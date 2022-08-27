ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSI knocks out Swarmz, stops pro boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda to pick up two easy same-night wins

By Matthew Wells, The Blue Corner
 4 days ago
YouTuber KSI passed the test of fighting twice in one night, and he can now say he’s defeated a professional boxer before Jake Paul.

In what was a glorified walk in the park – or ring – for KSI, he made quick work of two opponents, opening and closing the show with stoppages. The event which took place at the O2 Arena in London was filled with similar highly-questionable quality matchups between YouTubers and influencers that resulted in ridiculous finishes.

KSI’s first opponent of the evening was British rapper Swarmz, who did his best to survive by running away from KSI’s forward pressure. The fight somehow made it into the second round, where the fight would be thankfully stopped at 28 seconds after KSI sent the rapper to the canvas with a body shot followed by a left hand.

KSI returned to the ring for the main event to face Luis Alcaraz Pineda, a 23-year-old with a professional boxing record of 2-5, according to BoxRec.

Checking the box of defeating a pro competitor couldn’t have been easier for KSI, who would see Pineda appeal to the referee after every punch landed as if it were illegal for him to be touched during the fight. Pineda was dropped three times in the opening round.

Again, somehow, the fight went into the second, and KSI continued his onslaught. After dropping Pineda for the second time in the round, the YouTuber decided to get some push-ups in while the referee counted.

This fight was allowed to see the third round. Two knockdowns later, it was mercifully stopped at 54 seconds.

“How many knockdowns does it take?” questioned the commentator. Good question.

KSI was originally scheduled to face Alex Wassabi, but was forced out due to injury, which led to “The Nightmare” taking on the challenge of facing two opponents in one night.

After winning his second “fight” of the night, KSI called out Tommy Fury and Andrew Tate, which would actually be interesting matchups, if you’re into this sort of thing. But seriously, those two potential opponents actually know how to defend themselves and throw a proper punch.

KSI also mentioned a few other YouTube personalities that he would most likely wash in a similar fashion as the two victims he made quick work of tonight.

The Blue Corner is MMA Junkie’s blog space. We don’t take it overly serious, and neither should you. If you come complaining to us that something you read here is not hard-hitting news, expect to have the previous sentence repeated in ALL CAPS.

With dust settled from UFC title win, Leon Edwards still says Kamaru Usman 'deserving of the trilogy'

Leon Edwards isn’t swerving from the obvious matchup for his first UFC welterweight title defense: a trilogy bout with Kamaru Usman. Edwards (19-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) is just more than a week removed from one of the most shocking championship victories in UFC history. After losing three of four rounds and with less than a minute remaining in the fifth, “Rocky” uncorked a perfect head kick that floored Usman (20-2 MMA, 15-1 UFC) for the knockout and led to the belt changing hands.
Ben Askren reveals the only fight he would end his retirement for

Ben Askren is happily retired from MMA but admits there is one fight that would draw him back in. Askren retired following his submission loss to Demian Maia but then made his pro boxing debut and was knocked out by Jake Paul. After the loss, he confirmed his career would be over as he needed hip surgery and cited his age. However, ‘Funky’ says he would end his retirement and return to fighting to face Jorge Masvidal.
Wilder: We Done Put In 407 Rounds, Wanted To Try Something Different

For the better part of the past decade and a half, Deontay Wilder has lived by an old adage, if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it. (photo by Ryan Hafey) With the Alabama native laying waste to his competition, he revealed in years past that despite his overarching success, his training methods were a bit unorthodox. At one point, Wilder, now 36, admitted that, unlike most elite fighters, he isn’t a fan of jogging and roadwork. Also, Mark Breland, Wilder’s former trainer, divulged that Wilder refused to hit the heavy bag during their training sessions.
Leon Edwards says Jorge Masvidal needs to “go out there and get some wins”, but admits the potential fight would be “massive”

Leon Edwards has said rival Jorge Masvidal needs to get back in the win column before the two share the Octagon. A few years back, Leon Edwards was the victim of a ‘three-piece and a sofa’ attack that came at the hands of Jorge Masvidal. Ever since that night, fans have been wondering if and when we’re going to see the pair face off inside the cage.
