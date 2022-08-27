MILL CREEK, Wash. - Two elderly women fell victim to a scam, where the suspects took their jewelry in broad daylight in their own Mill Creek driveways, according to police. According to the Mill Creek Community Association (MCCA), two women, ages 70 to 80, were targeted while shopping or banking and followed back to their homes. In both cases, a suspect approached both women, telling them it was her birthday and to celebrate, she wanted to give some jewelry to anyone she met.

MILL CREEK, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO