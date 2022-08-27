Read full article on original website
New Jersey Globe
Warren GOP formally picks Doherty to run for surrogate
Warren County Republicans selected Michael Doherty, a popular five-term state senator, as their candidate for surrogate on Wednesday evening, setting up a likely special election convention for State Senate in December or January. Doherty replaces Nancy Brown, who dropped out of the race last week. He was unopposed in tonight’s...
New Jersey Globe
RNC lawsuit against Mercer County to force release of ballot cure letters moving forward
A lawsuit filed by the Republican National Committee to force the Mercer County Division of Elections to provide copies of ballot cure letters within 72 hours will be heard on October 4, Superior Court Judge Robert Lougy said in a six-minute conference on Tuesday. Republicans allege that Mercer County was...
penncapital-star.com
In New Jersey, legislative resolutions raise the question: What’s the point?
TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey lawmakers will soon return to Trenton to continue considering weighty matters left hanging when they recessed in June for the summer. Like honoring football tight ends, recognizing National Day of the Cowboy, and mapping scenic motorcycle routes. Those are just three of 735 resolutions...
wrnjradio.com
Ahead of Gov. Murphy’s trip to White House, Senator Oroho offers tips for ending New Jersey’s teacher shortage
NEW JERSEY – With Governor Phil Murphy set to visit the White House to brainstorm ending the teacher shortage with President Biden, Senate Republican Leader Steve Oroho offered some tips that could save him the trip:. End remaining COVID-19 mandates that do nothing. Why should teachers in Newark who...
New Jersey Globe
How Alaska’s congressional race is tied to N.J.
There’s a tragic link between New Jersey and the Alaska at-large congressional seat captured tonight by Mary Perltola, a Democrat who defeated Sarah Palin by three percentage points in a ranked-choice special election. Democrat Nick Begich had flipped an open House seat in 1970 after the Republican congressman decided...
New Jersey Globe
In huge blow to local journalism, Trentonian loses Avilucea to Axios
Isaac Avilucea, one of the last daily newspaper print reporters to provide hyperlocal journalism in a New Jersey city, is leaving The Trentonian on September 9 to cover Philadelphia for Axios. “It’s been a beautiful ride. I’ve grown as a journalist, but more so as a person covering Trenton. I’ve...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Political group calls for senator to return donations made several years ago
POUGHKEEPSIE – A political group is calling for State Senator Sue Serino to return a campaign contribution received from Central Hudson Gas & Electric. Citizen Action says Serino accepted donations, dating back to 2015 and has sided with the utility company by voting against legislation. “We’re seeing a sitting...
New Jersey Globe
Happy Birthday, Jim Florio
Happy Birthday to former Gov. Jim Florio, who turned 85 today. Florio has been a fixture in New Jersey politics since 1969, when he won a seat in the New Jersey State Assembly. He spent fifteen years as a congressman from South Jersey and four years as governor. In honor...
New Jersey Assemblyman Greg McGuckin Sued by GOP for Allegedly Stealing Party Funds
TOMS RIVER, NJ – In the hours before Ocean County Sherif Mastronardy’s embarrassing loss to...
Another NJ school board fights back against sexualizing kids (Opinion)
The fact that we are even having this debate is a sign of the surreal times we live in. It's also a glaring reminder that the Democratic majority in New Jersey has betrayed the principles that have had voters keep them in power for the past two decades. As we...
goleader.com
What It Means for N.J. Residents As Real ID Deadline Approaches
STATE – Domestic travelers who either do not have or do not want to carry a passport are coming up against a deadline to obtain the new federally-issued and allegedly more secure Real ID. Though the deadline to obtain the new ID has already been pushed back twice due to complications posed by the pandemic, officials said earlier this year that the current launch date of May 3, 2023 is not likely to be moved again.
hackensackcriminallaw.com
What to Know about Gun Permits in New Jersey
A Must-Read if You Are Planning to Get Your Gun Permit in New Jersey. The state of New Jersey has some of the strictest gun laws in the country. For this reason, it is imperative that residents and visitors of the state understand the laws regarding gun permits, how to get a permit, how to appeal if you are denied a permit, and the criminal charges that may apply if you carry a firearm without a permit.
New Jersey ranks near the lowest of all states for this …
We may be at or near the bottom of the list of states for things like business-friendly climates or affordable tax rates, but this one, many people might actually like. New Jersey is famously anti-gun. Not only the government, but most of the population will clutch their pearls if you tell them that you own a firearm.
Middlesex County Clerk’s Office offers free Property Alert Service to combat property and mortgage fraud
NEW BRUNSWICK – In an effort to combat the fast-growing crime of property and mortgage fraud, Middlesex County Clerk Nancy Pinkin encourages property owners to protect their property and mortgage with the Middlesex County Clerk’s Office Property Alert Service. “Scams are often committed against property owners in the...
essexnewsdaily.com
AG, NJDEP announce seven new environmental enforcement actions
TRENTON, NJ — Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette announced Aug. 24 the filing of seven new environmental enforcement actions across the state. Six of the environmental justice lawsuits center on a broad array of chemical pollutants that have tainted...
New Law in New Jersey is Asking Too Much of Our Delivery Workers
It's been a long day at the office, you get back to your house just to realize that you're out of food, and you decide that there's no way you're running out to the grocery store. So, you whip out your phone, open up your food delivery service of choice,...
New Jersey’s 10-day sales tax holiday is now in effect
If you’re catching up on “back-to-school” shopping in New Jersey this week, you’ll be able to save some money. That’s because the state’s sales tax holiday is in effect until Labor Day. As a result, school supplies like backpacks, notebooks, index cards, and pencils...
New Jersey pilot program testing alternative to gas tax. Volunteers can earn up to $100
Officials are exploring whether a mileage-based fee would work better than a state gas tax. Volunteers can earn up to $100
Largest school district in NJ requiring masks for new school year
NEWARK — Students and teachers of Newark Public Schools must continue to wear face coverings when the new academic year begins. The district is sticking with its policy that had been in effect through the end of the most recent school year, according to a spokesperson. School districts in New Jersey have been able to make their own rules about masks since early March.
New Jersey Fall Festivals the Whole Family Will Love
The calendar says it’s time for kids to go back to school and I completely understand why it can be hard to say goodbye to summer. But let me give you some reasons to be excited for fall. September brings a plethora of New Jersey fall festivals you will love. Your kids will love!
