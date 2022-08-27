Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Arrest imminent in fatal Summerdale crash that killed Mt. Vernon policeman
Sources close to the investigation of the fatal car crash that killed Mt. Vernon Police Officer Ivan Lopez tell News 5 they are very close to making an arrest.
Manslaughter charge filed in deadly Prichard train crash
NTSB investigators determined train engineer James Elder was distracted by a video conversation on a personal device when the train he was operating struck equipment on the tracks, killing a contract worker.
Four kids, ages 11 and 16, arrested for threatening to blow up Mobile school
Four juveniles were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct for threats against Grand Bay Middle School in South Alabama on Tuesday. The arrests occurred after the school’s principal contacted the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office about the students threatening on social media to blow up the school. All the threats were made over Snapchat.
utv44.com
Woman says she was jumped by group at Mobile park
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A vicious attack took place at a Mobile park in front of children. Several adults, women and men, allegedly ganged up and beat up on one woman. The victim claims it was all over a volunteer cheer coach position. The cuts and bruises tell some...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ECSO searching for endangered child, court order to remove child from mother: deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing endangered juvenile, according to a Facebook post. According to ECSO, Kalayia Martin’s, 2, last known location was on the 50-block of De Luna Drive. Deputies said she may be in the company of her mother, Kassie Johnson, or in another […]
Atmore Advance
ECSO (Fla.) seeking shooting suspect
The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (Fla.) is looking for a suspect wanted for a shooting at a gas station just before noon on Aug. 30. According to the ECSO’s Facebook page, Shannon Lee Wheat Jr., is wanted for attempted homicide and deadly missiles. He is considered armed and dangerous, according to the ECSO.
WEAR
17-year-old W.S. Neal HS student arrested for threatening social media photo
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. -- A 17-year-old W.S. Neal High School student was arrested for making threats earlier this month. On Aug. 19, authorities investigated and cleared a "threatening" social media photo of a W.S. Neal High School student with a firearm. W.S. Neal High and the Escambia Career Readiness Center...
Alabama police chief’s truck smelled strongly of alcohol after crash, report says
A newly obtained crash report suggests alcohol may have played some role in McClelland’s accident.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office investigating several incidents at two schools
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Four juveniles were arrested and are in custody at the Strickland Youth Center. All accused of threatening to shoot up Grand Bay middle school, according to investigators. This all happened Tuesday. After talking to the principal and other students, they were able to identify four...
WPMI
Mobile woman says No to man offering to clean her windshield, man pulls out a gun
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Mobile woman had a frightening encounter to say the least in the parking lot of the Family Dollar store on Spring Hill Ave. She said a man asking to clean her windshield pulled a gun on her after she said no to the cleaning.
Still no charges in death of Mt. Vernon officer, investigation continues
One week after a horrific, high-speed crash took the life of Mt. Vernon Police Officer Ivan Lopez in Summerdale, the investigation continues.
Missing child in Escambia Co. found: Escambia County Sheriff’s Office
UPDATE (3:28 p.m.): ECSO officials said they have found the missing child. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing, endangered juvenile, Larissa Beth Wenger, who was last seen in the Walnut Hill area. According to ECSO, Wenger was last seen on Aug. 31, 2022, in the Walnut […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WALA-TV FOX10
Four middle school students arrested for bomb threats on snapchat
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office they were contacted Thursday by the Principal at Grand Bay Middle School. The Principal told the Sheriff’s Office that several students had been making threats of blowing up the school on Snapchat. Mobile County Sheriff’s Office juvenile...
Pedestrian killed on I-65: Car found, Mobile Police searching for driver
UPDATE: 2 wrecks on I-65, pedestrian hit and killed in Mobile UPDATE: Mobile Police said they located the vehicle involved in a deadly hit and run on I-65 southbound near the Airport Boulevard and Dauphin Street exits. UPDATE (7:35 p.m.): One lane is now being opened on I-65 southbound for traffic to flow. MOBILE, Ala. […]
Mobile Police identify man killed on I-65
CORRECTION: The man killed was 42-years-old. UPDATE (9:47 a.m.) — Mobile Police identified the man killed on I-65 Tuesday night. Police said Terry D. Riley was involved in a wreck, got out of his vehicle and crossed the concrete barrier. Police said Riley then entered oncoming traffic where he was struck and killed. The driver […]
2 car thefts in Pensacola Sunday, police looking for suspect
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police said they are looking for a man “identified as a suspect” in connection to two vehicle thefts on Sunday morning. Leif Danenmann, 33, has been identified in both thefts and has two active warrants, according to release. Police said a carjacking happened at around 10:05 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28 […]
WEAR
Man injured in shooting at Sunrise Apartments in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man was injured after a shooting at an apartment complex near Fairfield Drive Tuesday night. The shooting took place around 8:04 p.m. at the Sunrise Apartment complex on Fairfield Drive and Mobile Highway. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, the man suffered a gunshot...
‘Agonizing’: Cassie Carli’s family gets update on ‘unacceptable’ autopsy process, investigation into Florida mom’s death
The family of Cassie Carli, a Florida mother found dead in April after disappearing on the Florida Panhandle, has received an update on the lengthy autopsy process in Alabama that they are criticizing as "agonizing" and "unacceptable."
Missing Loxley man’s body found in Macon County
LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The family of a man reported missing from Loxley last week tells WKRG News 5 Joshua Barber’s body was found in Macon County, Ala. Tuesday. Barber’s dad, Jamie, says he discovered his son’s body next to his 1999 Chevy Silverado after searching an area Tuesday where Joshua’s phone last pinged. Barber […]
Comments / 0