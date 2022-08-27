Prescott-Nevada Counties offering free or reduced rate meals for qualified children, adults

Two new officers, including a second school resource officer, began working this week with the Nashville Police Department. Danielle Terwilliger will serve as the Nashville School District’s second resource officer. She is a 2011 Nashville graduate and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice. Terwilliger worked six years for Arkansas Probation and Parole. Chief Amy Marion said Terwilliger is currently enrolled in the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy in East Camden and will begin her training next month. In addition to serving as a resource officer at the school, she will also be a patrolman for the police department during the summer months.

NASHVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO