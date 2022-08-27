Read full article on original website
Related
WALB 10
Here is your yearly insurance check reminder during hurricane season
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As we approach the peak of Atlantic hurricane season, and the tropics begin to get more and more active, it’s important to make sure that your insurance policy fits your needs. No matter how much time passes between storm events, or how quiet tropical activity...
WALB 10
PHOTOS: Farmer sets new record with 2,147-pound pumpkin at state fair
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - A farmer in Alaska recently won the giant pumpkin weigh-off at a popular state fair, setting a new record in the process. KTUU reports Anchorage farmer Dale Marshall set a record for the largest pumpkin in state history with a 2,147-pound giant pumpkin at the Alaska State Fair.
WALB 10
Dunkin’ to give teachers free coffee Sept. 1
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Start off the new school year right with some free coffee! Dunkin’ locations across Georgia will treat teachers to a free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee Sept. 1. No further purchase is necessary to take advantage of the deal. Whether you come in for a...
Comments / 0