It will stay clean about two days before the trash is back people have to start taking responsibility for the trash on the roads it blows out of pickup trucks trailers dump trucks and out windows the police need to start a patrol just to address littering stop and ticket that would help a lot
Now he starts? Smh. . . . Start chain gangs up again and have the prisoners keep our interstates and roads cleaned up. They could also have them clean Cross Lake while they're at it. Salvinia floats. Get them out there on barges and scoop it up. Then take it somewhere and burn it. Shreveport could be a beautiful place if the roads were clean and shrubs and hedges of the businesses, that had to plant them, would keep them trimmed back. The city needs to keep their plants and trees trimmed. And most of all the company that repaired the sewer lines should be made to properly fix the messes they made. They're the reason Hearne Ave. is in the condition it's in now.
Interstate? what about our city? it has been a pigs' stye for the last few years. Absolutely awful and embarrassing. looks like Memphis
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
