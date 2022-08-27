Read full article on original website
Leon Thomas Takes Us Behind The Scenes For "Love Jones"
From actor to in-demand producer and songwriter, the 29-year-old has collaborated with everyone from Drake to Ariana Grande. He has earned himself a Grammy nomination for co-writing "Gold Roses" by Rick Ross and has credits on countless albums for the world's biggest stars. While not a stranger to being the lead artist, he's making his presence known even louder after being announced as the first signee on Ty Dolla $ign's EZMNY Records back in May.
Tommy Dorfman Is Holding an Open Casting Call For Her New Movie
Do you think you have what it takes to be the star of Tommy Dorfman's new movie?. The 13 Reasons Why star is making her way behind the camera for the first time to direct an adaptation of Mason Deaver's YA novel, I Wish You All The Best. The book tells the tale of a nonbinary teenager who is kicked out of their house and forced to move in with their older sister after coming out to their parents. As they try to adjust to life at their new school, they form a special friendship with a fellow student.
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
Meghan Markle Says She Was Only ‘Treated Like a Black Woman’ After She Began Dating Harry
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and royal family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Meghan Markle has said on the new episode of her podcast Archetypes that she felt she was only treated as a Black woman after she began to date Prince Harry.
Azealia Banks Will Have Fashion Girlies Saying 'Pra-Da-Da'
Queen of social media Azealia Banks is on a roll with surprise, new releases. Hot off the announcement earlier this month of her forthcoming reality show, Banks dropped a sneak peek of her track, “New Bottega,” on her Instagram this week.
Greta Gerwig Mixes Comfort and Style In Pajama-Inspired Outfit and Crystalized Mules at the 79th Venice International Film Festival
Great Gerwig got cozy while making her way to the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy today. The second day of the eleven-day event saw the “Lady Bird” director wearing a pajama-inspired ensemble and eye-catching footwear alongside fellow director Noah Baumbach. Baumbach is also the director of “White Noise,” a film that Gerwig stars in that was shown during the film festival. Gerwig’s outfit consisted of a matching silky set in bluish black, both the top and bottoms lined with white trim. The oversized nightwear was paired with a diamond ring and earrings, further accessorized with black and orange tinted...
Kim Kardashian Addresses 'Nobody Wants to Work' Backlash
Kim Kardashian wishes she could take back her infamous "advice" for female entrepreneurs. For obvious reasons, her comments ended up rubbing the vast majority of people the wrong way, with many calling her out for peddling such a privileged viewpoint, especially as a multimillionaire who grew up as a wealthy LA socialite. In fact, Kim's remarks were so widely condemned that the reality star eventually went on Good Morning America to clarify her stance, telling host Robin Roberts that the quote was presented "with no context" and that she was merely responding to a larger conversation about her being "famous for being famous."
We've Finally Processed Teresa Giudice's Wedding Hair
Behold, the red carpet stars of the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards: Chris Olsen (who a cursory Google search of gave me an article appropriately headlined "Who is Chris Olsen?" beneath his Instagram), Olivia O’Brien, Yung Gravy, Nessa Barrett, Mae Muller, Laura Perlongo and Justina Valentine. I’m sure to some these names mean a great deal. Maybe one day that some will be many. Hell, maybe one day I’ll be among the many. But today is not that day. No, today is a day after an award show unable to deliver even a single moment on par with the famed 2009 ceremony.
Harlem's Fashion Row to Honor Virgil Abloh With New Award
Harlem’s Fashion Row, the New-York-based creative agency focused on bridging the gap between brands and designers of color, has partnered with LVMH to create a new award this upcoming New York Fashion Week. The honor will be presented at the 15th Anniversary Fashion Show & Style Awards on September 6 and intends to celebrate the late designer Virgil Abloh.
The First 'Clothingless' Store Is Popping Up in NYC
This New York Fashion Week, Crosby Studios will stage the first-ever "clothingless" pop-up shop in partnership with global AR platform ZERO10. Dubbed the "physical entrance to the metaverse," the store will be open by appointment starting September 7 in Soho, New York, featuring a capsule of five digital fashion pieces inspired by '90s video games and designed by Harry Nuriev.
Björk Created a New Word to Name Her Next Album
A week after announcing her new album, Björk is back with more details about Fossora, with its first single, "Atopos," due out soon. The Icelandic artist took to Instagram to share the fantastical fungi-filled cover art, confirming that the album has a set release date of September 30. In the post, Björk said, "each album always starts with a feeling that i try to shape into sound, this time around the feeling was landing on the earth and digging my feet into the ground (after my last album utopia which was all island in the clouds element air and no bass)."
'Black Lightning' Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32
South African model and actress Charlbi Dean has passed away. She was 32. Dean was best known for her role as an assassin named Syonide on the CW superhero show, Black Lightning, in addition to her past work as a runway and print model. Prior to this, she appeared in films such as An Interview with God (2018), Don't Sleep (2017) and Blood in the Water (2016) after making her big-screen debut alongside Troye Sivan in the 2010 comedy Spud, which stars the Bloom artist as a freshman attending an elite private boarding school during the end of South Africa's apartheid.
ODESZA Share Behind-The-Scenes Footage of 'The Last Goodbye'
ODESZA has captured hearts and dancefloors all over the world for their immersive take on electronic dance music. Today, they share special behind-the-scenes footage of "The Last Goodbye," the title track of their latest album. The song centers around a striking sample of Bettye LaVette's 1965 song "Let Me Down...
Anna Delvey's Ex-Friend Sues Netflix Over 'Inventing Anna'
One of Anna Delvey's former friends is taking Netflix to court. "This action will show that Netflix made a deliberate decision for dramatic purposes to show Williams doing or saying things in the Series which portray her as a greedy, snobbish, disloyal, dishonest, cowardly, manipulative and opportunistic person," per new court documents filed in the U.S. District Court of Delaware by Williams' lawyers.
