna Hall, 22, of Lewisville, was killed at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday near the 93 westbound mile-marker of I-30. A preliminary fatal crash summary notes that Hall was traveling westbound on the inside lane when she “crossed both lanes of traffic and left the roadway, striking an embankment.”
Glenwood Arkansas mayor convicted in theft, abuse and resigns
Glenwood's mayor has resigned after pleading guilty to charges surrounding driveway paving.
magnoliareporter.com
Young Lewisville woman killed in wreck near Malvern
A Lewisville driver was killed Tuesday in a wreck on Interstate 30 south of Malvern (Hot Spring County). According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Javonna Hall, 22, was driving a 2005 model GMC Envoy west on the inside lane near the 93-mile marker about 5:33 p.m. The vehicle crossed both lanes of westbound traffic, left the roadway and struck an embankment.
KSLA
Hooks woman dead after rear-ending 18-wheeler near Texarkana
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A woman from Hooks, Texas is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Bowie County involving an 18-wheeler. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the wreck happened Thursday, Aug. 25 around 5:20 p.m. on I-30 about three miles west of Texarkana. Preliminary findings show the driver of the 18-wheeler had slowed down in traffic because of a previous crash in the westbound lane. That’s when the driver of the other vehicle, a 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis, rear-ended the 18-wheeler.
Comments / 0