John Williams
4d ago
it's election time he's doing all he can now, after the election and if he wins he'll not do anything, don't be fooled
No Homicides In Shreveport During August of 2022 (So Far)
There are just hours left in the month of August for this year as we write this. So far, the city of Shreveport has made is almost a full 31 days in the month without a single homicide in the city. That's a metric that shouldn't be as shocking as it is, but here we are.
KSLA
9/11 memorial stair climb set in downtown Marshall
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - An event to honor those lost more than 20 years ago on September 11 will be held in downtown Marshall. Harrison County ESD 3 Fire Rescue’s 9/11 memorial stair climb will begin rain or shine promptly at 9:03 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at East Texas Baptist University’s Marshall Grand Nursing School building, 210 E. Houston St.
Passenger ejected in East Texas crash, helicopter lands on I-20
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas passenger was ejected from a car during a two-vehicle crash on Monday and was severely injured. The wreck happened in Harrison County and deputies and the Texas Department of Public Safety were called the the incident on I-20 in the westbound lane. A car crashed into another […]
KTBS
Fire breaks out inside a townhouse in the Financial Plaza in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A fire broke out inside of a town home in the 5400 block of Financial Plaza between Buncombe and Centre Drive around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday morning. According to the Shreveport Fire Department, a mattress inside the home was set on fire. Three surrounding town homes were evacuated for safety reasons.
KTAL
Minden man killed in Webster Parish motorcycle crash
MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana State Police have identified the Minden man killed in a motorcycle crash early Tuesday morning in Webster Parish. State police are investigating the single vehicle fatality crash on Middle Road that claimed the life of 58-year-old Mark Isenhour just after 4:00 a.m. Isenhour was...
KTAL
4 teens facing felony charges in early morning crime spree, shootout
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four teens are now facing felony charges in connection with a crime spree that ended after a shootout at a Shreveport apartment complex in Shreveport early Tuesday morning. According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the spree started around 2 a.m. in Southern Hills when...
KTAL
Fire damages home in Highland neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A home in Highland suffered significant damage from a fire Tuesday afternoon. The Shreveport Fire Department said that when they arrived at the duplex on the 100 block of Herndon St., smoke was coming from the front and sides of the building. Twenty-three firefighters arrived at the scene just after 2:00 p.m. and quickly got the flames under control.
KSLA
SPD honors SPAR employee shot at park trying to break up fight
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is recognizing the actions of a city employee who was shot at a park in early August while trying to break up a fight. [RELATED: CITY WORKER WHO WAS SHOT IS GLAD TO BE ALIVE]. On Tuesday, Aug. 30, Chief Wayne Smith...
KTAL
City of Shreveport under system-wide boil advisory
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A boil advisory is in effect for all Shreveport water customers after a routine inspection found issues with the city’s water and sewerage system. According to a statement released at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, the city’s Department of Water and Sewerage was required by the...
KSLA
1 dead, 1 injured after motorcycle crash in Webster Parish
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, one man in dead after a motorcycle wreck that took place just after 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Investigation revealed that Mark Isenhour, 58, was driving south on Middle Road, when he went off the road and hit a culvert. Both Isenhour and his passenger were ejected from the motorcycle.
58-Year-old Mark Isenhour Died In A One-Vehicle Crash In Minden (Minden, LA)
Louisiana State Police Troopers are investigating a one-vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Middle Road, south of Old Arcadia Road In Minden, Louisiana, just after 4 a.m.
KTBS
Shooting investigation in Shreveport's Werner Park neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police responded to the scene of a domestic shooting in the city's Werner Park neighborhood Monday evening. The call came in from a home on Walker Street between Dupont and Regent streets. Shreveport police say a couple got into an argument and the boyfriend shot his...
KSLA
BPFD and Haughton Fire hosting open house during Fire Prevention Week
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish Fire District #1 (BPFD) and Haughton Fire are teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week (FPW). This year’s FPW’s campaign, Fire won’t wait. Plain your escape, will work to educate everyone about...
Caddo Parish Deputies Respond to Early Morning Shootout
Caddo Parish Deputies have arrested 4 juveniles following a shootout at a North Caddo parish apartment complex. Deputies recieved a "shots fired" call just after 4:30A Tuesday morning in the 1600 block of North Forty Loop. After the initial investigation, deputies determined a resident of the Grand Oaks Apartment complex...
KSLA
Shreveport issues citywide boil advisory; Caddo closes schools on city’s water system
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Department of Water and Sewerage has issued a boil advisory for the city’s entire water system. According to city officials, the Louisiana Department of Health conducted a routine inspection and identified areas needing repair on top of several storage tanks at key points in the city’s water system.
Jimmie Davis Bridge Latest Developments
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson told KEEL News on Wednesday morning, that they will re-issue the Notice of Intent, (NOI) for the Jimmie Davis Bridge project. The NOI is expected to be released later today. “The decision to re-issue the notice of intent is made...
KSLA
Unrestrained woman dies in Bienville Parish crash
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police say one woman is dead following a crash — and her speed and seatbelt are suspected factors. Bridgette Dauzat, 34, of Jamestown, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bienville Parish Coroner. She was not wearing her seatbelt. LSP says...
KTAL
Escaped East Texas murder suspect captured in Caddo Parish
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Cass County jail escapee Charles Spraberry was arrested Wednesday morning. CPSO was contacted by Cass County Sheriff’s and informed that they had tracked a vehicle Spraberry was riding in with a female companion. Caddo deputies spotted Spraberry driving a Cadillac SUV that was taken from an unoccupied residence on Highway 8 between Linden and Red Hill, Texas.
KTBS
Boil advisory in effect for Shreveport water customers
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Department of Water and Sewerage is issuing a boil advisory for the city's entire water system. During a routine inspection, the Louisiana Department of Health identified areas needing repairs on top of several storage tanks at key points in the system. LDH required the boil advisory...
KTAL
Bossier Crime Stoppers searching for runaway teens
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding two runaway teens. Amyiah Davis, 17, ran away from a local youth shelter. She was last seen on Aug. 25. She was wearing a white hoodie, pink shirt, pajama bottoms, and yellow crocs. Police say she is known to frequent the Mooretown area in Shreveport.
