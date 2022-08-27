ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Discourse is planning innovative new cafe in Downtown Milwaukee

If you’ve been following Milwaukee’s swiftly growing coffee scene, you’ve absolutely heard of Discourse, the experiential and experimental “liquid workshop” which got its start in Door County, but laid down its roots in Milwaukee last summer. And if you’ve been among the many whose tastebuds...
On Milwaukee

It's always spooky season at Omen in South Milwaukee

We're about to tumble like leaves right into the season of creepy, but for Natalie Gajewski, it's a year-round state of being. Gajewski opened Omen, 1310 Milwaukee Ave., last spring and since then has brought alternative items and subculture to South Milwaukee. Omen sells Gothy, coven-ready, on-your-way-to-a-basement-punk-show clothing that for...
On Milwaukee

Take a peek: New Garage event space is now open at Harley-Davidson Museum

There’s officially a brand new year-round event space to enjoy on the 20-acre Harley-Davidson Museum campus. The highly anticipated Garage events venue is open for business, boasting 8,200 square feet of space, floor-to-ceiling windows and five operational glass garage doors which offer an indoor-outdoor experience and access to adjacent green space with riverfront views.
Milwaukee, WI
52 restaurants (week 35): Braise Restaurant

It’s more important than ever to support our local restaurants. And there’s no better way to do so than making a commitment to patronize them throughout the year. To guide you on your journey, I’ve composed a list of 52 restaurants (one for each week of 2022) that should be on your Milwaukee restaurant bucket list. View the full list here.
A peek at at The Bridgewater, which opens on the KK River this October

Benson’s Restaurant Group is gearing up for the October opening of The Bridgewater Modern Grill, which will be located along the Kinnickinnic River at 2011 South 1st Street in the Harbor District. It still takes a bit of imagination to envision the new R1VER Campus restaurant, which will seat...
Where to find $3 movie tickets on National Cinema Day this weekend

Unfortunately for movie theaters, a pretty spectacular summer blockbuster season – highlighted by the likes of the record-shattering "Top Gun: Maverick" – is closing without a happy Hollywood ending. This time of year is typically pretty barren, an awkward desert between summer blockbuster season and fall scary/serious season,...
