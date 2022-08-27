ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galivants Ferry, SC

myhorrynews.com

Jane Beaty’s love story began at Col. Alston’s plantation

A chance encounter on a rice plantation marked the beginning of a love story that continues to impact residents of Conway. Sarah Jane Beaty, the beautiful young daughter of John and Elizabeth Beaty, was weaving clothes for the family and their servants at the plantation home of William Alston near Murrells Inlet when a dashing young stranger approached the plantation home where she was visiting.
CONWAY, SC
myhorrynews.com

John Curtis Patterson Jr. was a retired computer tech

John Curtis Patterson Jr. MYRTLE BEACH-A memorial service for John Curtis Patterson Jr., 72, will be held Sept. 2 in Surfside Presbyterian Church, 8732 Highway 17 Bypass South, Myrtle Beach. Mr. Patterson of Myrtle Beach passed away Aug. 26 in Grand Strand Regional Hospital surrounded by his loving family. John...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Lewis Funeral Home shares obituaries (Aug. 30)

Wayne Wendell Odom, 59, entered into eternal rest on Aug. 23. Born in Florence, he was a son of William Shelly Odom and Clara Mae Stalvey. Wendell enjoyed fishing, boating and collecting elephant figurines. He especially liked joking around and laughing. He leaves behind his son, Mark Odom; his mother,...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Galivants Ferry, SC
myhorrynews.com

New cooking show highlights Grand Strand restaurants

The culinary world of Myrtle Beach will be on full display in a new reality show set to come out later this year. “Chef Swap at The Beach,” a competition series on the Cooking Channel, will highlight the talents of chefs across the Grand Strand. The show will also showcase the various dining experiences visitors can have at local restaurants.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

New charter school set to change Horry County’s high school sports landscape

Since Marc Morris took over the football program at Carolina Forest, the Panthers haven’t shied away from tough opponents. They played a loaded Fort Dorchester squad in his second game, then Lexington a few weeks later. In the seasons that followed, contracts with North Carolina powerhouses and last-minute pandemic pick-ups against teams ranked in the Top 10 in their respective classifications continued to dot the schedule.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Woman and 2 children dead in Carolina Forest shooting

A 42-year-old woman and her two children died Wednesday in a shooting in Carolina Forest, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said in an email that Laura Moberly and her two children, 11-year-old Eric Moberly and 8-year-old Emily Moberly, were found deceased of gun shot wounds at a residence on Centennial Circle.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

How Horry County police seized 177 animals in 16 days

Horry County police Capt. Justin Wyatt had never seen his officers recover as many neglected animals as they did during three separate animal neglect investigations this month: 177 animals were seized in just 16 days. On Aug. 4, police recovered 44 dogs, 13 chickens, 12 ducks, a mini-horse and a...
HORRY COUNTY, SC

