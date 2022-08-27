Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo 'called for Harry Maguire to be demoted' and said he was 'part of the problem' at Man United
It's no secret that Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford hasn't exactly gone according to plan so far. However, an explosive new report details just how toxic things got at Manchester United between the 37-year-old, his teammates, and the club's former manager Ralf Rangnick last season. One of the most...
Erik ten Hag sets Cristiano Ronaldo a new challenge as Manchester Untied striker looks set to stay at Old Trafford
Almost all has now been revealed regarding Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United, and with it looking increasingly likely he will stay, Erik ten Hag has a plan for the player. Earlier on Wednesday, The Athletic released a reveal-all piece on the one year anniversary of Ronaldo’s long-awaited return to Old...
Chelsea set to test PSG's resolve with 'sensational' late Neymar offer
With Thomas Tuchel desperate to add to his ranks before the transfer window slams shut on Thursday (1 September), Chelsea could be about to test the waters with a huge bid for Neymar. According to The Daily Mail, the Brazilian's current club PSG have approached Chelsea over the possibility of...
Manchester United working on swap deal with Barcelona
Manchester United are trying to add another player to their squad, with Erik ten Hag attempting to swap one of his players for a Barcelona star. In the past week or so United have really turned up the intensity on trying to bolster their squad, funnily enough around the same time the fans upped their anti Glazer protests in the middle of their awful start to the season.
Erik ten Hag has made his mind up on Aaron Wan-Bissaka's future at Manchester United
Despite it looking like he could leave the club earlier this summer, Aaron Wan-Bissaka will look to fight for his place at Old Trafford next season as he is set to stay. Signed by Manchester United for £50 million in 2019, Wan-Bissaka had a very promising first season in Manchester.
Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal: Marcelo to Leicester City could be huge shock move and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Chelsea draws near
All the biggest transfer news on deadline day for Premier League, EFL and Scottish clubs. Remember Carlos Vinicius' celebration against Marine is legendary, could be on his way to Fulham. a few seconds ago. Aston Villa have agreed to sign Jan Bednarek from Southampton. The centre back will join on...
After a summer of rumours Cristiano Ronaldo now looks set to stay at Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is now expected to stay at Manchester United this season, according to reports, after neither Napoli or Sporting tabled bids for him. It has been the summer's longest and most arduous transfer saga, and that's saying something considering Frenkie de Jong's story, but it is nearly over. With...
Fabio Carvalho scores dramatic 98th-minute winner as Liverpool come from behind to beat Newcastle
Fabio Carvalho scored a dramatic winner in the eight minute of second-half added time to snatch victory for Liverpool over Newcastle at Anfield. Newcastle's record signing Alexander Isak scored on his debut for the club to put the visitors ahead on Merseyside. He thought he had a second after the...
Joel Matip went full Randy Orton after Liverpool's 98th minute winner against Newcastle
Joel Matip morphed into Randy Orton after Liverpool scored a 98th minute winner against Newcastle United. After blitzing Bournemouth 9-0 at the weekend, the Reds had to come from behind to beat Eddie Howe's side at Anfield. The Magpies' record signing Alexander Isak put Newcastle 1-0 up on his debut...
Ex-Liverpool star blasts Man United's deal for Antony 'ridiculous', claims £60m for Anthony Gordon 'makes more sense'
Former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann claims Manchester United have spent a "ridiculous amount of money" on Antony and believes the Ajax winger could fail to live up to expectations at Old Trafford. United confirmed on Tuesday that they had reached an agreement in principle to sign Antony, subject to him...
Leicester City linked with shock mover for Real Madrid legend Marcelo
Leicester City could be on the verge of making one of the most surprising and fun moves of transfer deadline day, as the club chase down Marcelo. It's been a very lean summer at the King Power Stadium when it comes to incoming signings, with Alex Smithies the only signing before Thursday.
Manchester United transfer news LIVE: Latest deadline day news on Ronaldo, Antony, Dubravka and more
Manchester United's deadline day is underway and there are tons of updates to keep up with throughout and you can do that with our live blog below. Erik ten Hag's side will face Leicester City in their fourth game of the Premier League season in the evening, but there will be much to pay attention to elsewhere.
Barcelona set to axe FIVE players, then sign THREE new stars
Barcelona are set to make some major, wholesale changes to their squad ahead of transfer deadline day. The Catalan giants have splashed the cash on new talent this summer, having snapped up the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde. They've also trimmed their squad following the sales of...
Erik ten Hag's strongest Manchester United line-up with signings of Casemiro and Antony
Manchester United's starting XI has bolstered since the signings of Casemiro and Antony from Real Madrid and Ajax. Erik ten Hag's team certainly need some more work done and positions to fill, but their summer signings have definitely improved the side going forward. Other new signings such as Tyrell Malacia...
Frenkie de Jong receives last minute £15 million-a-year offer to leave Barcelona
Frenkie de Jong has received a stunning £15.4 million-a-year offer to leave Barcelona ahead of transfer deadline day. De Jong has dominated headlines throughout the summer transfer window, having been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United. But, as of now, Erik ten Hag has failed in his...
Todd Boehly delivers on Chelsea promise as Blues open contract talks with Mason Mount and Reece James
Todd Boehly has delivered on his promise after opening Chelsea contract talks with both Mason Mount and Reece James, according to reports. It has been a busy couple of months for the west London side with Boehly splashing out in his first transfer window since the takeover in May. In...
Five Things Learned: Manchester City 6-0 Nottingham Forest (Premier League)
Manchester City were at their brilliant best against Nottingham Forest, putting the visitors to the sword with a 6-0 thumping at the Etihad Stadium. Erling Haaland scored his second hat-trick in succession, with Julian Alvarez also making the headlines with a stellar brace and Joao Cancelo putting the icing on the cake with arguably the goal of the evening.
Manchester United predicted line-up to face Leicester City (Premier League)
Manchester United travel to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City on Thursday and we could see some changes to Erik ten Hag's line-up. It was an important three points last time out against Southampton as Bruno Fernandes' goal proved the difference, but United now enter a frantic schedule in September.
Wesley Fofana on dream Chelsea move, Reece James' Instagram message, legend status and Leicester farewell
Wesley Fofana has outlined his dreams and goals after joining Chelsea on a seven-year contract from Leicester City. The 21-year-old completed his signing on Wednesday afternoon as Thomas Tuchel sealed his seventh first-team signing of the summer. Chelsea will pay a fee around £70 million plus add-ons for the France...
Erik ten Hag issues Anthony Martial and Victor Lindelof injury update ahead of Leicester City clash
Erik ten Hag has spoken to the press ahead of Manchester United’s Premier League fixture away to Leicester City. This fixture comes after back to back wins against Liverpool and Southampton respectively, after a poor start to the season saw Manchester United lose their opening two fixtures against Brighton and Brentford.
