GRID: 3 important questions for BHS Bruins in Friday opener
Bartlesville High School’s football potential for success is not easy to forecast on the eve of the 2022 season opener at Claremore High. The Bruins don’t really fit into a traditional mode. Young? Yes. Only 15 seniors populate the 77-man roster, and eight sophomores are penciled in to...
Neena Pacholke, Former USF Bulls Women’s Basketball Player, Dies of Apparent Suicide
Former USF Bulls women’s basketball player Neena Pacholke died Saturday of an apparent suicide, her sister Kaitlynn told the Tampa Bay Times. Pacholke, who was also a television news anchor for WAOW in Wausau, Wisconsin, was 27 years old. She was engaged to be married. “My sister was by...
Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos Agree to Massive Contract Extension
Russell Wilson will be riding with “Broncos Country” for quite some time. The 33-year-old NFL quarterback signed a massive contract extension with Denver on Thursday morning, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Per Schefter’s report, Wilson and the Broncos reached an agreement on a five-year...
Troy Aikman Goes in Depth on Decision to Leave Fox for ESPN
Troy Aikman departed Fox this past spring after 20 years with the network to become the lead color commentator for ESPN‘s “Monday Night Football.”. Aikman was later joined by Joe Buck, his longtime broadcast partner. Appearing on The Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast Monday, Aikman outlined the reasons why he left Fox. As Aikman put it, the network essentially stopped negotiating with its lead NFL color man, leading to his surprising exit.
