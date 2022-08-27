ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Rich Hill strikes out 11 as Red Sox beat Rays 5-1

By KEN POWTAK
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sHLpX_0hY7g9VS00
1 of 5

BOSTON (AP) — Rich Hill struck out a season-high 11 in seven shutout innings, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-1 on Saturday for a rare series win against another AL East team.

Kiké Hernández hit a solo homer for Boston, which also beat Tampa Bay 9-8 on Friday night. J.D. Martinez and Bobby Dalbec each drove in two runs.

The last-place Red Sox (62-65) had dropped four in a row before the contending Rays arrived at Fenway Park. The Red Sox are 3-13-1 in series against AL East clubs this season.

Randy Arozarena hit an RBI single in the eighth to account for Tampa Bay’s only run. The Rays (69-57) are fighting for positioning in the AL wild-card standings.

The game took just 2 hours, 24 minutes.

“To be able to work quick and put the onus on the hitter,” Hill said of his game plan. “I think part of it, too, is the looming time clock that’s on the horizon, that everybody’s talking about. I feel like if we can, maybe, collectively as a whole work a little bit quicker throughout the league, maybe they won’t implement the pitch clock.”

Making his fourth start after spending a month on the injured list with a sprained left knee, the 42-year-old Hill (6-5) allowed only three singles and walked one. He threw 71 of his 95 pitches for strikes, many in the low 70-mph range.

“It’s fun to watch,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “The hop and the breaking ball and the different shapes of the breaking balls. He knows how to pitch.”

John Schreiber worked 1 1/3 innings for his fifth save. He entered with runners on the corners and got Harold Ramírez to bounce back to the mound, ending the threat.

Rays manager Kevin Cash praised Hill’s creativity.

“Different delivery it seems like every third pitch,” Cash said.

Tampa Bay left-hander Jeffrey Springs (6-4) allowed five runs and eight hits in six innings. He was 3-0 with a 1.66 ERA in his previous four starts.

Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story went 1 for 3 with an infield single in his return after missing six weeks with a small fracture near his right wrist after getting hit by a pitch from Tampa Bay’s Corey Kluber on July 12.

The Red Sox jumped on Springs for four runs in the first; the first two coming on Martinez’s single halfway up the Green Monster. With two outs, Dalbec reached down and hit a soft liner up the middle for a two-run single.

Hernández led off the fourth with his shot into the second row of seats above the Monster. It was his sixth homer of the season.

Hill baffled the Rays early on, using a quick pace and mixing his cutter and soft curveball for six strikeouts in the initial three innings.

“That’s pitching. That’s kind of the art of it,” he said of his speed variance. “Change speeds, change arm angles, change eye levels, quick pitch, hesitation. ... That’s one thing that I love about this sport and the position I play, being a pitcher, not a thrower. It makes it a lot of fun.”

DIVING GRAB

Red Sox right fielder Alex Verdugo made a diving catch of Taylor Walls’ drive near the foul line to open the eighth.

RAYS ROSTER MOVES

Tampa Bay optioned lefty Ryan Yarbrough to Triple-A Durham and recalled lefty Garrett Cleavinger from the minors.

“Tough decision. I think Yarbs since the All-Star break has really helped us and put us in a position to win many games,” Cash said. “We’re in a spot where we’ve got to get some pitching here to help, whether it’s our starters or certainly our bullpen guys, who have been worked pretty heavily as of late.”

Yarbrough (1-8) took the loss Friday, giving up five runs and eight hits in 3 1/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: INF Brandon Lowe was not in the lineup after getting hit on the right elbow with a fastball from former teammate Michael Wacha and leaving Friday’s game early. ... Cash said INF Wander Franco (fractured right hamate bone) took live BP and was doing well. ... RHP Tyler Glasnow (recovering from Tommy John surgery) was expected to throw a live BP session at the team’s spring training complex Sunday.

Red Sox: RHP Tanner Houck (back inflammation) threw a bullpen, but he’s not expected to travel with the team on its upcoming trip. ... 1B Eric Hosmer (back inflammation) is making progress, but he’ll also stay behind when the team heads to Minnesota for a series starting Monday.

Kluber (8-7, 4.20 ERA) starts Sunday’s series finale for the Rays against Boston right-hander Nick Pivetta (9-9, 4.24 ERA).

___

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Red Sox fans aren’t happy that Chaim Bloom is coming back

The Boston Red Sox have had several issues with Chaim Bloom as the root cause, and he’s officially coming back for another season. The Boston Red Sox have had several issues arise this season, and Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom was often the root cause of them. Several fans have been upset with Bloom this season, and it’s confirmed that he’s coming back for another season.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Christian Arroyo absent from Red Sox's Tuesday lineup

Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Chris Archer and the Minnesota Twins. Arroyo will sit after going 0-for-4 in Monday's series opener. Franchy Cordero will shift to first base while Enrique Hernandez starts in center field and hits eighth. Cordero...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Tomase: Red Sox' offseason to-do list looks jaw-droppingly long

Chaim Bloom isn't a quick-fix kind of guy. His meticulous attention to process and ability to take the long view made him attractive when the Red Sox revamped their baseball operations department in 2019, and those very same qualities have helped him maintain the confidence of ownership despite a disappointing 2022.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Urshela's 3-run double sends Twins over Red Sox 4-2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gio Urshela’s three-run double in the fifth inning pushed Minnesota ahead and four relievers made the lead as the Twins beat the Boston Red Sox 4-2 on Monday night for their fourth straight win. Urshela punched a 3-2 pitch from John Schreiber into the right-field corner, scoring all three runners who had walked. Caleb Thielbar (3-2) earned the win in relief of starter Dylan Bundy. Thielbar pitched 1 1/3 perfect innings after Bundy had allowed two runs in 4 2/3 innings. There were runners on the corners with two outs when Thielbar entered and struck out pinch hitter Rob Refsnyder to end the inning. “He comes in, in a really big moment, kind of moment that really swings the game in a big way,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “That was huge and we start just handing the ball from one guy to the other. That was a pretty dominating performance by the bullpen. I don’t know what else to say. It was pretty fantastic to just kind of sit back and just watch them pitch.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Boston, MA
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
The Associated Press

MLB announces 85-game suspension for pitcher Carlos Martinez

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has suspended free agent pitcher Carlos Martinez for 85 games for violating its joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. MLB said Thursday the punishment is retroactive to June 19. Under the policy, Martinez will participate in a confidential evaluation and treatment program supervised by the league’s joint policy board. The 30-year-old Martinez also was suspended for 80 games in May under baseball’s minor league drug program after he tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Ibutamoren, which increases Human Growth Hormone. The right-hander signed a minor league contract with San Francisco on March 19. He was released and signed a minor league contract with the Boston Red Sox on May 7.
MLB
Boston Globe

Chaim Bloom and Alex Cora reportedly set to be back with Red Sox in 2023

Despite an underwhelming 2022 season, Red Sox leadership will stay the same in 2023 according to the team’s president. Speaking to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal on Monday, Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy made his support clear for both chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and manager Alex Cora.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Margot drives in go-ahead run, Rays nip Marlins 2-1 in 10

MIAMI (AP) — Manuel Margot fell short with a chance to help the Rays take the lead in the eighth inning. Given another opportunity in the 10th, he came through. Margot hit a go-ahead single in the top of the 10th and prevented a run by tracking down a flyball to deep center in the bottom half, leading Tampa Bay past the Miami Marlins 2-1 on Wednesday night.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
510K+
Post
508M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy