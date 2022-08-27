Read full article on original website
FATAL VEHICLE VERSUS PEDESTRIAN CRASH ON HIGHWAY 42 IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, OREGON
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Monday, August 29, 2022 at approximately 9:37 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 42 near milepost 75. The preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound Ford Escape, operated by Maranatha Singleton...
ROSEBURG WOMAN DIES IN PEDESTRIAN VERSUS VEHICLE ACCIDENT
A Roseburg woman died in a pedestrian versus vehicle accident in Green on Monday night. An Oregon State Police report said just before 9:40 p.m. troopers and emergency personnel responded to Highway 42 near Landers Avenue. A preliminary investigation revealed that an eastbound SUV operated by a Roseburg woman struck a pedestrian who was in the lane of travel. The victim was identified as 59-year old Laura Pennington.
Oregon State Police searching for alleged fatal hit-run suspect
Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian on I-5 Southbound.
MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER MOTORCYCLE WRECK
A Portland man was hospitalized after a motorcycle wreck on Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said a 39-year old had borrowed a friend’s motorcycle then crashed it in the 7800 block of Hayhurst Road in the Yoncalla area. The man’s right leg appeared to be broken. He was transported by ambulance to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield. He was listed in serious condition at last check, according to a hospital spokesperson. The motorcycle appeared to be totaled and was released to its owner.
Child missing from Cottage Grove, presumed in danger
Officials are asking for help in locating a missing child who is believed to be endangered.
CRITICAL INJURY CRASH ON HIGHWAY 22E IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON
MARION COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Policen Sunday, August 28, 2022 at approximately 3:22 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multiple vehicle crash on Highway 22E near milepost 43. The preliminary investigation revealed a westbound white Chevrolet Equinox, operated by Maureen Connealy (63) of Salem, crossed...
In fatal bike crash, waiting for the cause
One week after an Albany bicyclist died in a collision with a motor vehicle on a widened section of Riverside Drive, Linn County sheriff’s detectives are still trying to determine exactly how it happened. The crash killed Kelli Kennedy, 52. Her family published her obituary in the Aug. 30...
Critical Injury Accident Hwy. 22E, Marion Co., Aug. 30
On Sunday, August 28, 2022 at approximately 3:22 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multiple vehicle crash on Hwy 22E near milepost 43. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound white Chevrolet Equinox, operated by Maureen Connealy (63) of Salem, crossed the center line and hit an eastbound brown Freightliner, operated by Jason Gress (43) of Vancouver, Washington. The Freightliner jackknifed into the westbound lane and collided with a gray Honda Odyssey van, operated by Raymond Frankel (79) of Salem. The Freightliner is owned by UPS and was hauling double trailers. Connealy was transported via Life Flight to an area hospital with critical injuries. Frankel was transported via Life Flight with serious injuries while his passenger, Elizabeth Frankel (76) of Salem, was transported via ambulance with minor injuries. Gress was uninjured. Hwy 22E was closed for 7 hours while the scene was investigated and cleared. OSP was assisted by Gates Fire Department, Detroit Fire Department, Lyons Fire and Medics, Life Flight, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
ONE JAILED, THREE CITED FOLLOWING DOWNTOWN INCIDENT
One person was jailed and three were cited, following an incident in downtown Roseburg on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 2:30 p.m. the group was contacted after allegedly being observed drinking alcohol in Riverside Park on Southeast Spruce Street. A 40-year old man in the group had already been excluded from the downtown area and was charged with second-degree criminal trespass. He was detained on $1,250 bail. The other three people were cited for drinking in public and then were released.
Hwy. 99E Fatal, Lane Co., Aug. 29
On August 27, 2022 at approximately 1:15AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 99E near milepost 32. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound black Dodge Charger, operated by Randal Hahn Jr. (41) of Eugene, crossed over the northbound lane and exited the roadway striking a utility pole. Speed is being investigated as a contributing factor. Hahn sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 99E was closed for approximately 4 hours while the scene was investigated. OSP was assisted by Junction City Fire Department and ODOT.
JUVENILE CITED FOR ALCOHOL VIOLATION AT ROSEBURG HIGH SCHOOL
A juvenile was cited for being a minor in possession of alcohol at Roseburg High School on West Harvard Avenue, on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said at 11:15 a.m. the fifteen year came to school and was allegedly visibly intoxicated. He was contacted by the school resource officer who issued the citation.
Motorcycle Fatal, Lane Co., Aug. 29
On August 24th just after 7:30pm, deputies from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a single vehicle traffic crash on High Prairie Rd. near Dead Mountain Rd. outside of Oakridge. A female motorcyclist crashed and suffered severe injuries. Medics responded and began performing life-saving measures, however she did not survive. Investigation of the scene revealed that the 2004 Honda Shadow motorcycle was traveling westbound on High Prairie Rd. when the driver lost control, skidded and then crashed onto the roadway. The driver was identified as 42 year old Melissa Marie Shambley of Oakridge. Shambley had been wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
2 airlifted, another hospitalized after Hwy 22E crash
Two drivers were airlifted and a passenger was taken by ambulance to hospitals following a crash involving a semi-truck on Highway 22E in Marion County, authorities said.
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING WINSTON INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man following an incident in Winston early Monday. An RPD report said at 12:30 a.m. Winston officers contacted the suspect in the 100 block of Northwest Douglas Avenue and knew he was a suspect in an RPD restraining order violation case. RPD officers responded and took the 42-year old suspect into custody. During a search, the man allegedly was found to have a butterfly knife in his possession.
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
A Roseburg man was jailed following an alleged disorderly conduct incident on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 7:30 p.m., 38-year old Nathaniel Sellers was arrested after allegedly knocking over two dumpsters in the parking lot of the Douglas County Courthouse on Southeast Douglas Avenue. He was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal mischief and for offensive littering. Sellers was held on $5,000 bail.
DILLARD MAN DIES AFTER PICKUP LEAVES ROADWAY
A Dillard man died after his pickup left the roadway Friday afternoon. A report from Oregon State Police said just after 12:50 p.m. troopers and emergency personnel responded to the single-vehicle crash on Highway 42 in the Tenmile area. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound vehicle, operated by 56-year old Bruce...
Man dead following crash on Highway 42 near Tenmile
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon State Police Troopers said just before 1 p.m. Friday, they responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 42 near milepost 64 near Tenmile. Troopers said Bruce Tims, 56, of Dillard was driving westbound in a brown Chevrolet truck when he went into the ditch, through a fence, left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
One man dead after car crashes into tree along Highway 126 near Walton
HIGHWAY 126, Ore. -- One man is dead after a crash along Highway 126 near Walton, police said. The crash happened at about 6:15 a.m., about four miles west of Walton at milepost 29, according to police. Police identified the man who died as Chad Colborn, 39, of Florence. They...
TRANSIENTS CITED FOR ALLEGED DOG PROBLEM AT DUCK POND
Two transients were cited for an alleged dog problem incident in the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard on Monday. A Roseburg Police report said at 9:30 a.m. officers approached the pair at their camp at the duck pond to post it for cleaning. They were approached by two adult pit bulls and a pit bull puppy. All three dogs were not on a leash.
