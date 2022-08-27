ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Prescott-Nevada Counties offering free or reduced rate meals for qualified children, adults

By TRACY GLADNEY, KTBS Contributing Writer
KTBS
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KTBS

Hempstead County working to achieve betterment for community

HOPE, Ark. – Thrive Hempstead County “Thrivers” held a strategic planning meeting on Tuesday evening at Hempstead Hall on the University of Arkansas Hope campus with the goal of achieving betterment for their community. The community-wide conversation pertained to tourism, education, public priorities, economic development and quality-of-life...
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
KTBS

Candlelight vigil set in Texarkana for International Overdose Awareness Day

TEXARKANA, Ark. - As part of International Overdose Awareness Day, the Southwest Arkansas Counseling and Mental Health Center is hosting a candlelight vigil Wednesday in downtown Texarkana. The candlelight vigil, which will be held at 8 p.m. on the federal courthouse steps, is about raising awareness and reducing the stigma...
TEXARKANA, AR
myarklamiss.com

Gas prices affect Labor Day travel for South Arkansas residents

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– With Labor Day weekend less than one week away, many people are determining if gas prices will allow for a weekend of travel that they are used to. While drivers may have some relief at the pump, the average cost is still over $3 per...
ARKANSAS STATE
southwestarkansasradio.com

NPD hires school resource officer and patrolman

Two new officers, including a second school resource officer, began working this week with the Nashville Police Department. Danielle Terwilliger will serve as the Nashville School District’s second resource officer. She is a 2011 Nashville graduate and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice. Terwilliger worked six years for Arkansas Probation and Parole. Chief Amy Marion said Terwilliger is currently enrolled in the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy in East Camden and will begin her training next month. In addition to serving as a resource officer at the school, she will also be a patrolman for the police department during the summer months.
NASHVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Children And Youth#Nevada#Emergency Shelters#Prescott Nevada Counties#Usda
texarkanafyi.com

Texarkana Talks: Darlene is in a Mood about a Video Shaming Downtown

Well, we had a last-second schedule change, but the stuff was set up to record, so… Darlene woke up this morning and chose “violence”… we talk about what she saw on the YouTube that set her off. We also share a lot of what we call POSITIVES here in our hometown and want your opinions.
TEXARKANA, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Driver dies in Sevier County rollover

Edward Horn, 79, of De Queen was killed about 12:06 p.m. Tuesday in a one-vehicle wreck on Arkansas 41 north of Horatio (Sevier County). According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Horn was driving a 2019 model Ford Ranger north on the highway when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a large tree. The truck rolled over on its top before coming to rest.
KATV

Best places to eat in El Dorado

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Alexis Alexander, a local El Dorado foodie, talks about the best places to eat and drink in El Dorado. For more information on places to dine, click here.
EL DORADO, AR
THV11

Ouachita River Correctional Unit inmate dead in apparent suicide

MALVERN, Ark. — An inmate at the Ouachita River Correctional Unit was found dead in an apparent suicide on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Staff found 42-year-old Jason Bramlett hanging in a locked single-man cell that morning. They transferred him to the infirmary, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.
MALVERN, AR
arkadelphian.com

I-30 crash kills Lafayette County woman

A woman from Lewisville, Arkansas, died on an Arkansas highway Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, as a result of a crash on Interstate 30. According to the Arkansas State Police, Javonna Hall, 22, of Lewisville, was killed at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday near the 93 westbound mile-marker of I-30. A preliminary fatal crash summary notes that Hall was traveling westbound on the inside lane when she “crossed both lanes of traffic and left the roadway, striking an embankment.”
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Young Lewisville woman killed in wreck near Malvern

A Lewisville driver was killed Tuesday in a wreck on Interstate 30 south of Malvern (Hot Spring County). According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Javonna Hall, 22, was driving a 2005 model GMC Envoy west on the inside lane near the 93-mile marker about 5:33 p.m. The vehicle crossed both lanes of westbound traffic, left the roadway and struck an embankment.
MALVERN, AR
KSLA

Hooks woman dead after rear-ending 18-wheeler near Texarkana

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A woman from Hooks, Texas is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Bowie County involving an 18-wheeler. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the wreck happened Thursday, Aug. 25 around 5:20 p.m. on I-30 about three miles west of Texarkana. Preliminary findings show the driver of the 18-wheeler had slowed down in traffic because of a previous crash in the westbound lane. That’s when the driver of the other vehicle, a 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis, rear-ended the 18-wheeler.
HOOKS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy