Edmonds, WA

My Clallam County

Suspected mail thief caught red-handed

SEQUIM – A suspected mail thief was caught red-handed just after midnight Tuesday after deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle checking mailboxes on Olson Road in Sequim. Deputies arrived and spotted a spray-painted black sedan slowly driving westbound on Olson Road, the driver shining a flashlight...
SEQUIM, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Lynnwood Police Blotter: Aug. 21-26, 2022

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A male subject fled from police in a vehicle. 20500 block 61st Place West: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute. 3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplift was reported. 10110 block Holly Drive: Police assisted Everett police with a K9 regarding a male subject...
LYNNWOOD, WA
Edmonds, WA
Edmonds, WA
Lynnwood, WA
Washington Crime & Safety
q13fox.com

Kitsap Sheriff: Fugitive arrested, rammed patrol car trying to escape deputies

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - Kitsap County deputies arrested a fugitive suspected of shooting at his ex-girlfriend. Authorities say 29-year-old Hayden Armstrong-Nunes had been wanted on a $500,000 second-degree domestic violence assault warrant since July 6. Armstrong-Nunes is accused of firing a handgun "in the vicinity" of his ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Bystanders stop two separate attempted child kidnappings

Two separate kidnappings were narrowly avoided on Tuesday in under two hours when bystanders intervened, according to Seattle Police. The incidents happened in the middle of the day in downtown Seattle and in the View Ridge neighborhood. Police said they received a report just before 11:15 a.m. that a man...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Woman arrested in Sequim found with 100's of stolen pieces of mail, drugs

SEQUIM, Wash. — Clallam County sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman they say had more than 100 stolen pieces of mail during after someone reported a suspicious vehicle. Three deputies and a sergeant with the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) were called to Olson Road in Sequim early Wednesday morning just after midnight for the suspicious vehicle.
SEQUIM, WA
KOMO News

Police investigating after three stabbed in Kent apartment complex

Three adults were rushed to the hospital early Wednesday evening after a reported stabbing. Puget Sound Fire confirmed it and the Kent Police Department (KPD) were called to the Central Flats Apartments in the 1000 block of Central Ave. North around 4 p.m. Three people were stabbed and rushed to...
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

Elderly women targeted in Mill Creek jewel theft scam

MILL CREEK, Wash. - Two elderly women fell victim to a scam, where the suspects took their jewelry in broad daylight in their own Mill Creek driveways, according to police. According to the Mill Creek Community Association (MCCA), two women, ages 70 to 80, were targeted while shopping or banking and followed back to their homes. In both cases, a suspect approached both women, telling them it was her birthday and to celebrate, she wanted to give some jewelry to anyone she met.
MILL CREEK, WA
q13fox.com

Search underway for suspects who robbed White Center cannabis shop

WHITE CENTER, Wash. - King County deputies are searching for two suspects after a robbery at a White Center cannabis shop Tuesday night. Deputies responded after someone called 911 about the robbery at a store at 9823 15th Avenue Southwest. According to investigators, the suspects allegedly robbed the store at...
KING COUNTY, WA
myeverettnews.com

Everett Police Search For Fatal Hit And Run Driver – Have You Seen This Car?

On Monday August 15th, 80-year-old Patricia Oman was taking her evening walk along Broadway in the Lowell neighborhood when she was reportedly struck by a vehicle which did not stay at the scene. She was transported to Providence Regional Medical Center in critical condition and according to the Snohomish County Medical Examiner passed away from blunt force injuries on Friday August 19th. Today the Everett Police Department released the following information on social media.
EVERETT, WA
KOMO News

'It's Seattle now,' residents, employees speak out after more deadly crimes

SEATTLE — Police are investigating a string of deadly crimes along Aurora Avenue North, and those crimes do not appear to be slowing down. The most recent shooting death happened around midnight on Tuesday near 145th street and Aurora. Police say a man was shot and killed at a bus stop, and another person was hurt as well.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

1 shot, killed in confrontation involving Tacoma Police

TACOMA, Wash. - A man was shot and killed in a confrontation involving Tacoma Police Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to a domestic violence incident near 67th and Monroe St at 12:26 p.m. The caller told dispatch he was assaulted by his uncle, saying he was not attacked with a weapon, but warned his uncle had several guns and "might try to shoot police," according to police.
TACOMA, WA

