City of Tampa expands job opportunities for people with a criminal record
The city is incentivizing businesses that don't discriminate against most criminal history when hiring.
The Weekly Challenger
Jabaar Edmond uses activism, entrepreneurship, and art to help accelerate change in St. Pete, Part 2
ST. PETERSBURG — Native son Jabaar Edmond comes from the neighborhoods he now works to uplift and create opportunities within. He is acutely aware of the pitfalls surrounding communities where systemic racism, hopelessness, and negative mindsets can create a devouring hole. His activism takes a variety of forms, including...
fox13news.com
Sisters to host pop-up lemonade stand at Rowdies game to raise money for kids battling cancer
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - About 10,470 kids under the age of 15 years old will be diagnosed with cancer this year. With September being Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, a pop-up lemonade stand will be at the Tampa Bay Rowdies game raising money to kids battling the disease. Caroline and Charlotte...
fox13news.com
‘It was heaven’: 92-year-old skydives, raises money for cancer research on anniversary of daughter’s death
LAKE WALES, Fla. - A Polk County woman is taking a cancer fundraiser to new heights. If Rose Mary Bond comes up with an idea, it seems like nothing is going to stop her. At 92 years old, Bond is still as feisty as ever and on Wednesday, she proved it once again.
phsnews.com
The halls of Plant have gone TikTok viral – and not for a good reason.
As Plant experiences its largest student population to date, the hallways are more crowded than ever. There are 2,495 students enrolled at Plant this school year, 351 more than the 2020-2021 school year. Plant’s record number of students has been the subject of recent Tik Tok fame. Sophomore Reagan...
St. Pete woman opens recovery home to help women overcome drug and alcohol addiction
TAMPA, Fla. — International Overdose Awareness Day is the world’s largest annual campaign to end overdoses, remember without stigma those who have died and acknowledge the grief of the family and friends left behind, according to the official campaign website. Since 2001, the day has been recognized by...
fox13news.com
Florida drug czar tours Tampa General's care command center aimed at stopping drug addiction
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida drug czar was at Tampa General Hospital Wednesday in observance of International Overdose Awareness Day. While it's a day meant to remember those lost to drug addiction, it's also a call to action. TGH has reworked its game plan when dealing with overdose patients to keep...
fox13news.com
Valrico family fighting for dream home — allegedly owned by a 'Mr. Lucky' — after falling for rental scam
VALRICO, Fla. - Noemy Gonzalez and her husband thought they found the perfect house in Valrico to rent for their family of six while scrolling through Facebook marketplace. It was a three bedroom, two bath with a one-year lease of $1,350 a month including all utilities, cable, WiFi, and water.
The Laker/Lutz News
These girls just want to have fun — with their dads
Fathers were dressed up and their daughters were, too, for an adorable date night in Wesley Chapel. The couples came from across Pasco County on Aug. 19, for the first-ever Father-Daughter Dance at the Wesley Chapel Recreation Complex, 7727 Boyette Road. Little girls donned party dresses — and some even...
fox13news.com
Hillsborough High bathroom policy aimed at curbing bad behavior causes concern for students, parents
TAMPA, Fla. - A new bathroom policy at Hillsborough High School in Tampa has sparked a heated debate between parents and school administrators. In an effort to curb bad behavior in bathrooms, Hillsborough principal Kevin Gordon announced a new bathroom policy to start the year. Some student restrooms were locked and students were required to request an adult chaperone each time they needed to use the facilities during classroom hours.
fox13news.com
Give back to nature: Volunteer opportunities available with Hillsborough County Conservation Parks
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County has 17 conservation parks and 33 nature preserves, and maintaining them all can be quite the task. However, there is a team of skilled and willing volunteers who regularly lend a hand to make sure others can enjoy the beauty of nature each park offers.
995qyk.com
Why the Sunshine Skyway Bridge Will Be Lit Purple Tonight
If you’re doing that heart-racing drive over the Sunshine Skyway tonight, you’ll notice a unique color pattern on those new bridge lights. Families will gather at sunset for a lighting ceremony as the Skyway will be lit up in purple. You might even see some today wearing a silver badge. Why purple? What’s the occasion?
Bay News 9
Rising rent becomes a challenge for outreach agencies looking for permanent housing
TAMPA, Fla. — Getting back on your feet and finding a place to live after experiencing homelessness is no easy task. As rent continues to rise across the region, officials with outreach agencies say it’s becoming difficult to find stable and safe housing options for their clients. What...
fox13news.com
Moms to hold vigil on International Drug Overdose Day honoring lives lost to substance abuse
TAMPA, Fla. - They’re moms on a mission. Wednesday night, the local Moms Against Drugs group will be holding a vigil to remember the lives lost to substance abuse as the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. glows purple for International Drug Overdose Day. These moms said they’re not only fighting for...
fox13news.com
Hernando County chef, online show host, meets Food Network star who inspired him
SPRING HILL, Fla. - A Brooksville realtor is making his mark in the culinary world. He just appeared on a national cooking show and his road to culinary success is what's right with Tampa Bay. You could say Ross Hardy is Hernando County's resident Guy Fieri. "My release for the...
Lynching marker unveiled at Tampa Riverwalk
Tampa Bay is home to some of the most beautiful beaches, theme parks, Super Bowl and Stanley Cup champs, and beautiful weather. But, like most of the country, Tampa has a dark past rooted in racism.
Tampa rapper Pusha Preme stages album release party and shoe drive on Friday
Next week, Bandcamp is going to shine some light on a new album by Tampa rapper Pusha Preme, who’s giving local fans a chance to hear Hate Saying Goodbye in person at this album release on Friday, Sept. 2 at New World Brewery where he’s joined by one of the best duos in Florida (Katara and Perception), plus a host of party-starting hip-hop acts. A lot of good has happened in the Preme camp over the last year—tours, appearances at Gasparilla Music Festival and Mischief Mondays, TV spots, the birth of his wife’s first child—but there’s been a lot of darkness,...
fox13news.com
Polk County School District providing laptops, iPads to every student this year
BARTOW, Fla. - Florida's seventh largest school district is going digital this fall, announcing a new learning initiative that administrators hope will improve learning for all students. Polk County Public Schools announced on Wednesday that each of the district's roughly 110,000 students will be provided with an internet-accessible device through...
Rapper, chef and TV personality Action Bronson plays St. Petersburg on Tuesday
The MC-chef-television personality triple threat just released a new album in April.
