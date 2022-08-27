ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Vote: The Oklahoman's high school football player of the week poll for Week 0

By James D. Jackson and Nick Sardis, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24dM7a_0hY7k4fJ00

The first week of the Oklahoma high school football season included several athletes who made a statement to start their 2022 campaign.

Now, it's time to look at some of the best performances by Oklahoma City area players.

The Oklahoman's Fans' Choice Player of the Week poll for the top performances by OKC-area players in Week 0 is now live. Fans can vote before it closes at noon Thursday. Results of the poll will appear in Friday's edition of The Oklahoman.

Here are the candidates.

'Zero Week is a little scary': How Bethany held off Jones in football season opener

Taylor Heim, Sr., Bethany

He was all over the field in Bethany’s 37-26 home win against Jones at Southern Nazarene’s football stadium. The 6-foot-5, 190-pounder had one passing, one rushing and one receiving touchdown and intercepted two passes on defense. He finished 5-of-8 passing for 43 yards, had four receptions for 92 yards and carried the ball 11 times for 73 yards.

Titan Hix, Fr., Hennessey

The quarterback put on a stellar debut. He completed 18 of 24 passes for 387 yards and five touchdowns. As a dual threat, he also ran 14 times for 139 yards and one score. On defense, he made three tackles, one for loss and recovered and onside kick in Hennessey’s 48-27 win over Mount St. Mary.

Boston Knowles, So., Purcell

The tailback ran for 179 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries as the Dragons defeated Alva 40-34.

Brodie Sanchez, Sr., Southmoore

The quarterback threw for 148 yards and four touchdowns as Southmoore won 28-14 at Putnam North for its first victory since 2020.

Kanijal Thomas, Sr., Del City

The defensive back and wide receiver put on a show in Del City's 38-34 win over Choctaw . Thomas opened the game with an interception before ripping off three long receiving touchdowns. His first was 61 yards, his second was a 52-yarder and his third was from 17 yards out. He caught the ball five times for 168 yards.

Jordan Warrior, PR/KR., Putnam West

Warrior put on one of the best specialist performances in the state in Thursday’s 48-0 win over Western Heights. He returned three punts for a total of 105 yards and one score from 60 yards out. He also had an interception in just one half of play to help lead Putnam West to its first win since 2018.

Denver Wolfe, Sr., Moore

The quarterback finished 24-of-32 passing for 341 yards and five touchdowns, leading the Lions to a 55-35 victory at Edmond Memorial. Wolfe also ran for 64 yards.

'He reminds me of Muggsy Bogues': How Del City toppled Choctaw with 5-foot-6 QB Dkalen Godwin

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Vote: The Oklahoman's high school football player of the week poll for Week 0

Comments / 0

Related
stormininnorman.com

Oklahoma football: Brent Venables commitment policy paying off

Oklahoma football has a policy regarding commitments. If a player is committed to Oklahoma, they agree to no longer go on visits. Brent Venables surprised many people when he came out and talked about his commitment policies, to which a mixed bag of reactions came from the media. Some believed it was hypocrisy considering Venables was willing to take visits from prospects committed to other schools. Others strongly agreed with such a policy but paused pondering the risk, and there is one.
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hennessey, OK
Del City, OK
Government
Del City, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Education
Oklahoma City, OK
Education
City
Choctaw, OK
Del City, OK
Education
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
Del City, OK
Sports
City
Alva, OK
City
Purcell, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Football
State
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
City
Del City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Moore, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Elections
Oklahoma City, OK
Elections
kiiky.com

15 Highest Paid Superintendents in Oklahoma 2022

Oklahoma City is a large city with a rich Western history and a warm Southern welcome. If you’re considering relocating to Oklahoma, you’ll be thrilled to know that it’s a fantastic place to work and live. It is, without a doubt, one of the best states to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Report: Electricity prices rising faster in Oklahoma than any other state

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A recent report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration paints a painful picture for Oklahoma. The report reveals that Oklahoma's electricity prices are climbing at the fastest rate in the nation. From June 2021 to June 2022, electricity prices climbed from 7.3 cents per kilowatt hour to 10.87 cents per kilowatt hour across all sectors.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muggsy Bogues
Z94

Spotlighting & Night Hunting Hogs & Coyote Is Now Legal in Oklahoma

There was a bill being floated around the Oklahoma state capital earlier this year aimed at correcting a licensing discrepancy that has persisted for years. Some licenses were only valid in the current calendar year, but on November 1st, a license will be good for a full 365 days... but that's not the bigger news.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KLAW 101

The Most Popular Grilled Food in Oklahoma for Labor Day Weekend is…

A question that has plagued mankind from the very beginning is, "What's the most popular grilled food during Labor Day weekend?" Well, let's get to work and find out! Since we all have our favorites there's no wrong answer! Unless of course, it's all vegetables and no meat. Then there's definitely a wrong answer. Take the quick poll below and let's see what the most popular grilled food in Oklahoma is for Labor Day weekend.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

OSBI identifies remains found partially buried near Lake Thunderbird in 2008

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has identified the woman found partially buried in 2008 near Lake Thunderbird as Angela Mason. “It is a great day when we can give a victim their name back,” said Aungela Spurlock, OSBI Director. “Utilizing Forensic Genetic Genealogy is an investment and is unfortunately not possible to use on every cold case. But for Angela, the investment paid off. Now our team will continue to work to get Angela the justice she deserves.”
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Election Local#Football Season#American Football#Highschoolsports#Dragons
msn.com

With record $2.8 billion in Oklahoma's savings accounts, state leaders resist calls to spend

Oklahoma has a record $2.8 billion in state savings accounts, but state leaders say they intend to keep that money socked away for a rainy day. Gov. Kevin Stitt and Republican legislative leaders have no plans to dip into state savings anytime soon, even though some are calling for using a portion of the funds to cover emergency needs or help Oklahoma families amid high inflation.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Elections
KOCO

Oklahomans without power after storms knocked down power poles

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans were without power after storms knocked down power poles. On Sunday night, storms came through Oklahoma. Near the University of Central Oklahoma, there was a crew working to make sure it didn’t fall any further. They left, but there was a truck stabilizing the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
978K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy