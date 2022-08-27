ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Thompson twins and Overtime Elite's unproven path to the NBA

TIM FULLER WAS one of dozens of scouts filling a Louisville gym in late April 2021 to assess some basketball talent. Among the players on the former Power 5 assistant coach's list: Amen and Ausar Thompson, from unsponsored AAU team Florida Pro HSA, who initially hadn't been on his radar but came recommended by a friend.
Philadelphia Eagles rookies Nakobe Dean, Jordan Davis showing 'special chemistry'

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis called his first taste of the NFL "kind of what you'd expect" and "a lot different at the same time." The ever-raucous Philly crowd gathered for the preseason opener against the New York Jets at Lincoln Financial Field stirred memories of playing in front of the University of Georgia faithful at Sanford Stadium, he said. But being surrounded on the field by a sea of green after four years of seeing nothing but Bulldog red took some getting used to.
Garrett Wilson's athletic voyage: From cruise-ship phenom to New York Jets first-rounder

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Greetings from the Wilson family vacation, circa 2008. We're on a luxury cruise ship in the middle of the Caribbean, sailing toward the island of St. Thomas. On board is a really cool basketball court, where Kenny Wilson and the three oldest of his four boys -- ages 12 to 14 -- are dominating 4-on-4 games. The youngest, Garrett, 8, future wide receiver and New York Jets first-round draft pick, is off to the side, dribbling on his own.
