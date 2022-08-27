The B-29/A F-13A plane on display at the Veterans State Park is the only B-29/A-13 known to exist worldwide. Of the 3,970 B-29’s built during production, only a few have been preserved, restored, and are on static display. Currently the aircraft is on loan from the National Museum and discussions regarding the B-29 installation display at the park are taking place within the county commission. “The plane has significant historical value of which Crisp County is now a part of since it has been in Crisp County for nearly 70 years,” said Clark Harrell, County Administrator. Currently, the B-29 is in need of restoration as it is in the elements of weather such as rain, sun and wind. “The commission did agree that the best place for the B-29 is at the Museum of Aviation so that the plane will be restored and preserved,” said Harrell.

