Foley, AL

AL.com

Four kids, ages 11 and 16, arrested for threatening to blow up Mobile school

Four juveniles were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct for threats against Grand Bay Middle School in South Alabama on Tuesday. The arrests occurred after the school’s principal contacted the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office about the students threatening on social media to blow up the school. All the threats were made over Snapchat.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Woman says she was jumped by group at Mobile park

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A vicious attack took place at a Mobile park in front of children. Several adults, women and men, allegedly ganged up and beat up on one woman. The victim claims it was all over a volunteer cheer coach position. The cuts and bruises tell some...
MOBILE, AL
Atmore Advance

ECSO (Fla.) seeking shooting suspect

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (Fla.) is looking for a suspect wanted for a shooting at a gas station just before noon on Aug. 30. According to the ECSO’s Facebook page, Shannon Lee Wheat Jr., is wanted for attempted homicide and deadly missiles. He is considered armed and dangerous, according to the ECSO.
ATMORE, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WALA-TV FOX10

WKRG News 5

Mobile Police identify man killed on I-65

CORRECTION: The man killed was 42-years-old. UPDATE (9:47 a.m.) — Mobile Police identified the man killed on I-65 Tuesday night. Police said Terry D. Riley was involved in a wreck, got out of his vehicle and crossed the concrete barrier. Police said Riley then entered oncoming traffic where he was struck and killed. The driver […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

2 car thefts in Pensacola Sunday, police looking for suspect

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police said they are looking for a man “identified as a suspect” in connection to two vehicle thefts on Sunday morning. Leif Danenmann, 33, has been identified in both thefts and has two active warrants, according to release. Police said a carjacking happened at around 10:05 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28 […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Man injured in shooting at Sunrise Apartments in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man was injured after a shooting at an apartment complex near Fairfield Drive Tuesday night. The shooting took place around 8:04 p.m. at the Sunrise Apartment complex on Fairfield Drive and Mobile Highway. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, the man suffered a gunshot...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Missing Loxley man’s body found in Macon County

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The family of a man reported missing from Loxley last week tells WKRG News 5 Joshua Barber’s body was found in Macon County, Ala. Tuesday. Barber’s dad, Jamie, says he discovered his son’s body next to his 1999 Chevy Silverado after searching an area Tuesday where Joshua’s phone last pinged. Barber […]
MACON COUNTY, AL

