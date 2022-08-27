Troy Aikman departed Fox this past spring after 20 years with the network to become the lead color commentator for ESPN‘s “Monday Night Football.”. Aikman was later joined by Joe Buck, his longtime broadcast partner. Appearing on The Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast Monday, Aikman outlined the reasons why he left Fox. As Aikman put it, the network essentially stopped negotiating with its lead NFL color man, leading to his surprising exit.

NFL ・ 17 HOURS AGO