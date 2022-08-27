Read full article on original website
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella Cressman
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
The Crime Blotter: Armed DUI suspect sideswiped a car, crashed into front yard, tried to run
On August 28, the Tukwila Police Department night shift patrol sergeant attempted to perform a traffic stop for a DUI investigation at the 13900 block of Tukwila International Blvd. Officers say the driver instead fled in their vehicle, subsequently sideswiped a car, and then crashed his vehicle in the front...
Relative of man killed by Tacoma Police told officers the victim wanted to ‘shoot police’
The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is looking into an officer-involved shooting that happened Aug. 28, when a suspect died after firing at police. At 2:01 p.m. Tacoma PD officers were dispatched to a home at 6700 block of S Monroe St to reports of an assault. The caller told...
My Clallam County
Suspected mail thief caught red-handed
SEQUIM – A suspected mail thief was caught red-handed just after midnight Tuesday after deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle checking mailboxes on Olson Road in Sequim. Deputies arrived and spotted a spray-painted black sedan slowly driving westbound on Olson Road, the driver shining a flashlight...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood Police Blotter: Aug. 21-26, 2022
2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A male subject fled from police in a vehicle. 20500 block 61st Place West: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute. 3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplift was reported. 10110 block Holly Drive: Police assisted Everett police with a K9 regarding a male subject...
q13fox.com
Kitsap Sheriff: Fugitive arrested, rammed patrol car trying to escape deputies
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - Kitsap County deputies arrested a fugitive suspected of shooting at his ex-girlfriend. Authorities say 29-year-old Hayden Armstrong-Nunes had been wanted on a $500,000 second-degree domestic violence assault warrant since July 6. Armstrong-Nunes is accused of firing a handgun "in the vicinity" of his ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend.
Bystanders stop two separate attempted child kidnappings
Two separate kidnappings were narrowly avoided on Tuesday in under two hours when bystanders intervened, according to Seattle Police. The incidents happened in the middle of the day in downtown Seattle and in the View Ridge neighborhood. Police said they received a report just before 11:15 a.m. that a man...
KOMO News
Woman arrested in Sequim found with 100's of stolen pieces of mail, drugs
SEQUIM, Wash. — Clallam County sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman they say had more than 100 stolen pieces of mail during after someone reported a suspicious vehicle. Three deputies and a sergeant with the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) were called to Olson Road in Sequim early Wednesday morning just after midnight for the suspicious vehicle.
KOMO News
Police investigating after three stabbed in Kent apartment complex
Three adults were rushed to the hospital early Wednesday evening after a reported stabbing. Puget Sound Fire confirmed it and the Kent Police Department (KPD) were called to the Central Flats Apartments in the 1000 block of Central Ave. North around 4 p.m. Three people were stabbed and rushed to...
Residents on 'high alert' after 2 arrested for separate attempted child kidnappings in Seattle
SEATTLE — Two men were arrested in separate attempted kidnappings in Seattle Tuesday, according to the Seattle Police Department. Seattle police said it received a report around 11:15 a.m. of a man who tried to force a 10-year-old girl into a vehicle in Seattle's View Ridge neighborhood. A witness...
KOMO News
King Co. prosecutors argue for two separate kidnapping suspects to stay behind bars
SEATTLE — New details were revealed in court in the cases of two would-be kidnappers. Police say 37-year-old Nash Miller tried grabbing a 10-year-old girl in the View Ridge neighborhood and tried getting her in the trunk of this car in broad daylight. Witnesses told KOMO a woman heard...
1 Victim Struck by Gunfire in Daytime Auburn Shooting
Auburn, WA: A victim was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound by Auburn Police officers responding to a call of shots fired around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, near I Street NE and 22nd Street NE in the city of Auburn. According to APD’s press release of the...
Man suspected in Whatcom County attempted murder in June arrested in Eastern Washington
The man is currently in jail in Snohomish County, where he reportedly shot at Lynnwood Police officers when they attempted to arrest him.
q13fox.com
Elderly women targeted in Mill Creek jewel theft scam
MILL CREEK, Wash. - Two elderly women fell victim to a scam, where the suspects took their jewelry in broad daylight in their own Mill Creek driveways, according to police. According to the Mill Creek Community Association (MCCA), two women, ages 70 to 80, were targeted while shopping or banking and followed back to their homes. In both cases, a suspect approached both women, telling them it was her birthday and to celebrate, she wanted to give some jewelry to anyone she met.
q13fox.com
Search underway for suspects who robbed White Center cannabis shop
WHITE CENTER, Wash. - King County deputies are searching for two suspects after a robbery at a White Center cannabis shop Tuesday night. Deputies responded after someone called 911 about the robbery at a store at 9823 15th Avenue Southwest. According to investigators, the suspects allegedly robbed the store at...
rentonreporter.com
Two reported dead in fiery car crash in the Cascade-Fairwood area
At approximately 5:47 pm on Aug 27, Renton Regional Fire Authority crews were dispatched to a vehicle fire at SE 186th St & 140th Ave SE. Upon arrival, responders realized the incident was a 2-vehicle accident with a vehicle and telephone pole on fire and two people trapped. The fire...
myeverettnews.com
Everett Police Search For Fatal Hit And Run Driver – Have You Seen This Car?
On Monday August 15th, 80-year-old Patricia Oman was taking her evening walk along Broadway in the Lowell neighborhood when she was reportedly struck by a vehicle which did not stay at the scene. She was transported to Providence Regional Medical Center in critical condition and according to the Snohomish County Medical Examiner passed away from blunt force injuries on Friday August 19th. Today the Everett Police Department released the following information on social media.
Vandalism at West Seattle Starbucks leaves some residents shaken up
A man was arrested Monday morning for vandalizing a West Seattle Starbucks, smashing windows, and throwing furniture around, scaring employees and residents. According to the police report, at around 5:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, the suspect busted out multiple windows at the Morgan junction Starbucks 6501 California Ave. The man...
KING-5
Person dies after Tacoma police shooting
A suspect was declared dead after a Tacoma police shooting Sunday. Officers were responding to a domestic violence incident when the shooting happened.
KOMO News
'It's Seattle now,' residents, employees speak out after more deadly crimes
SEATTLE — Police are investigating a string of deadly crimes along Aurora Avenue North, and those crimes do not appear to be slowing down. The most recent shooting death happened around midnight on Tuesday near 145th street and Aurora. Police say a man was shot and killed at a bus stop, and another person was hurt as well.
q13fox.com
1 shot, killed in confrontation involving Tacoma Police
TACOMA, Wash. - A man was shot and killed in a confrontation involving Tacoma Police Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to a domestic violence incident near 67th and Monroe St at 12:26 p.m. The caller told dispatch he was assaulted by his uncle, saying he was not attacked with a weapon, but warned his uncle had several guns and "might try to shoot police," according to police.
