Bronx, NY

norwoodnews.org

East Bronx: Group of Five Sought in Armed Robbery of Two Men

The NYPD is appealing to the public for help locating and identifying the five people seen in the attached photos who are sought in connection with a gunpoint robbery that occurred in the East Bronx, located in the 47th Precinct. It was reported to police that on Sunday, August 25,...
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Bronx Gang Member Admits to 2017 Soundview Murder of 16-Year-Old Luis Vargas

Damian Williams with the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Southern District of New York announced on Tuesday, Aug. 30, that Nyshiem Spencer a/k/a “Willy,” pled guilty on Tuesday, in Manhattan federal court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jennifer Willis, to charges relating to his involvement in a shooting on Oct. 31, 2017, in the vicinity of the Soundview Houses in The Bronx, which resulted in the murder of Luis Vargas, 16, along with injuries to two other individuals, including a 15-year-old child.
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Mount Hope: Housing Lottery Launches for Units at 2 Mount Hope Place

New York City of Housing Preservation & Development (HPD) has launched an affordable housing lottery for units at 2 Mount Hope Place, an 11-story mixed-use new development at 1840 Jerome Avenue in the Mt. Hope section of The Bronx, as reported by as reported by YIMBY. Designed by Gerald Caliendo...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

NYCHA parents in East Harlem want more resources for kids

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – It’s been a long summer for children at the Carver Houses in East Harlem, according to new tenant president Nina Saxon. Saxon said her team of moms and dads has done so much with so little, using their own money to create much needed programs for the kids. They are […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#East Bronx#Gun Violence#Gun Control#Violent Crime#Ytd Shootings Fall#The Cure Violence
DoingItLocal

BRIDGEPORT POLICE ARREST BRONX RAPPER FOR A SECOND SHOOTING

#Bridgeport Police Press Release–A 21 year-old female who fired multiple gunshots out of a window of a William St. home in June, and then barricaded herself inside, has been arrested for taking part in another shooting in Bridgeport in February of this year. Nilah Bowie, DOB: 12/30/00, of 1872...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
fox5ny.com

Tree falls on girl in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - A falling tree hit a girl in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning, authorities said. The 7-year-old girl was walking with her mother along Ocean Parkway in the Kensington section when a large tree fell on her just after 10:30 a.m., the NYPD said. The tree struck the girl's legs.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Calls for unregulated basement-style NYC apartments to be legalized

Thursday marks one year since the remnants of Hurricane Ida tore through the tri-state area with devastating results, as floods ravaged much of the area. Some illegal basement apartments turned into death traps as the water rose. Now, there is a push to legalize those apartments in order to regulate them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Williamsbridge: 41-Year-Old Man Dead and Second in Hospital following Double Daylight Shooting

The NYPD said a 41-year-old man was fatally shot and a second man was hospitalized after also being shot in the Williamsbridge section of The Bronx on Saturday. Police officials said that on Aug. 27, at around 1.29 p.m., police responded to a 911 call regarding a man who had been shot at the intersection of East 214th Street and Wilson Avenue, located in the 47th Precinct.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Robbers steal medical supplies from Bronx drug store, police say

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Three suspects are accused of stealing thousands of dollars in medical supplies from a Bronx drug store last week, according to the NYPD. The three males went into the Rite Aid on Ogden Avenue in Highbridge on Aug. 23 at around 9 p.m. and went behind the counter and grabbed […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Women lure men from Facebook to motels, rob them in NYC spree

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Someone claiming to be a woman is luring men from Facebook to motels before letting others in the room where they rob the victims at gunpoint, police said. Police said there are seven reported incidents from July. In the most recent incident, on July 25, at around 8 p.m., a 42-year-old […]
BRONX, NY

