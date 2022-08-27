Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Albany Symphony Orchestra receives $12k grant
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Symphony Orchestra was awarded $12,000 from the Georgia Council for the Arts. The Bridge Grant is supposed to help with programming and administration fees, meaning a better product for the community. “So we are a true nonprofit. It takes all of our resources, through...
WALB 10
4C Academy inspiring future entrepreneurs
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The 4C Academy in Albany is teaching the next generation of entrepreneurs. They’re doing that through a fully functional store in their school. A group of 4C Academy 10th and 11th graders helps run the store throughout the day. Once in the morning and once in the afternoon. They use the store to learn every role in a business whether that be stocking items, making schedules and even customer service.
WALB 10
Colquitt Co. Arts Center gets funding to expand programs
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County Arts Center was recently given thousands of dollars to expand its programs. They will now be able to offer dance, theater and art instruction. Fifth graders in one elementary school will have a chance to “Bee The Artist,” while exploring theater and mixed...
WALB 10
Ashburn “Big Peanut” secures funding to be rebuilt
ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - A big piece of South Georgia is making a return. Ashburn’s Big Peanut was destroyed during Hurricane Michael almost four years ago. Wednesday, the city secured enough funds to replace the monument. Dennis Kendrick, Turner County Young Farmers Advisor, said the peanut was not in...
WALB 10
Cordele veteran turns 99 years old
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Cordele veteran who served in three wars is celebrated his 99th birthday Wednesday. Robert Phillips was born on August 31, 1923. After graduating from high school, Phillips joined the U.S. Air Force in 1942 where he served as a navigator. Throughout his lifetime, he has...
WALB 10
Drug overdoses on the rise in Dougherty Co.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - National Overdose Day is used to remember those who’ve lost their lives to addiction but also to recognize those who are on the road to recovery. Dougherty County leaders are addressing the rise in overdoses. Dickie Livingston with Dougherty County EMS said they are seeing...
WALB 10
Healthcare Today: Horizons Community Solutions shares importance of cancer screenings
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Screening for cancer means actually looking for cancer before symptoms appear, Early detection is key. To find out more information: https://bit.ly/3R9i7SJ.
wfxl.com
Colquitt County School System seeing results from Anonymous Alerts app
The Anonymous Alerts reporting app is being implemented in many schools across Southwest Georgia. In 2021, Colquitt County was one of the first districts in the area to use the app within their school system to promote better communication between parents, students and school staff. The app serves as a...
WALB 10
$12M coming to South Albany parks
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Nearly $12 million are coming to two parks in Albany. Some $6.3 million is going to Henderson Gym and park and $6.2 million is going to Driskell Park. The city’s plan for Driskell Park includes a new activity center, playground, a full-size football field, a community garden and walking trails.
WALB 10
Tifton’s iconic ‘Pink Motel’ getting restorations, under new ownership
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The historic Pink Motel in Tifton is under new ownership. Businessman Joe Pope and his two sons Jordan and Josh are working together to preserve its historic value. Three years ago, The Tifton Historic Preservation Commission voted to allow the Town Terrance, better known as “The...
WALB 10
Bethel AME Church might be saved following storm damage
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A historic church in downtown Albany might get its saving grace after it was damaged by strong storms in mid-August. Bethel AME Church Pastor Michael Ephraim said more assessments have to be made before officials can determine whether or not the church can be saved. Church...
WALB 10
Trial for woman in Albany elderly exploitation case starts
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The trial for a woman charged with abusing and ripping off elderly and disabled people through an unlicensed personal care home in South Albany started Monday afternoon. Michelle Oliver, 43, was charged with racketeering, 61 counts of exploitation or neglect of a disabled person and one...
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. Commission approves millage rate increase
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Commission approved the millage rate increase Monday morning. The commission proposed a 3.549 increase to the millage rate, meaning that the new millage rate will sit at about 19.069 mills. Commissioners said it wasn’t an easy decision. “We raised the millage rate,...
WCTV
Valdosta pool contractor woes stretch to Thomas County
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - A Valdosta contractor accused of turning dreams into nightmares is now being accused of swindling several Thomas County families out of thousands of dollars as well. Jerry Maxwell Ward, also known as “Max Ward” and owner of Quality Pools & Patio, is facing nearly two...
Restaurant Revival! A number of new restaurants are opening in metro Albany.
ALBANY — Sometimes business people come up with great ideas ... all at the same time. That would appear to be the case in Albany, as new restaurants are springing up in the metro area like mushrooms after a spring shower ... the kind of mushrooms chefs use in their recipes, of course.
WALB 10
GBI investigating possible Brooks Co. shooting
wfxl.com
Woman reported missing from Albany
The Albany Police Department is seeking information in regards to a missing person. 23-year-old Lacambria Toomer has been missing since August 13. She was reported missing on August 24, according to APD. Lacrambria Toomer is African-American. She stands at 5'01" and weighs 210 pounds. Police say she has brown eyes...
wfxl.com
Alleged shoplifter sought by Albany police
The Albany Police Department need the public's help to identify a suspect they say is wanted for shoplifting. Police say the person photographed is wanted for allegedly shoplifting at the Dollar General in the 400 block of South Slappey Boulevard. Anyone with information regarding the suspect's identity is asked to...
Cordele Dispatch
The B-29/A F-13A display to be removed
The B-29/A F-13A plane on display at the Veterans State Park is the only B-29/A-13 known to exist worldwide. Of the 3,970 B-29’s built during production, only a few have been preserved, restored, and are on static display. Currently the aircraft is on loan from the National Museum and discussions regarding the B-29 installation display at the park are taking place within the county commission. “The plane has significant historical value of which Crisp County is now a part of since it has been in Crisp County for nearly 70 years,” said Clark Harrell, County Administrator. Currently, the B-29 is in need of restoration as it is in the elements of weather such as rain, sun and wind. “The commission did agree that the best place for the B-29 is at the Museum of Aviation so that the plane will be restored and preserved,” said Harrell.
WALB 10
Hip hop gospel music brings Dawson together
DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A community event in Dawson Saturday afternoon hit a different kind of note. Performers from south Georgia said they can positively impact the community through their gospel music. Kelvin Hill, Minister of Music, goes by Hilltop. Hill combines preaching with his musical talent and said these...
