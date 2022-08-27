Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
myhorrynews.com
Susan Ray Anderson provided music for Langston Baptist Church for more than forty year
Funeral services for Susan Ray Anderson, 67, were held Aug. 30 in Langston Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Bruce Davenport. Burial followed in Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Church one hour prior to the service. Susan passed away Aug. 26 in McLeod Seacoast Hospital after...
myhorrynews.com
Jane Beaty’s love story began at Col. Alston’s plantation
A chance encounter on a rice plantation marked the beginning of a love story that continues to impact residents of Conway. Sarah Jane Beaty, the beautiful young daughter of John and Elizabeth Beaty, was weaving clothes for the family and their servants at the plantation home of William Alston near Murrells Inlet when a dashing young stranger approached the plantation home where she was visiting.
myhorrynews.com
John Curtis Patterson Jr. was a retired computer tech
John Curtis Patterson Jr. MYRTLE BEACH-A memorial service for John Curtis Patterson Jr., 72, will be held Sept. 2 in Surfside Presbyterian Church, 8732 Highway 17 Bypass South, Myrtle Beach. Mr. Patterson of Myrtle Beach passed away Aug. 26 in Grand Strand Regional Hospital surrounded by his loving family. John...
myhorrynews.com
Lewis Funeral Home shares obituaries (Aug. 30)
Wayne Wendell Odom, 59, entered into eternal rest on Aug. 23. Born in Florence, he was a son of William Shelly Odom and Clara Mae Stalvey. Wendell enjoyed fishing, boating and collecting elephant figurines. He especially liked joking around and laughing. He leaves behind his son, Mark Odom; his mother,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myhorrynews.com
William Ralph Lewis "Bill" Bonome rounded out his career with Horry County Public Works
William Ralph Lewis "Bill" Bonome, 65, passed away peacefully at home with his family in Conway Aug. 23. Bill was born Aug. 20, 1957 to Ralph and Phyllis (Fox) Bonome in Charleston, W.Va. He grew up in the Air Force and traveled the world, then proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps until 1974.
myhorrynews.com
New cooking show highlights Grand Strand restaurants
The culinary world of Myrtle Beach will be on full display in a new reality show set to come out later this year. “Chef Swap at The Beach,” a competition series on the Cooking Channel, will highlight the talents of chefs across the Grand Strand. The show will also showcase the various dining experiences visitors can have at local restaurants.
myhorrynews.com
New charter school set to change Horry County’s high school sports landscape
Since Marc Morris took over the football program at Carolina Forest, the Panthers haven’t shied away from tough opponents. They played a loaded Fort Dorchester squad in his second game, then Lexington a few weeks later. In the seasons that followed, contracts with North Carolina powerhouses and last-minute pandemic pick-ups against teams ranked in the Top 10 in their respective classifications continued to dot the schedule.
myhorrynews.com
City drops all charges against Myrtle Beach Black Lives Matter protesters
A special prosecutor on Tuesday agreed to drop all charges against seven protesters who were arrested outside the Myrtle Beach Police Department in 2020 during the demonstrations over George Floyd’s murder. The prosecutor’s decision came a day after a Myrtle Beach judge ruled that the city had not proven...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myhorrynews.com
Woman and 2 children dead in Carolina Forest shooting
A 42-year-old woman and her two children died Wednesday in a shooting in Carolina Forest, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said in an email that Laura Moberly and her two children, 11-year-old Eric Moberly and 8-year-old Emily Moberly, were found deceased of gun shot wounds at a residence on Centennial Circle.
myhorrynews.com
How Horry County police seized 177 animals in 16 days
Horry County police Capt. Justin Wyatt had never seen his officers recover as many neglected animals as they did during three separate animal neglect investigations this month: 177 animals were seized in just 16 days. On Aug. 4, police recovered 44 dogs, 13 chickens, 12 ducks, a mini-horse and a...
myhorrynews.com
He was arrested during Myrtle Beach's Black Lives Matter protests. He went free Monday
A protestor who was arrested outside the Myrtle Beach Police Department during the national outcry over George Floyd’s murder in 2020 prevailed in court Monday when a city judge ruled that a special prosecutor did not present enough evidence to convict him of disorderly conduct. Noah Spadone, a 23-year-old...
Comments / 0