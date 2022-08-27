ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walthourville, GA

WJCL

GSP: 3 people injured following police chase and crash in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Three people are hurt after a police chase ended with a bad crash in Savannah early Monday morning. Georgia State Patrol says troopers were helping local police in the chase that started around midnight. They say the trooper hit the other car, then hit a tree, at the intersection of Waters Avenue and Victory Drive.
police1.com

Ga. officer, 23, dies in crash with tractor-trailer while driving home after shift

GARDEN CITY, Ga. — A coastal Georgia community is mourning the loss of an officer killed in an early morning car crash. Officer Reginald Brannan, 23, was heading home from work on Monday, Aug. 29, when his car collided with a tractor-trailer on Highway 21 in Garden City, according to the Savannah Police Department. The crash happened just before midnight.
WSAV News 3

Missing elderly woman with dementia located, SPD says

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) says an elderly woman that went missing on Tuesday has been located. It was initially announced that Beverly Tillman, 79, was last seen in the 1800 block of Fitzgerald Street in the early morning hours on Aug. 30. Police announced she was located on Thursday morning.
wtoc.com

Savannah Police say drunk driver crashed into front of downtown store

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating after a car crashed into a downtown store. Police say a car ran into the Kendra Scott store on Broughton Street around 1:45 a.m. Police tell WTOC there were no injuries reported. They also say the driver was drunk at the time...
wtoc.com

11-year-old leads police on high speed chase in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - An 11-year-old Liberty County boy lead police on a high speed chase Wednesday morning. Officials say the car was taken by the 11-year-old from a Fort Stewart address and driven into Hinesville. The child turned into the Cadence bank parking lot on West Gen. Screven Way...
wtoc.com

What to do if you have a high water bill in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A little water goes a long way in Valerie Tenney’s apartment on Wilmington Island. But earlier this year, a water bill five times higher than what she’s used to paying became a source of concern and then lingering frustration. ”They send me a notice...
WSAV News 3

Metter Animal Shelter closed until further notice

METTER, Ga. (WSAV) — The Metter Animal Shelter has shut its doors until further notice. In a Facebook post, the shelter attributes the closure to COVID. There’s no word on when the shelter will reopen. In the meantime, anyone with animal control issues should contact Metter City Hall at 912-685-2527.
wtoc.com

‘I feel bad for them’: Neighbors react to fatal shooting of 2-year-old

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 16-year-old was arrested after a toddler was shot and killed in East Savannah on Monday evening. Many neighbors and local business owners declined to do an interview, but the consensus is clear - this is a tragic situation all around. For the toddler who died, her family, and the 16-year-old who’s now charged with second-degree murder.
wtoc.com

Ribbon cutting held for the opening of new Parker’s House

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A ribbon cutting marked the opening of the Parker’s House, Home for Women, which sits where the former J.C. Lewis Healthcare building was on Fahm Street. Parker’s House is the only facility solely focused on providing comprehensive services and emergency shelter for unaccompanied women from...
WSAV News 3

Chatham County deputy passes away over weekend

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is mourning the loss of a deputy Tuesday. WSAV was told Cpl. Ava Lucas passed away on Sunday. She had been with the CCSO since 2007. Sheriff John Wilcher said Lucas was always asking for things for others and never herself. He said she […]
wtoc.com

Suspect arrested in recent Vidalia burglaries

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Vidalia Police say they’ve arrested the man accused in a recent string of burglaries. That includes the one over at the Sweet Onion Boutique and Consignments. James Darrell Davis is also charged with the burglary at Police and Sheriff’s Press, two attempted burglaries at Onion...
WJCL

WTGS

Teen arrested in shooting death of Savannah toddler: Police

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Police detectives said they arrested a 16-year-old in connection to the Aug. 29 shooting death of a 2-year-old girl at a home on Alaska Street. Around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 2100 block of Alaska Street and discovered Lauren Barton...
News4Jax.com

Driver accused of vehicular homicide, DUI after after woman struck, killed in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A Brunswick man is accused of vehicular homicide and driving under the influence after he struck and killed a hospital employee on Friday night. According to the Brunswick Police Department, 27-year-old Shakerya Brown of Brunswick was walking near a crosswalk not far from where she worked at Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital when she was struck by a vehicle heading westbound on Parkwood Drive.
BRUNSWICK, GA
WJCL

