Carscoops
Honda And LG Announce $4.4 Billion Battery Plant In The US
Honda is preparing for an onslaught of EV model launches in the next decade, which creates the need for sourcing more batteries. Thus, the automaker, in collaboration with tech-giant LG, announced a new battery plant in the US with an annual capacity of 40 GWh following an investment of $4.4 billion.
Carscoops
Dongfeng Launches New Hummer-Inspired Mengshi Brand With Two EV Concepts
Dongfeng Motors is introducing Mengshi (warrior in Chinese) as a new standalone brand, with two off-road-focused EV concepts and a goal to enter production in 2023. Some of you might have heard the name before, thanks to the Warrior M50, the Chinese reverse-engineered Hummer based on the Mengshi EQ2050 military truck.
