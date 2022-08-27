ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
City
Tampa, FL
phsnews.com

The halls of Plant have gone TikTok viral – and not for a good reason.

As Plant experiences its largest student population to date, the hallways are more crowded than ever. There are 2,495 students enrolled at Plant this school year, 351 more than the 2020-2021 school year. Plant’s record number of students has been the subject of recent Tik Tok fame. Sophomore Reagan...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dressed For Success#Job Opportunities#Charity
The Laker/Lutz News

These girls just want to have fun — with their dads

Fathers were dressed up and their daughters were, too, for an adorable date night in Wesley Chapel. The couples came from across Pasco County on Aug. 19, for the first-ever Father-Daughter Dance at the Wesley Chapel Recreation Complex, 7727 Boyette Road. Little girls donned party dresses — and some even...
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
fox13news.com

Hillsborough High bathroom policy aimed at curbing bad behavior causes concern for students, parents

TAMPA, Fla. - A new bathroom policy at Hillsborough High School in Tampa has sparked a heated debate between parents and school administrators. In an effort to curb bad behavior in bathrooms, Hillsborough principal Kevin Gordon announced a new bathroom policy to start the year. Some student restrooms were locked and students were required to request an adult chaperone each time they needed to use the facilities during classroom hours.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Charities
995qyk.com

Why the Sunshine Skyway Bridge Will Be Lit Purple Tonight

If you’re doing that heart-racing drive over the Sunshine Skyway tonight, you’ll notice a unique color pattern on those new bridge lights. Families will gather at sunset for a lighting ceremony as the Skyway will be lit up in purple. You might even see some today wearing a silver badge. Why purple? What’s the occasion?
TAMPA, FL
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Tampa rapper Pusha Preme stages album release party and shoe drive on Friday

Next week, Bandcamp is going to shine some light on a new album by Tampa rapper Pusha Preme, who’s giving local fans a chance to hear Hate Saying Goodbye in person at this album release on Friday, Sept. 2 at New World Brewery where he’s joined by one of the best duos in Florida (Katara and Perception), plus a host of party-starting hip-hop acts. A lot of good has happened in the Preme camp over the last year—tours, appearances at Gasparilla Music Festival and Mischief Mondays, TV spots, the birth of his wife’s first child—but there’s been a lot of darkness,...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Polk County School District providing laptops, iPads to every student this year

BARTOW, Fla. - Florida's seventh largest school district is going digital this fall, announcing a new learning initiative that administrators hope will improve learning for all students. Polk County Public Schools announced on Wednesday that each of the district's roughly 110,000 students will be provided with an internet-accessible device through...
POLK COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy