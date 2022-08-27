The iconic getaway town of Atlantic City is known to some for its casinos, others for its boardwalk amusement park, and 38,500 people call it home. But sea levels are rising and flooding is becoming more severe and frequent. Some seaside towns broach the idea of managed retreat, taking offers to buy and demolish homes in flood zones, allowing nature to reflood the lowest-lying land. Tide gauges shows the sea has risen a foot and a half in the last century, more than double the global mean sea level rise. The city is now barely above sea level. City leaders oppose retreats and buyouts. Instead they have plans to bolster the town's physical defenses. At stake is a place where the memories of 27 million visitors a year have been made for decades.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO