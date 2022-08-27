ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Troy Aikman Goes in Depth on Decision to Leave Fox for ESPN

Troy Aikman departed Fox this past spring after 20 years with the network to become the lead color commentator for ESPN‘s “Monday Night Football.”. Aikman was later joined by Joe Buck, his longtime broadcast partner. Appearing on The Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast Monday, Aikman outlined the reasons why he left Fox. As Aikman put it, the network essentially stopped negotiating with its lead NFL color man, leading to his surprising exit.
NFL
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

552K+
Followers
59K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy