PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis called his first taste of the NFL "kind of what you'd expect" and "a lot different at the same time." The ever-raucous Philly crowd gathered for the preseason opener against the New York Jets at Lincoln Financial Field stirred memories of playing in front of the University of Georgia faithful at Sanford Stadium, he said. But being surrounded on the field by a sea of green after four years of seeing nothing but Bulldog red took some getting used to.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO