Atlantic City, NJ

Debra
4d ago

This paper is so clearly bias reflecting the local population it’s hard to describe it as a “newspaper!” Reporting should be objective, and hopefully stimulate critical thinking….this paper fails completely. Only good for ads and local happenings.

Atlantic City Says Goodbye To A Great Citizen & County Employee

Today, friends and colleagues of the late Clarence “CC” Davenport are gathering at New Hope Baptist Church in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Because “CC” was such a special man, who touched many lives in the Atlantic County, New Jersey region, we have written two previous articles about his life and times … and, all of those that he touched at work and at play.
Ottens Canal in North Wildwood

When traveling I like to check out things that aren’t in the big tourist areas. I like to explore and learn the history on the area. While down in North Wildwood in New Jersey we stumbled upon Ottens Canal in the borough of Anglesea. According to the nearby historical...
So long? Barclay Pavilion office building on Route 70 in Cherry Hill likely not long for this world.

The Barclay Pavilion office building, which has anchored a corner of the Barclay Farm Shopping Center in Cherry Hill for 52 years, soon may disappear in a cloud of dust. A Township zoning permit has been issued to the owner of the Route 70 shopping center to demolish the 45,374-square-foot vacant building, according to Township Community Development Director Cosmas Diamantis. A demolition permit now needs to be issued.
NJIB's Top Ten New Jersey Events Labor Day Weekend 2022

Well, well, well… September is here! And it’s Labor Day weekend aka the unofficial end of Summer. September is my favorite month because it’s Summer AND Autumn and there’s plenty going on. Let’s leave the house to explore what NJ has to offer (or not, you do you). These are my top 10 New Jersey Events for September 2 – 5, 2022.
Governor Murphy Visits Atlantic City to Hand Out $60 Million

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy was in Atlantic City Monday to discuss $60 million in investments for Atlantic City. Murphy says the funding for the largely democratic community is being funded through the new state budget. He says Atlantic City will now become a “city of opportunity”. Photo...
Extraordinary hidden gem— pick-your-own farm and preserve in NJ

Earlier this spring I had about an hour to kill waiting for a relative at an appointment and decided to drive down River Road in Cinnaminson in Burlington County. If you come to the light at Taylors Lane, you can turn right into civilization toward Route 130 or make a left onto a gravel road into the wilderness. There are some signs that there is something down that road, but you have to read the signs to be sure what is ahead.
Letter: Anti-Semitism at Spirit Airlines Gate in Atlantic City

We live in Miami and came to New Jersey for a weekend party. We were returning home ACY-MIA on flight 3104 scheduled for 2:10pm. We arrived early at our gate, Gate 10. As we know from our frequent travels, we need to get a green tag for our stroller. We went straight to the counter to get our tag.
Atlantic City fortifies to fight a rising sea

The iconic getaway town of Atlantic City is known to some for its casinos, others for its boardwalk amusement park, and 38,500 people call it home. But sea levels are rising and flooding is becoming more severe and frequent. Some seaside towns broach the idea of managed retreat, taking offers to buy and demolish homes in flood zones, allowing nature to reflood the lowest-lying land. Tide gauges shows the sea has risen a foot and a half in the last century, more than double the global mean sea level rise. The city is now barely above sea level. City leaders oppose retreats and buyouts. Instead they have plans to bolster the town's physical defenses. At stake is a place where the memories of 27 million visitors a year have been made for decades.
