3-Year-Old Abducted From Miami, Florida Home Of BabysitterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Mike McDaniel Says ‘We’re not in the business of being stupid’ when Discussing Dolphins QuarterbacksAnthony DiMoroMiami Gardens, FL
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
ESPN
The Thompson twins and Overtime Elite's unproven path to the NBA
TIM FULLER WAS one of dozens of scouts filling a Louisville gym in late April 2021 to assess some basketball talent. Among the players on the former Power 5 assistant coach's list: Amen and Ausar Thompson, from unsponsored AAU team Florida Pro HSA, who initially hadn't been on his radar but came recommended by a friend.
NBA・
ESPN
Ranking the top 25 men's basketball recruits regardless of class: No. 1 vs. No. 1 and NBA comparisons
We evaluate hundreds of men's basketball prospects in each recruiting cycle, and we narrow our rankings to the ESPN 100 for the senior class, ESPN 60 for the junior class and ESPN 25 for sophomores. But how do they compare against each other? After all, there are some juniors who...
ESPN
Chicago Bears claim NFL-high six players off waivers, including OL Alex Leatherwood
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Chicago Bears claimed offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood off waivers from the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday. Leatherwood was one of an NFL-high six players claimed off waivers by the Bears. He was waived by Las Vegas on Tuesday. Chicago coach Matt Eberflus said the Bears...
ESPN
Philadelphia Eagles rookies Nakobe Dean, Jordan Davis showing 'special chemistry'
PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis called his first taste of the NFL "kind of what you'd expect" and "a lot different at the same time." The ever-raucous Philly crowd gathered for the preseason opener against the New York Jets at Lincoln Financial Field stirred memories of playing in front of the University of Georgia faithful at Sanford Stadium, he said. But being surrounded on the field by a sea of green after four years of seeing nothing but Bulldog red took some getting used to.
ESPN
Open Champion Cameron Smith says it's 'not fair' LIV golfers are not getting ranking points
British Open champion Cameron Smith said on Wednesday he felt it was unfair that those who joined LIV Golf are not receiving world ranking points and hopes that changes before his exemption into golf's four majors expires. World No. 2 Smith, whose move to LIV Golf was made official this...
GOLF・
ESPN
Garrett Wilson's athletic voyage: From cruise-ship phenom to New York Jets first-rounder
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Greetings from the Wilson family vacation, circa 2008. We're on a luxury cruise ship in the middle of the Caribbean, sailing toward the island of St. Thomas. On board is a really cool basketball court, where Kenny Wilson and the three oldest of his four boys -- ages 12 to 14 -- are dominating 4-on-4 games. The youngest, Garrett, 8, future wide receiver and New York Jets first-round draft pick, is off to the side, dribbling on his own.
NFL・
ESPN
New York Mets rookie Brett Baty set for surgery to repair UCL tear in right thumb
NEW YORK -- Mets rookie third baseman Brett Baty will undergo surgery Thursday after an MRI revealed a UCL tear in his right thumb, the team announced Wednesday about 45 minutes before New York's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Mets said it typically takes five weeks to return...
