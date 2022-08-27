Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
U.S. government failed to protect endangered Orcas by approving unsustainable salmon harvest levels, Seattle court findsPolarbearSeattle, WA
Related
q13fox.com
Search underway for suspects who robbed White Center cannabis shop
WHITE CENTER, Wash. - King County deputies are searching for two suspects after a robbery at a White Center cannabis shop Tuesday night. Deputies responded after someone called 911 about the robbery at a store at 9823 15th Avenue Southwest. According to investigators, the suspects allegedly robbed the store at...
Suspected mail thief arrested in Sequim after alert neighbors call deputies
CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies with the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman suspected of breaking into mailboxes in Sequim early Tuesday. Deputies were called to Olson Road for a report of a suspicious vehicle checking mailboxes. When law enforcement arrived in the area, they noticed a...
q13fox.com
Kitsap Sheriff: Fugitive arrested, rammed patrol car trying to escape deputies
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - Kitsap County deputies arrested a fugitive suspected of shooting at his ex-girlfriend. Authorities say 29-year-old Hayden Armstrong-Nunes had been wanted on a $500,000 second-degree domestic violence assault warrant since July 6. Armstrong-Nunes is accused of firing a handgun "in the vicinity" of his ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend.
q13fox.com
Kirkland man reported missing found dead
KIRKLAND, Wash. - A 63-year-old Kirkland man who was reported missing over the weekend was found dead. Kirkland police have been searching Michael Warga, who was last seen Saturday morning near the area west of Market/Kiwanis Park. Police said Warga was found Tuesday morning. "Thank you to our community, King...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bystanders stop two separate attempted child kidnappings
Two separate kidnappings were narrowly avoided on Tuesday in under two hours when bystanders intervened, according to Seattle Police. The incidents happened in the middle of the day in downtown Seattle and in the View Ridge neighborhood. Police said they received a report just before 11:15 a.m. that a man...
myeverettnews.com
Six New Everett Police Officers Sworn In Before Everett City Council Wednesday Night
Wednesday night the largest number of new Everett Police Officers to be sworn in at the same time in recent memory appeared before the Everett City Council. They have recently graduated from the Washington State Law Enforcement Academy and will now begin their field training. Here’s a screen grab from Everett TV of the swearing in.
q13fox.com
Elderly women targeted in Mill Creek jewel theft scam
MILL CREEK, Wash. - Two elderly women fell victim to a scam, where the suspects took their jewelry in broad daylight in their own Mill Creek driveways, according to police. According to the Mill Creek Community Association (MCCA), two women, ages 70 to 80, were targeted while shopping or banking and followed back to their homes. In both cases, a suspect approached both women, telling them it was her birthday and to celebrate, she wanted to give some jewelry to anyone she met.
rentonreporter.com
Two reported dead in fiery car crash in the Cascade-Fairwood area
At approximately 5:47 pm on Aug 27, Renton Regional Fire Authority crews were dispatched to a vehicle fire at SE 186th St & 140th Ave SE. Upon arrival, responders realized the incident was a 2-vehicle accident with a vehicle and telephone pole on fire and two people trapped. The fire...
IN THIS ARTICLE
q13fox.com
Police search for driver in fatal Everett hit-and-run
EVERETT, Wash. - Everett police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a pedestrian who was hit by a car died last week. Investigators said on Aug. 15 a pedestrian was hit by an SUV in the 5400 block of Broadway. The pedestrian died about a week later. Police said...
Residents on 'high alert' after 2 arrested for separate attempted child kidnappings in Seattle
SEATTLE — Two men were arrested in separate attempted kidnappings in Seattle Tuesday, according to the Seattle Police Department. Seattle police said it received a report around 11:15 a.m. of a man who tried to force a 10-year-old girl into a vehicle in Seattle's View Ridge neighborhood. A witness...
Missing Indigenous Person Alert issued for woman last seen in Skyway
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A Missing Indigenous Person Alert was issued by the Washington State Patrol Sunday night. Monica Jackson was last seen at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, in the Skyway area of unincorporated King County. Jackson is in a mental health crisis and is at risk,...
KOMO News
'It's Seattle now,' residents, employees speak out after more deadly crimes
SEATTLE — Police are investigating a string of deadly crimes along Aurora Avenue North, and those crimes do not appear to be slowing down. The most recent shooting death happened around midnight on Tuesday near 145th street and Aurora. Police say a man was shot and killed at a bus stop, and another person was hurt as well.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KING-5
Person dies after Tacoma police shooting
A suspect was declared dead after a Tacoma police shooting Sunday. Officers were responding to a domestic violence incident when the shooting happened.
Good News: Everett couple finds dog after pup stolen in running car
A 1-year-old puppy who was stolen in a car that was stolen on Aug. 20, has been safely found in Skagit County on Monday. The car, a BMW X5, was stolen from the 11000 block of Evergreen Way and recovered Saturday in Tulalip. Pumpkin, a Rhodesian Ridgeback mix, was adopted...
q13fox.com
Missing Indigenous woman last seen barefoot, crying for help on SR 305
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - A woman has been found safe over a day after a Missing Indigenous Person Alert went out for her. Washington State Patrol said a 39-year-old was last seen barefoot, crying loudly for help on SR 305, near Port Madison Indian Reservation - Suquamish. Troopers say she...
shorelineareanews.com
Fire response in North City: Shoreline Area News photojournalist witnesses response first-hand
For the last 15 years of my career in communications, I worked with several large fire departments in the south end of Puget Sound, providing printing, photographic and design services to training, education and public relations departments for these fire fighting organizations. Recently I have volunteered with the Shoreline Area...
77-Year-Old Philip Cushman Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In King County (King County, WA)
According to the King County Detective, a hit-and-run crash occurred on Vashon Island on Monday. The officials stated that 77-year-old Philip Cushman was found dead at around 7:30 p.m. on Thorsen Road South West near South West Bank Road on Monday. His wife stated that Philip went on a walk...
q13fox.com
Everett husband asks, 'Why us?' at vigil for slain wife
MILL CREEK, Wash. - On Sunday night more than 100 people gathered to honor the life of Irah Sok – the woman killed during a home invasion earlier this month in south Everett. Her husband, Mak, asking the question on everyone in attendance’s mind: "We’re good people why us?"...
Crews battle house fire in Puyallup
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Crews battled a house fire in Puyallup early Wednesday. Central Pierce Fire & Rescue first tweeted about the fire in the area of 109th Avenue Court East and 53rd Street Court East at 4:46 a.m. Video from the scene showed billowing smoke and firefighters on the...
Opening statements begin in jury trial of man accused of shooting, killing WWU student
The man allegedly broke into a second-story apartment and shot and killed his ex-girlfriend, court records state.
Comments / 2