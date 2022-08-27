ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naugatuck, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Britain Herald

Annual Apple Harvest Festival set for 53rd year

SOUTHINGTON – The 53rd Annual Apple Harvest Festival will bring fireworks, fritters, a parade, entertainment and vendors galore to the town green over the course of two weekends, Sept. 30 through Oct. 2 and Oct. 7 through 9. David Lapreay, apple harvest festival coordinator and director of Recreation, Youth...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

City of Bristol is giving away free furniture this Saturday

BRISTOL – The City of Bristol is giving away free furniture this Saturday as part of their annual “Trash to Treasure.”. The “Trash to Treasure” event will be held Saturday, Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the city’s public parking lot on Center Square parking lot off Hope Street, adjacent to the Bristol Health Medical Care Center’s parking lot, where the Farmer’s Market is held.
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH.com

Woman fights hunger in Torrington soup kitchen

(WTNH) – The Community Soup Kitchen in Torrington is a community lifeline to many. “We here at the soup kitchen, we serve three meals a day, seven days a week,” said Lisa Hageman, the kitchen’s executive director. “We served 125,000 meals last year.”. Some days, a...
TORRINGTON, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
Naugatuck, CT
Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Society
City
Naugatuck, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Naugatuck, CT
Society
101.5 WPDH

Seafood Festival Customers Cry ‘Rip Off’ After Disastrous Event

Ticket holders say something fishy happened at this weekend's Hudson River Seafood Festival. An event touted as "total seafood nirvana" is being criticized for high prices and a lack of actual food. The festival took place on Saturday and Sunday at Riverfront Park in Beacon. Ticket holders expecting "buckets of shrimp" say they were met with insanely long lines and not nearly enough food to go around.
BEACON, NY
WTNH

Dig in: The Big E welcomes new food items for 2022 season

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WTNH) — In just three weeks, The Big E will return to Springfield, and in honor of the 2022 season, the fair announced some new mouth-watering treats. The Harpoon Beer Hall will offer a stuffed grilled cheese with Cool Ranch Doritos. Additionally, chicken pot pie will be up-for-grabs in a bread bowl, […]
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Register Citizen

Where to watch $3 movies in CT for National Cinema Day

Movie theaters across the state are hoping to close out the summer with a blockbuster event this Labor Day Weekend. National Cinema Day is Sept. 3 and to celebrate, many movie theaters will charge guests $3 to see any movie that's currently playing, as well as offering various other discounts.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Truck#Localevent#Non Perishable Food#Foodies#Church Street#Food Drink
WUPE

Memories From This Iconic Amusement Park In Massachusetts

Today most of us already know about Six Flags New England, "The Thrill Capitol of New England" in Agawam MA. You have the main park, and you have the water park. Of course we can't forget the most popular attractions the park has to offer. Such as Superman, Batman, and even The Joker. Some us ask ourselves, has there always been an amusement park at this location? Let's take a trip down memory lane...
AGAWAM, MA
WTNH.com

Nyberg: NXTHVN empowers artists and curators through education

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – If you’ve spent any time in the Old City, you know it’s very art driven. An organization in New Haven is a new national arts model, empowering artists and curators through education and access to a vibrant ecosystem. There are mentors, collaborations, and local engagement to push ahead the careers of the next generation of artists.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

24/7 convenience store coming to Shelton’s Center Street

SHELTON — A convenience store will soon be filling vacant retail space on Center Street. David Simonetti, owner of 73 Center St., confirmed that owners of 24/7 Express on Barnum Avenue in Stratford are opening a second location in the space formerly home to Walgreens Pharmacy in Shelton. “This...
SHELTON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WTNH.com

Parker’s Plate: Tuna Romesco Board – The Perfect Mediterranean Meal

New Haven, CT – (WTNH) When there’s hot summer weather and you’re entertaining guests, what’s the perfect thing to serve that doesn’t require using the oven?. Food and Lifestyle Expert Parker Wallace met with CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko to. demonstrate an easy-to-make meal you’ll...
NEW HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

I’m Calling the Grammar Police on the Thomaston Ave McDonald’s in Waterbury

Do you spell out numbers? Do you type 'one' or '1'? There's a difference when it comes to saying you're first, and saying that you're #1, right? Well, according to the Waterbury Grammar Police, the Thomaston Avenue McDonald's is catching online shade because they're boasting that they're the #1 McDonald's in Waterbury, and people aren't having it.
i95 ROCK

The Cheapest Home in Connecticut Just Went On the Market

Connecticut, the land of $1.2 million dollar postage stamp-sized parcels. Over the past two years, it's gotten even more insanely expensive to live here, especially for renters. Once in awhile, an incredibly cheap home comes up for sale, like this one in Berlin. It was just listed, and the estimated mortgage by Zillow is $82 a month.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Cannabis Cultivator Plans to Open in Norwich

The City of Norwich could soon have its first cannabis cultivator. A multi-state cannabis operator, based in Rhode Island, has plans to buy property in Norwich and, once fully licensed, open a cultivation facility within the next year. Sweetspot Brands LLC is partnering with a social equity applicant from Stamford,...
NORWICH, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy