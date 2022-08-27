Effective: 2022-09-01 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-03 07:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued later this morning. Target Area: Brewster The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas Rio Grande at Boquillas affecting Brewster County. .Heavy rainfall upstream will result in elevated flows along the Rio Grande, including Boquillas which is forecast to reach minor flood through early this morning. Additional rainfall is expected through this afternoon. For the Rio Grande...including Boquillas...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Rio Grande at Boquillas. * WHEN...From this morning to Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet (3.7 meters), the river reaches bankfull, and no damage is expected. Preparations may be necessary to remove water pumps. The park should be notified at this time if additional rises are expected so they will have time to remove the pumps. At 13.0 feet (4.0 meters), the river reaches minor flood stage. Water reaches the water pumps maintained by the park service that are used to water the campgrounds and to provide water to the employee living quarters. It may be necessary for park personnel to remove the pumps. At 15.0 feet (4.6 meters), the river reaches moderate flood stage. Water pumps submerge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 11.7 feet (3.6 meters). - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage late this morning to 13.3 feet (4.1 meters) late this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this evening to 9.2 feet (2.8 meters) late tonight. It will rise to 9.9 feet (3.0 meters) late tomorrow morning. It will then fall again and remain below flood stage. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet (4.0 meters). - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (feet): Fld Observed Thu Thu Thu Fri Location Stg Stg Day/Time 7am 1pm 7pm 1am Rio Grande Boquillas 13.0 11.7 Thu 3am 12.6 13.3 13.1 9.9 Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (meters): Fld Observed Thu Thu Thu Fri Location Stg Stg Day/Time 7am 1pm 7pm 1am Rio Grande Boquillas 4.0 3.6 Thu 3am 3.8 4.1 4.0 3.0

BREWSTER COUNTY, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO