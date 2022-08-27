KSI knocks out Swarmz, stops pro boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda to pick up two easy same-night wins

YouTuber KSI passed the test of fighting twice in one night, and he can now say he’s defeated a professional boxer before Jake Paul.

In what was a glorified walk in the park – or ring – for KSI, he made quick work of two opponents, opening and closing the show with stoppages. The event which took place at the O2 Arena in London was filled with similar highly-questionable quality matchups between YouTubers and influencers that resulted in ridiculous finishes.

KSI’s first opponent of the evening was British rapper Swarmz, who did his best to survive by running away from KSI’s forward pressure. The fight somehow made it into the second round, where the fight would be thankfully stopped at 28 seconds after KSI sent the rapper to the canvas with a body shot followed by a left hand.

KSI returned to the ring for the main event to face Luis Alcaraz Pineda, a 23-year-old with a professional boxing record of 2-5, according to BoxRec.

Checking the box of defeating a pro competitor couldn’t have been easier for KSI, who would see Pineda appeal to the referee after every punch landed as if it were illegal for him to be touched during the fight. Pineda was dropped three times in the opening round.

Again, somehow, the fight went into the second, and KSI continued his onslaught. After dropping Pineda for the second time in the round, the YouTuber decided to get some push-ups in while the referee counted.

This fight was allowed to see the third round. Two knockdowns later, it was mercifully stopped at 54 seconds.

“How many knockdowns does it take?” questioned the commentator. Good question.

KSI was originally scheduled to face Alex Wassabi, but was forced out due to injury, which led to “The Nightmare” taking on the challenge of facing two opponents in one night.

After winning his second “fight” of the night, KSI called out Tommy Fury and Andrew Tate, which would actually be interesting matchups, if you’re into this sort of thing. But seriously, those two potential opponents actually know how to defend themselves and throw a proper punch.

KSI also mentioned a few other YouTube personalities that he would most likely wash in a similar fashion as the two victims he made quick work of tonight.

