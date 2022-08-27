HOUSTON — When someone is shot, knowing how to stop them from bleeding can mean the difference between life and death. Texas school districts are required to have bleeding control stations on every campus and teach staff how to use them. KHOU 11 Investigates surveyed the ten largest school districts in the Greater Houston area to find out how many kits are kept on each campus and if teachers are being trained to use them.

