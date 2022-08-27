Read full article on original website
Related
Son Knocks Over Mom's Casket at Funeral After 'Chaotic' Family Brawl
The casket was knocked down after the man reportedly got in his car and drove it toward his sister but ended up hitting another woman and the casket.
Arrest in Monday murder
29 year old Jasmine Craig is charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 30 year old woman early Monday morning. The shooting happened on Berkshire Avenue.
Accused Georgia Mother Arrested at a Funeral Home For Allegedly Drowning Infant Daughter
Police placed a Georgia mother under arrest and charged her with second-degree murder for allegedly drowning her seven-month-old daughter last month, People reports. Authorities took Shaquila Feaster, 31, into custody at a Decatur funeral home, officials said, according to The Atlanta-Journal Constitution. Feaster allegedly left her infant daughter unsupervised in...
3 men arrested for fatal DeSoto shooting, 1 still at large
DESOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — DeSoto police arrested three men they believe are connected to a July 15 shooting that left a young man dead in his own home. Deharvian Arthur, 22, of Arlington, Xavier Dixon, 23, of Dallas, and Calap Williams, 23, of Arlington, have all been charged with capital murder and are being held on individual bonds of $1 million. Edron Blacknell, 22, of Cedar Hill, is still at large.On July 15, 2022 at about 2:00 a.m., officers responded to a call from the 600 block of Canyon Place about shots being fired. They arrived to find Theo Stith, 24, had been shot and killed.Just outside of Stith's home, police found Dixon with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was given first aid and taken to the hospital by DeSoto firefighters.Police did not release a motive, say how the men all knew one another, nor elaborate on who shot Dixon. They did say that all of the suspects in this case are now in custody.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Virginia man accused of fatally shooting 19-year-old woman while their 1-year-old child was home
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (TCD) -- A 21-year-old father stands accused of fatally shooting the 19-year-old mother of his 1-year-old child. According to a news release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at approximately 1:49 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Crescent Valley Drive to a report of a shooting. At the scene, authorities reportedly found Aliyah Henderson suffering from a gunshot wound.
Teen Found Dead in Walmart Parking Lot With Several Gunshot Wounds: Police
Caleb Boling, 18, died after being shot multiple times in the Georgia Walmart parking lot, police said.
A man was shot multiple times in front of his wife as they came home from a bar in southeast Houston
A man is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times in front of his wife. The couple had just come back home from a bar in southeast Houston, according to Houston Police. This shooting occurred just outside of the Quail Meadows Apartments on the corner of Telephone Rd. and Red Robin Ln.
3 people arrested after remains of missing Louisiana man are found in shallow grave
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (TCD) -- Two men and a woman were arrested this week after investigators discovered a missing man’s remains. In July, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating Tywonne "Day-Day" Lamonte Neal. He was reportedly last seen getting into a gray sedan and had not been seen or heard from since July 17. The Sheriff’s Office said detectives "cannot rule out foul play."
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS News
2 men charged in fatal shooting of Philadelphia man, police say
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Police are searching for one of two suspects charged in the fatal shooting of a Philadelphia man last week in Atlantic City. Police say 32-year-old Aaron Callahan and 47-year-old Kenneth Creek were charged with murder and other related charges in the shooting of 31-year-old Jordan Eaddy on the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue on Aug. 25.
Shot and Killed by Police at Age 8, Fanta Bility Should be a Household Name
Nearly one year after her murder, the family and community still wait for answers, accountability, and justice.
Rage Erupts at Funeral for Black Woman Who Died After Falling Out of Moving Cop Car
On Thursday morning, Brianna Marie Grier was laid to rest at a “celebration of life” at the West Hunter Street Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia.National outrage has erupted since the 28-year-old mother of two died in July from head injuries sustained while in the custody of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department after experiencing a mental health episode.Specifically, state investigators say she died after falling out of a cop car—and that the door was left open by at least one of the people arresting her.“The program says that we come to celebrate her life, but we also come to condemn her...
Louisiana Mother Charged With Leaving Infant Daughter In Hot SUV For 5 Hours
The police charged a Louisiana mother with second-degree murder for allegedly leaving her six-month-old baby in a hot SUV for approximately five hours, according to KPLC TV. Ivy Lee, 22, signaled an off-duty deputy for help when she discovered her child, Carissa Lewis, was not breathing, states the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office press release, People reports.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Second man charged in murder of Dallas woman
A second man is locked up in Dallas where a woman was gunned down at a Red Bird apartment complex last month. On July 16th, Tamehah McDade was killed in a gunbattle at Mandalay Palms
Detroit police looking for suspects who mowed man's lawn and then 'overpowered' him, took his wallet
The search is on for a pair of suspects who robbed a man after cutting his lawn. Detroit police officials say the suspects are known in the neighborhood for going door-to-door and cutting people’s lawns.
People
Young Mom Is Fatally Shot While Picking Up Son from Babysitter, Teenager Arrested
A young Illinois mother was picking up her 1-year-old son from a babysitter on Aug. 4 when she was fatally shot twice in the back of the head in the city of Morris. The 25-year-old victim has been identified as Beverly Lambert. After she was killed, the suspect allegedly stole her car and fled the scene.
People
Texas Law Enforcement Officer Shot to Death While Picking up Food for Family, and His Killer is Still at Large
Authorities have confirmed the death of an off-duty deputy constable who was fatally shot on his drive home after picking up dinner for his family. According to a Facebook post by Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton, 37-year-old Deputy Omar Ursin was shot to death by an unknown assailant, in his car on an Atascocita, Tex., roadway — about 25 miles outside of Houston — Sunday evening.
1 dead after shooting at south Dallas apartment complex
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are trying to figure out who is responsible for a shooting this morning that left a man dead.Just after 5:00 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, officers arrived at the Whispering Hollow Apartments at 6910 S. Cockrell Hill Road in response to a shooting call.When they arrived, police found a man inside one of the apartment units had been shot multiple times. Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene.The victim has not been publicly named at this time.Dallas police are investigating and ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Joshua Romero with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 671-4226 or via email. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers, which will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment for any felony offense. They can be reached at any hour of any day of the week at (214) 373-TIPS.
Comments / 0