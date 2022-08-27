It's been a whirlwind of news

What a week, everyone.

This is city editor Liz Schubauer, and I'm here to catch you up if you have (understandably) fallen a bit behind as the news has come fast and furious this week.

Tennessean reporters have been pouncing on breaking stories of all stripes from across the city, state and nation. And we have no plans to stop.

The week kicked off with the unveiling of Mayor John Cooper's vision for the East Bank of downtown Nashville. There's a lot to unpack in the proposal, and a team of journalists led by business reporter Sandy Mazza and Metro reporter Cassandra Stephenson are doing just that. Their latest story, published today, shows how the vision shifts depending on where a Titans stadium lands.

On Tuesday, former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada and his onetime aide Cade Cothren were arrested on a slew of federal charges. Statehouse reporters Melissa Brown and Adam Friedman, along with justice reporter Mariah Timms, reported how we got here and what comes next. Today, they have a story that explains how three General Assembly informants played a crucial role in the arrests.

But the week didn't end there.

President Joe Biden announced Wednesday the federal government will forgive $10,000 in student loan debt per borrower, plus another $10,000 for Pell Grant recipients. The move means more than 271,000 Tennesseans will likely have their student loans completely forgiven, higher education reporter Becca Wright reported.

And then on Thursday, Tennessee's near-total ban on abortion went into effect. Tennessean coverage included an analysis of the text of the law and told the stories of some women who have given up on this state. Watch out for a story this week by Frank Gluck and Stephenson about how hospitals have — and haven't — prepared for the new ban.

While it's been a bit of a whirlwind, we found time to tune into the Little League World Series where Nolensville did us proud. You can watch the boys face Chinese Taipei in the consolation game at 9 a.m. today.

Thank you for subscribing and making all this possible. We appreciate every day the opportunity to serve our Nashville community by sharing stories that matter.