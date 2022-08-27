Read full article on original website
norwoodnews.org
East Bronx: Group of Five Sought in Armed Robbery of Two Men
The NYPD is appealing to the public for help locating and identifying the five people seen in the attached photos who are sought in connection with a gunpoint robbery that occurred in the East Bronx, located in the 47th Precinct. It was reported to police that on Sunday, August 25,...
norwoodnews.org
Bronx Gang Member Admits to 2017 Soundview Murder of 16-Year-Old Luis Vargas
Damian Williams with the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Southern District of New York announced on Tuesday, Aug. 30, that Nyshiem Spencer a/k/a “Willy,” pled guilty on Tuesday, in Manhattan federal court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jennifer Willis, to charges relating to his involvement in a shooting on Oct. 31, 2017, in the vicinity of the Soundview Houses in The Bronx, which resulted in the murder of Luis Vargas, 16, along with injuries to two other individuals, including a 15-year-old child.
norwoodnews.org
Mount Hope: Housing Lottery Launches for Units at 2 Mount Hope Place
New York City of Housing Preservation & Development (HPD) has launched an affordable housing lottery for units at 2 Mount Hope Place, an 11-story mixed-use new development at 1840 Jerome Avenue in the Mt. Hope section of The Bronx, as reported by as reported by YIMBY. Designed by Gerald Caliendo...
Man beaten to death in Brooklyn basement
The 5:30 a.m. melee left one man with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn around 6 a.m.
NYCHA parents in East Harlem want more resources for kids
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – It’s been a long summer for children at the Carver Houses in East Harlem, according to new tenant president Nina Saxon. Saxon said her team of moms and dads has done so much with so little, using their own money to create much needed programs for the kids. They are […]
norwoodnews.org
August Primaries See Ghostly Polls, Some Voters Still Frustrated with Poll Site Changes
This is an extended and different story to the one which appears in our latest print edition. As the NYC Board of Elections (BOE) continues to tally the final numbers following the Aug. 23 primaries, we take a look at the known voter breakdown to date, and share some of the feedback and insights gathered from voters on Election Day.
Apparent human leg found on conveyer belt at Bronx DEP facility
What appeared to be a human body part was found at a Department of Environmental Protection facility in the Bronx Wednesday morning.
nationalblackguide.com
NAN NYC Chapter Slams NYPD for Violent Police Attack on Woman in Central Harlem
New York City leadership of the National Action Network (NAN) will condemn the NYPD outside the 32nd Precinct this afternoon after a police officer brazenly punched an unarmed woman to the ground. The woman is seen in cellphone video yesterday rushing to a man being detained by several officers. Moments...
DoingItLocal
BRIDGEPORT POLICE ARREST BRONX RAPPER FOR A SECOND SHOOTING
#Bridgeport Police Press Release–A 21 year-old female who fired multiple gunshots out of a window of a William St. home in June, and then barricaded herself inside, has been arrested for taking part in another shooting in Bridgeport in February of this year. Nilah Bowie, DOB: 12/30/00, of 1872...
fox5ny.com
Tree falls on girl in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - A falling tree hit a girl in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning, authorities said. The 7-year-old girl was walking with her mother along Ocean Parkway in the Kensington section when a large tree fell on her just after 10:30 a.m., the NYPD said. The tree struck the girl's legs.
NYPD reviewing viral video of altercation between woman and police officer in Harlem
The New York City Police Department is reviewing a viral video of an altercation between a police officer and a woman in Harlem.
How Harlem's 'Queen of Numbers' built a gambling empire and used her wealth to give back to the Black community
Stephanie St. Clair became a local legend for denouncing corrupt police, taking on the mafia, and using wealth from gambling to give back to Harlem's Black community.
fox5ny.com
Calls for unregulated basement-style NYC apartments to be legalized
Thursday marks one year since the remnants of Hurricane Ida tore through the tri-state area with devastating results, as floods ravaged much of the area. Some illegal basement apartments turned into death traps as the water rose. Now, there is a push to legalize those apartments in order to regulate them.
Woman fatally shot in head on sidewalk by Union Square
A woman was fatally shot in the head about a block from Union Square early Thursday morning. The woman was shot at E. 14th Street and Irving Place in Gramercy just after 5 a.m.
VIDEO: Women pepper-spray, rob driver in chaotic Bronx ride
The NYPD released video Wednesday showing the suspects in the July 8 confrontation near Melrose Avenue and E. 158th Street in the Melrose section.
norwoodnews.org
Williamsbridge: 41-Year-Old Man Dead and Second in Hospital following Double Daylight Shooting
The NYPD said a 41-year-old man was fatally shot and a second man was hospitalized after also being shot in the Williamsbridge section of The Bronx on Saturday. Police officials said that on Aug. 27, at around 1.29 p.m., police responded to a 911 call regarding a man who had been shot at the intersection of East 214th Street and Wilson Avenue, located in the 47th Precinct.
25-year-old woman fatally shot in the East Village
The victim was shot in the head along East 14th Street near Irving Place just after 5 a.m.
Police: Shots fired between police and individual in the Bronx
The NYPD says a shooting incident occurred between police and an alleged shooter in Morrisania.
Robbers steal medical supplies from Bronx drug store, police say
HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Three suspects are accused of stealing thousands of dollars in medical supplies from a Bronx drug store last week, according to the NYPD. The three males went into the Rite Aid on Ogden Avenue in Highbridge on Aug. 23 at around 9 p.m. and went behind the counter and grabbed […]
Women lure men from Facebook to motels, rob them in NYC spree
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Someone claiming to be a woman is luring men from Facebook to motels before letting others in the room where they rob the victims at gunpoint, police said. Police said there are seven reported incidents from July. In the most recent incident, on July 25, at around 8 p.m., a 42-year-old […]
