ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 5

John Williams
4d ago

it's election time he's doing all he can now, after the election and if he wins he'll not do anything, don't be fooled

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLA

9/11 memorial stair climb set in downtown Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - An event to honor those lost more than 20 years ago on September 11 will be held in downtown Marshall. Harrison County ESD 3 Fire Rescue’s 9/11 memorial stair climb will begin rain or shine promptly at 9:03 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at East Texas Baptist University’s Marshall Grand Nursing School building, 210 E. Houston St.
MARSHALL, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shreveport, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
Shreveport, LA
Government
KTAL

Minden man killed in Webster Parish motorcycle crash

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana State Police have identified the Minden man killed in a motorcycle crash early Tuesday morning in Webster Parish. State police are investigating the single vehicle fatality crash on Middle Road that claimed the life of 58-year-old Mark Isenhour just after 4:00 a.m. Isenhour was...
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
KTAL

4 teens facing felony charges in early morning crime spree, shootout

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four teens are now facing felony charges in connection with a crime spree that ended after a shootout at a Shreveport apartment complex in Shreveport early Tuesday morning. According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the spree started around 2 a.m. in Southern Hills when...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Fire damages home in Highland neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A home in Highland suffered significant damage from a fire Tuesday afternoon. The Shreveport Fire Department said that when they arrived at the duplex on the 100 block of Herndon St., smoke was coming from the front and sides of the building. Twenty-three firefighters arrived at the scene just after 2:00 p.m. and quickly got the flames under control.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Ems
KTAL

City of Shreveport under system-wide boil advisory

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A boil advisory is in effect for all Shreveport water customers after a routine inspection found issues with the city’s water and sewerage system. According to a statement released at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, the city’s Department of Water and Sewerage was required by the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

1 dead, 1 injured after motorcycle crash in Webster Parish

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, one man in dead after a motorcycle wreck that took place just after 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Investigation revealed that Mark Isenhour, 58, was driving south on Middle Road, when he went off the road and hit a culvert. Both Isenhour and his passenger were ejected from the motorcycle.
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
KTBS

Shooting investigation in Shreveport's Werner Park neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police responded to the scene of a domestic shooting in the city's Werner Park neighborhood Monday evening. The call came in from a home on Walker Street between Dupont and Regent streets. Shreveport police say a couple got into an argument and the boyfriend shot his...
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KSLA

BPFD and Haughton Fire hosting open house during Fire Prevention Week

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish Fire District #1 (BPFD) and Haughton Fire are teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week (FPW). This year’s FPW’s campaign, Fire won’t wait. Plain your escape, will work to educate everyone about...
HAUGHTON, LA
KEEL Radio

Caddo Parish Deputies Respond to Early Morning Shootout

Caddo Parish Deputies have arrested 4 juveniles following a shootout at a North Caddo parish apartment complex. Deputies recieved a "shots fired" call just after 4:30A Tuesday morning in the 1600 block of North Forty Loop. After the initial investigation, deputies determined a resident of the Grand Oaks Apartment complex...
CADDO PARISH, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Jimmie Davis Bridge Latest Developments

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson told KEEL News on Wednesday morning, that they will re-issue the Notice of Intent, (NOI) for the Jimmie Davis Bridge project. The NOI is expected to be released later today. “The decision to re-issue the notice of intent is made...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Unrestrained woman dies in Bienville Parish crash

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police say one woman is dead following a crash — and her speed and seatbelt are suspected factors. Bridgette Dauzat, 34, of Jamestown, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bienville Parish Coroner. She was not wearing her seatbelt. LSP says...
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
KTAL

Escaped East Texas murder suspect captured in Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Cass County jail escapee Charles Spraberry was arrested Wednesday morning. CPSO was contacted by Cass County Sheriff’s and informed that they had tracked a vehicle Spraberry was riding in with a female companion. Caddo deputies spotted Spraberry driving a Cadillac SUV that was taken from an unoccupied residence on Highway 8 between Linden and Red Hill, Texas.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Boil advisory in effect for Shreveport water customers

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Department of Water and Sewerage is issuing a boil advisory for the city's entire water system. During a routine inspection, the Louisiana Department of Health identified areas needing repairs on top of several storage tanks at key points in the system. LDH required the boil advisory...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Bossier Crime Stoppers searching for runaway teens

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding two runaway teens. Amyiah Davis, 17, ran away from a local youth shelter. She was last seen on Aug. 25. She was wearing a white hoodie, pink shirt, pajama bottoms, and yellow crocs. Police say she is known to frequent the Mooretown area in Shreveport.
BOSSIER CITY, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy