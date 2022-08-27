ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

WBEN 930AM

Arrest in Monday murder

29 year old Jasmine Craig is charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 30 year old woman early Monday morning. The shooting happened on Berkshire Avenue.
BUFFALO, NY
Black Enterprise

Accused Georgia Mother Arrested at a Funeral Home For Allegedly Drowning Infant Daughter

Police placed a Georgia mother under arrest and charged her with second-degree murder for allegedly drowning her seven-month-old daughter last month, People reports. Authorities took Shaquila Feaster, 31, into custody at a Decatur funeral home, officials said, according to The Atlanta-Journal Constitution. Feaster allegedly left her infant daughter unsupervised in...
DECATUR, GA
CBS DFW

3 men arrested for fatal DeSoto shooting, 1 still at large

DESOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — DeSoto police arrested three men they believe are connected to a July 15 shooting that left a young man dead in his own home. Deharvian Arthur, 22, of Arlington, Xavier Dixon, 23, of Dallas, and Calap Williams, 23, of Arlington, have all been charged with capital murder and are being held on individual bonds of $1 million. Edron Blacknell, 22, of Cedar Hill, is still at large.On July 15, 2022 at about 2:00 a.m., officers responded to a call from the 600 block of Canyon Place about shots being fired. They arrived to find Theo Stith, 24, had been shot and killed.Just outside of Stith's home, police found Dixon with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was given first aid and taken to the hospital by DeSoto firefighters.Police did not release a motive, say how the men all knew one another, nor elaborate on who shot Dixon. They did say that all of the suspects in this case are now in custody.
DESOTO, TX
truecrimedaily

Virginia man accused of fatally shooting 19-year-old woman while their 1-year-old child was home

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (TCD) -- A 21-year-old father stands accused of fatally shooting the 19-year-old mother of his 1-year-old child. According to a news release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at approximately 1:49 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Crescent Valley Drive to a report of a shooting. At the scene, authorities reportedly found Aliyah Henderson suffering from a gunshot wound.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
truecrimedaily

3 people arrested after remains of missing Louisiana man are found in shallow grave

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (TCD) -- Two men and a woman were arrested this week after investigators discovered a missing man’s remains. In July, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating Tywonne "Day-Day" Lamonte Neal. He was reportedly last seen getting into a gray sedan and had not been seen or heard from since July 17. The Sheriff’s Office said detectives "cannot rule out foul play."
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
CBS News

2 men charged in fatal shooting of Philadelphia man, police say

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Police are searching for one of two suspects charged in the fatal shooting of a Philadelphia man last week in Atlantic City. Police say 32-year-old Aaron Callahan and 47-year-old Kenneth Creek were charged with murder and other related charges in the shooting of 31-year-old Jordan Eaddy on the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue on Aug. 25.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
TheDailyBeast

Rage Erupts at Funeral for Black Woman Who Died After Falling Out of Moving Cop Car

On Thursday morning, Brianna Marie Grier was laid to rest at a “celebration of life” at the West Hunter Street Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia.National outrage has erupted since the 28-year-old mother of two died in July from head injuries sustained while in the custody of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department after experiencing a mental health episode.Specifically, state investigators say she died after falling out of a cop car—and that the door was left open by at least one of the people arresting her.“The program says that we come to celebrate her life, but we also come to condemn her...
ATLANTA, GA
Black Enterprise

Louisiana Mother Charged With Leaving Infant Daughter In Hot SUV For 5 Hours

The police charged a Louisiana mother with second-degree murder for allegedly leaving her six-month-old baby in a hot SUV for approximately five hours, according to KPLC TV. Ivy Lee, 22, signaled an off-duty deputy for help when she discovered her child, Carissa Lewis, was not breathing, states the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office press release, People reports.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
People

Texas Law Enforcement Officer Shot to Death While Picking up Food for Family, and His Killer is Still at Large

Authorities have confirmed the death of an off-duty deputy constable who was fatally shot on his drive home after picking up dinner for his family. According to a Facebook post by Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton, 37-year-old Deputy Omar Ursin was shot to death by an unknown assailant, in his car on an Atascocita, Tex., roadway — about 25 miles outside of Houston — Sunday evening.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

1 dead after shooting at south Dallas apartment complex

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are trying to figure out who is responsible for a shooting this morning that left a man dead.Just after 5:00 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, officers arrived at the Whispering Hollow Apartments at 6910 S. Cockrell Hill Road in response to a shooting call.When they arrived, police found a man inside one of the apartment units had been shot multiple times. Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene.The victim has not been publicly named at this time.Dallas police are investigating and ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Joshua Romero with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 671-4226 or via email. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers, which will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment for any felony offense. They can be reached at any hour of any day of the week at (214) 373-TIPS.
DALLAS, TX

