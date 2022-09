Serena Williams is not bowing out of her final tournament without a fight. On Wednesday, Williams knocked out No. 2 overall in the world Anett Kontaveit in three sets (7-6, 2-6, 6-2) in the second round of the 2022 U.S. Open in upset fashion. After taking the first set in a tiebreaker and losing definitively to Kontaveit in the second, Williams stormed back with a dominant set of her own to cap off the victory.

TENNIS ・ 12 HOURS AGO